Dolphin ‘superpod’ of up to 500 mammals seen near Isle of Coll

A Mull photographer managed to capture the moment a 500-strong dolphin superpod met in the ocean for a feeding frenzy.

Andy Tait, aboard a Sea Life Mull tour, as it passed the north of the Isle of Coll, managed to capture some photos, for many, a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

Between 250 and 500 dolphins were enjoying lunch, and each other.

The rare sight is described as a “superpod”. It is likely the dolphins were gathered due to an abundance of food in the area.

Dolphins travel in pods of around 30 mammals, and can travel up to 16mph underwater.

In a social media post, Mr Tait said: “At least a hundred common dolphins joined us on the Sea Life Mull Wildlife Adventure today [Sunday] with up to six minke whales plus gannets, Manx Shearwaters, as well as the auks, kittiwake, great Skua, great northern diver and white tailed eagle.”

Amazingly for Mr Tait, it is not the first time he has seen the phenomenon. He a volunteer on the boat. The boat trips are part of the wider Staffa Tours company.

It was later confirmed by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust that there were between 250 and 500 dolphins in the superpod.

Many of the sightings of yesterday’s superpod were logged on Whale Track, an initiative by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

The app logs marine animals from across the UK from an app on a smart phone.

The report said the pod of common dolphins – estimated at between 250 and 500 – were in a feeding frenzy.

Lunge feeding

Ten minke whales were also lunge feeding.

In Hebridean waters, the species of dolphins are usually found in groups of up to 30 individuals, but can be seen in large, very active groups consisting of several hundred animals.

The common dolphin has 82 to 108 sharp, pointed teeth on each jaw, and eats a varied diet of squid and fish, such as herring, mackerel and other mid-water schooling fish.

Visitors aboard the Sea Life Mull boat said they were amazed by what they saw.

In reply to Mr Tait’s post, one man said: “Amazing numbers. Sounds like yet another brilliant day.”