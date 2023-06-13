Will Gillingham ready to test himself in British football after signing for Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Gillingham ready to test himself in British football after signing for Cove Rangers

6ft 4in defender has signed a two-year deal with League One side.

By Paul Third
New Cove Rangers signing Will Gillingham. Image: Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers have made their second signing of the day after central defender Will Gillingham joined the club on a two-year deal.

The 6ft 4in 24-year-old, who was born in London but grew up in New Zealand, follows fellow centre-half Arron Darge in moving to Balmoral Stadium.

Gillingham, who played college football in California before signing a professional contract with US League One side Central Valley Fuego, moved to Scotland earlier this year and had been training with Livingston.

The new Cove signing said: “I just felt the time was right to make this move.

“I was born here, and I see Britain as the home of football, and I always wanted to play here.

“I got a really good grounding playing college football in the States, it was a great experience, and I learned so much there working with many different people.

“I’m confident that has put me in a good place, and I’m now ready for the next stage of my career.

“It’s an exciting time both for the club and for me personally.

“I like to test myself, to take on new challenges, and I cannot wait to meet the rest of the guys, and to get started.”

Cove assistant’s role in landing new defender

Cove boss Paul Hartley has backed Gillingham to be a success in Scotland and insists the new arrival comes highly recommended.

He said: “He came on our radar through Gordon Young’s contacts in the States, so we had a look at him, and liked what we saw.

“Will is a player who likes to defend, which is important, he is strong and aggressive and will be a good presence in both boxes.

“We got good reports from Livi from his time there, and I had no doubts about making a move for him.

“Apart from his defensive attributes, Will can certainly use the ball, and he’s more than capable of stepping up into midfield and helping to spring attacks from there.

“He has a lot to offer, and I look forward to working with him.

“He’s definitely ready to make this move and it’s a good opportunity both for Will and the club.”

