Will Gillingham ready to test himself in British football after signing for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers have made their second signing of the day after central defender Will Gillingham joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 6ft 4in 24-year-old, who was born in London but grew up in New Zealand, follows fellow centre-half Arron Darge in moving to Balmoral Stadium.

Gillingham, who played college football in California before signing a professional contract with US League One side Central Valley Fuego, moved to Scotland earlier this year and had been training with Livingston.

The new Cove signing said: “I just felt the time was right to make this move.

“I was born here, and I see Britain as the home of football, and I always wanted to play here.

“I got a really good grounding playing college football in the States, it was a great experience, and I learned so much there working with many different people.

“I’m confident that has put me in a good place, and I’m now ready for the next stage of my career.

“It’s an exciting time both for the club and for me personally.

“I like to test myself, to take on new challenges, and I cannot wait to meet the rest of the guys, and to get started.”

Cove assistant’s role in landing new defender

Cove boss Paul Hartley has backed Gillingham to be a success in Scotland and insists the new arrival comes highly recommended.

He said: “He came on our radar through Gordon Young’s contacts in the States, so we had a look at him, and liked what we saw.

“Will is a player who likes to defend, which is important, he is strong and aggressive and will be a good presence in both boxes.

“We got good reports from Livi from his time there, and I had no doubts about making a move for him.

“Apart from his defensive attributes, Will can certainly use the ball, and he’s more than capable of stepping up into midfield and helping to spring attacks from there.

“He has a lot to offer, and I look forward to working with him.

“He’s definitely ready to make this move and it’s a good opportunity both for Will and the club.”