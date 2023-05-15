Dolphin ‘superpod’ of up to 500 mammals seen near Isle of Coll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dolphin ‘superpod’ of up to 500 mammals seen near Isle of Coll

Between 250 and 500 dolphins were captured by Mull photographer Andy Tait.

By Louise Glen and Mike Merritt
A superpod of dolphins was spotted off the coast of Coll. Image: Andy Tait, from the Isle of Mull.
A Mull photographer managed to capture the moment a 500-strong dolphin superpod met in the ocean for a feeding frenzy.

Andy Tait, aboard a Sea Life Mull tour, as it passed the north of the Isle of Coll, managed to capture some photos, for many, a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

Between 250 and 500 dolphins were enjoying lunch, and each other.

The dolphins became part of a superpod in the ocean. Image: Andy Tait of the Isle of Mull.

The rare sight is described as a “superpod”. It is likely the dolphins were gathered due to an abundance of food in the area.

Dolphins travel in pods of around 30 mammals, and can travel up to 16mph underwater.

Dolphin superpod

In a social media post, Mr Tait said: “At least a hundred common dolphins joined us on the Sea Life Mull Wildlife Adventure today [Sunday] with up to six minke whales plus gannets, Manx Shearwaters, as well as the auks, kittiwake, great Skua, great northern diver and white tailed eagle.”

Amazingly for Mr Tait, it is not the first time he has seen the phenomenon. He a volunteer on the boat. The boat trips are part of the wider Staffa Tours company.

At least a hundred Common Dolphins joined us on the Sea Life Mull Wildlife Adventure today with up to six Minke Whales…

Posted by Andy Tait on Saturday, 13 May 2023

It was later confirmed by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust that there were between 250 and 500 dolphins in the superpod.

Many of the sightings of yesterday’s superpod were logged on Whale Track, an initiative by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

The app logs marine animals from across the UK from an app on a smart phone.

The report said the pod of common dolphins – estimated at between 250 and 500 – were in a feeding frenzy.

Lunge feeding

Ten minke whales were also lunge feeding.

In Hebridean waters, the species of dolphins are usually found in groups of up to 30 individuals, but can be seen in large, very active groups consisting of several hundred animals.

Mr Tait also saw a Mike whale, on the same Sea Life Mull trip. Image: Andy Tait.

The common dolphin has 82 to 108 sharp, pointed teeth on each jaw, and eats a varied diet of squid and fish, such as herring, mackerel and other mid-water schooling fish.

Visitors aboard the Sea Life Mull boat said they were amazed by what they saw.

In reply to Mr Tait’s post, one man said: “Amazing numbers. Sounds like yet another brilliant day.”

