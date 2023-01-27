New e-bike scheme to launch on Formartine and Buchan Way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new scheme to introduce e-bikes to a popular Aberdeenshire leisure route will launch on Saturday.

Aberdeenshire Council will be hiring out 20 electric bikes for use along the Formartine and Buchan Way.

Under the initiative, the bikes will be available to hire from both Fraserburgh and Peterhead leisure centres, Ellon Community Campus, Aden Country Park and Macbi Community Club at Mintlaw.

Although primarily for use on the old railway line, the e-bikes can also be used to visit other north-east communities.

The 40-mile Formartine and Buchan Way runs from Dyce to Fraserburgh and follows the former railway line.

It passes close to a host of popular attractions, including Aden Country Park, Deer Abbey, Drinnie’s Wood Observatory and several historic stone circles.

In November, around 200 rentable e-bikes were introduced across Aberdeen, however, there have been numerous instances of vandalism reported.

Aberdeenshire Council’s strategy development officer, Helena Leite said: “This initiative has been a long time in the planning, but we are delighted to have received funding from Aberdeenshire Council and Leader to enable us to proceed with our community partners.

“We’re really looking forward to getting people out into the great outdoors using an environmentally friendly alternative form of transport and enjoying some leisurely activity in our wonderful rural surroundings.”

‘Look at other areas across the north-east where this might be introduced’

Ewan Wallace, the council’s head of environment and sustainability services, said: “I’m delighted to see this scheme being introduced on the Formartine and Buchan Way and hope that it will encourage more local people to take up cycling or cycle even more.

“Getting more people to take some healthy exercise is hugely important and I can also see this e-bike scheme being particularly attractive to both local residents and visitors to the area.

He added: “While the old rail line provides the perfect flat route for cycling, I would also be keen to look at other areas across the north-east where this might be introduced.”