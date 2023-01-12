Three teens, 13 to 15, charged after eight Elgin cars vandalised at weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three teenagers have been charged following reports of damage to vehicles in New Elgin over the weekend.

The boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been charged in connection with eight cars being vandalised between January 6 and 8.

Police launched an investigation after cars in Anderson Drive, Glenlossie Drive and Meadow Crescent had windows smashed and even mirrors broken off.

The teens have been reported to the youth justice management programme.

Community policing team inspector Neil Morrison said: “Community policing teams across Moray continue to patrol and respond positively and proportionately to reports of anti-social behaviour, engaging with partners around the delivery of proactive and preventative work.

“I encourage anyone with any information in relation to anti-social behaviour or vandalism to contact the police.”

Information can be reported by calling police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number PS-20230106-3404.