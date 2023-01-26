Macallan extends opening times to some weekdays for distillery visits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Macallan distillery on Speyside is extending its opening days for visitors from this weekend to allow more to enjoy its spectacular home.

The Moray attraction, near Craigellachie, is reopening following its winter shutdown from Saturday and will be open from Thursdays to Sundays.

An appointment system will be introduced for visitors to book in advance to allow their experience to be tailored to any specific requirements or parts of the complex.

Stuart Cassells, general manager of The Macallan Estate, said: “It is important to us to curate the most magical experience for everyone who visits, and by welcoming guests throughout the week we can create far more opportunities for people to enjoy this unique place and immerse themselves in the history of The Macallan.

“We ask that anyone who intends to visit, whether for a dedicated whisky experience, to enjoy a dram at The Macallan Bar or simply to browse our boutique, book in with us in advance.

“This allows our team to prepare for the arrival of every single person, ensuring we have everything in place to create a memorable time for them.”

As well as being open to visitors, Macallan will also be hosting special events and open days at its distillery through 2023, including the return of its Pioneers Experience and the Speyside Whisky Festival.

Visits to the Macallan distillery can be booked online here.