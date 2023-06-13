Cove Rangers sign Hearts youngster Arron Darge on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign Hearts youngster Arron Darge on two-year deal

The centre-back, 20, said Cove's transition to full-time football, and the opportunity to develop under Paul Hartley and his staff, convinced him to make the move to Balmoral Stadium.

By Ryan Cryle
Arron Darge - Cove Rangers' new signing. Image: Cove Rangers.
Arron Darge - Cove Rangers' new signing. Image: Cove Rangers.

Cove Rangers have announced the signing of Hearts centre-back Arron Darge.

A product of the Tynecastle outfit’s youth academy, Darge arrives at Balmoral Stadium with experience in the Lowland League with the Jambos’ B team, while the 20-year-old also spent last term on loan at League Two Kelty Hearts.

Defender Darge – the latest signing in Paul Hartley’s rebuild following Cove’s relegation from the Championship and decision to transition to a full-time model – has signed a two-year deal.

He said: “The fact that Cove are moving to full-time football played a big part in my decision to come here, and I think that working with the manager and coaching staff will help me to improve my all-round game.

“While I do like to step out with the ball on occasion, my main strength is defending, and whichever position I play, that will be what I’ll be focusing on.”

Darge thinks his experiences in recent campaigns will serve him well for the step up to League One with Cove, adding: “I had a great time at Hearts, worked with so many good people, and that gave me a start in football. I learned so much there.

“Going out on loan in the second half of last season was important for my development and playing in midfield took me out of my comfort zone. It was a big test, but I think I benefitted from it, and I really enjoyed it.”

Cove boss Hartley also noted Darge’s versatility, saying: “He had a good loan spell at Kelty, we watched him there, and I’ve got no doubt he can make a big contribution for us.

Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

“Arron is mainly a centre-half, but he has filled in at right-back, and he’s also played one up in the midfield. He definitely gives us some good options.

“He’s full of energy and drive, is a strong player, and the perfect profile for us.

“I spoke to Robbie Neilson, who could not have been more positive about Arron, and given more experience, he is going to be a really good player for us in the future.”

