Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup

By Reporter
February 21, 2023, 11:45 am
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

East End progressed to the quarter finals of the McLeman Cup, where they will meet Bridge of Don Thistle at home, thanks to a single goal New Advocates Park victory over Dyce.

The game’s only goal came in time added on just before the break when Scott Kerr’s cross was half volleyed home from 15 yards by Craig Mackie.

Play had been held up for a lengthy period following a potentially serious injury to young visitors right back Craig McDonald, who was stretchered off with the problem thankfully turning out not to be as serious as initially feared.

Boss Stuart Whicher was very happy to see his squad come through a tough encounter.

He said: “Craig’s goal was good enough to win any game and I thought it was a really excellent game of football with two sides really going for it.

“We hit the bar and had one cleared off the line as we pushed for a second as one nil is obviously a dangerous scoreline.

“We were down to the bare bones with only 14 and we do carry a small squad but, to be honest, I prefer it that way as opposed to having players not stripped for action.”

East End punching above their weight

East End’s Scott Kerr and Dyce’s Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The season to date has been mixed for the New Advocates Park side but Whicher believes there has been more ups than downs.

He said: “We did well in getting to the Grill League Cup final but that first half against Culter was probably the worst 45 minutes of my tenure at the club.

“We also had to adapt to the loss of Connor Wood and then Josh Bolton, both to Fraserburgh, but we adapted and found different way of playing.

“We finished sixth in the league last year and with Banks O’Dee away, we’re looking to improve on fifth and, if I’m honest, third is our aim.

“I do feel we are punching above our weight and we’re still in the two remaining trophies, including the Regional Cup, which we’re defending.”

Next up for East End is a last eight tie in that particular competition and it’s one the manager will not be taking lightly.

He said: “With all due respect to Newmachar, these are the games I really don’t like. They’ve absolutely nothing to lose and it’s a free hit them.

“That said, I think we’re more of a cup team ourselves. I don’t feel we have the armoury to win the league over the course of a season but in a one-off over 90 minutes, we can be a match for anybody.

“Finishing higher than we did last season and a good cup run in one of the remaining competitions would be a good season.”

