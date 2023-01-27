New e-bike scheme to launch on Formartine and Buchan Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New e-bike scheme to launch on Formartine and Buchan Way

By Chris Cromar
January 27, 2023, 9:52 pm
The Formartine and Buchan Way e-bikes. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
The Formartine and Buchan Way e-bikes. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

A new scheme to introduce e-bikes to a popular Aberdeenshire leisure route will launch on Saturday.

Aberdeenshire Council will be hiring out 20 electric bikes for use along the Formartine and Buchan Way.

The Ellon viaduct is on the Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Under the initiative, the bikes will be available to hire from both Fraserburgh and Peterhead leisure centres, Ellon Community Campus, Aden Country Park and Macbi Community Club at Mintlaw.

Although primarily for use on the old railway line, the e-bikes can also be used to visit other north-east communities.

The 40-mile Formartine and Buchan Way runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and follows the former railway line.

The Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

It passes close to a host of popular attractions, including Aden Country Park, Deer Abbey, Drinnie’s Wood Observatory and several historic stone circles.

In November, around 200 rentable e-bikes were introduced across Aberdeen, however, there have been numerous instances of vandalism reported.

Aberdeenshire Council’s strategy development officer, Helena Leite said: “This initiative has been a long time in the planning, but we are delighted to have received funding from Aberdeenshire Council and Leader to enable us to proceed with our community partners.

“We’re really looking forward to getting people out into the great outdoors using an environmentally friendly alternative form of transport and enjoying some leisurely activity in our wonderful rural surroundings.”

‘Look at other areas across the north-east where this might be introduced’

Ewan Wallace, the council’s head of environment and sustainability services, said: “I’m delighted to see this scheme being introduced on the Formartine and Buchan Way and hope that it will encourage more local people to take up cycling or cycle even more.

“Getting more people to take some healthy exercise is hugely important and I can also see this e-bike scheme being particularly attractive to both local residents and visitors to the area.

He added: “While the old rail line provides the perfect flat route for cycling, I would also be keen to look at other areas across the north-east where this might be introduced.”

