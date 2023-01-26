Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Masson has called time on his Cove Rangers career to fulfil a long-held ambition to emigrate to Australia.

The midfielder is already Down Under beginning his new life after a trophy-laden time with Cove.

Masson came through the ranks at Aberdeen and had spells with Brechin City and Elgin, before joining Highland League side Formartine United.

He joined Cove in 2017 and helped the club to back-to-back Highland League titles, as well as promotion to the SPFL.

Masson followed that up with the League Two title in 2020 and League One last year, leaving the club in the Championship.

Since Cove joined the senior setup in 2019, Masson made 105 appearances and scored 28 goals. His most prolific campaign was the first one, bagging 17 goals.

“I’m excited by it,” Masson told the club website. “It really began to take shape when I had my ankle injury, so that gave me time to think. My best mate is over there, he’s been texting me encouraging me to go, and I think it’s maybe time to pack my bags and do it.

“It was a tough decision, certainly tough to leave this club. I’ve known six or seven of the lads since I was about eleven years old, so that’s difficult, but sometimes you just have to take a chance when it’s there.

“I’ve got a job lined up, and I certainly hope to keep playing football. It’s a new life, isn’t it, and something I’ve fancied since my mate went out there and has been telling me to go join him.”

Masson suffered a serious ankle injury in the Scottish Cup against Rangers in April 2021 but was able to come back and play a part in Cove’s League One title success.

He had not been a regular in the team so far this season but scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies and in the Scottish Cup against Dunipace.

“From a football perspective, we are really disappointed to lose Jamie Masson, but on a personal level, I’ve known for quite a while this was his long-term plan and I’m delighted he has been able to fulfil it,” said Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse.

“I have known him and his family since he was just a boy and part of the Aberdeen FC youth academy alongside my son, Grant, and a few more of the current Cove team. I am proud to have watched him grow up to be the man he is, and he goes with my best wishes.

“I hope it all works out for Jamie, but I want to make it clear that we have an agreement that should he return back home, he will be re-signing with Cove Rangers.

“Jamie is part of the family, and he always will be.”