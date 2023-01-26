Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia

By Jamie Durent
January 26, 2023, 12:15 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Jamie Masson has called time on his Cove Rangers career to fulfil a long-held ambition to emigrate to Australia.

The midfielder is already Down Under beginning his new life after a trophy-laden time with Cove.

Masson came through the ranks at Aberdeen and had spells with Brechin City and Elgin, before joining Highland League side Formartine United.

He joined Cove in 2017 and helped the club to back-to-back Highland League titles, as well as promotion to the SPFL.

Masson followed that up with the League Two title in 2020 and League One last year, leaving the club in the Championship.

Since Cove joined the senior setup in 2019, Masson made 105 appearances and scored 28 goals. His most prolific campaign was the first one, bagging 17 goals.

“I’m excited by it,” Masson told the club website. “It really began to take shape when I had my ankle injury, so that gave me time to think. My best mate is over there, he’s been texting me encouraging me to go, and I think it’s maybe time to pack my bags and do it.

“It was a tough decision, certainly tough to leave this club. I’ve known six or seven of the lads since I was about eleven years old, so that’s difficult, but sometimes you just have to take a chance when it’s there.

Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa with Jamie Masson
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne celebrates his goal against Alloa last season with Jamie Masson.

“I’ve got a job lined up, and I certainly hope to keep playing football. It’s a new life, isn’t it, and something I’ve fancied since my mate went out there and has been telling me to go join him.”

Masson suffered a serious ankle injury in the Scottish Cup against Rangers in April 2021 but was able to come back and play a part in Cove’s League One title success.

He had not been a regular in the team so far this season but scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies and in the Scottish Cup against Dunipace.

“From a football perspective, we are really disappointed to lose Jamie Masson, but on a personal level, I’ve known for quite a while this was his long-term plan and I’m delighted he has been able to fulfil it,” said Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse.

“I have known him and his family since he was just a boy and part of the Aberdeen FC youth academy alongside my son, Grant, and a few more of the current Cove team. I am proud to have watched him grow up to be the man he is, and he goes with my best wishes.

Jamie Masson celebrating when he scored for Cove Rangers.
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson.

“I hope it all works out for Jamie, but I want to make it clear that we have an agreement that should he return back home, he will be re-signing with Cove Rangers.

“Jamie is part of the family, and he always will be.”

