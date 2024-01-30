Yan Dhanda ‘highly unlikely’ to depart Ross County before transfer deadline

Ross County manager Derek Adams is confident the Staggies will be able to retain midfielder Yan Dhanda beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Dhanda has reportedly agreed a pre-contract to join Premiership rivals Hearts in the summer, but captained the Staggies in their 2-2 draw at Livingston on Tuesday night.

The result keeps County six points above bottom-placed Livi, with the Dingwall side back in Premiership action at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Adams revealed Hearts contacted the Staggies to alert them they intended to speak to the player regarding a summer deal, but the County boss believes an immediate transfer appears unlikely given their preference to hold on to him for the remainder of the season unless their valuation is met.

Adams said: “It was a difficult game for him, because it was already out in the press what looks like has happened – I don’t know if it is true.

“That has obviously come about and we will see what happens.

“Hearts have only spoken to us to say they would like to speak to him. There has been no money mentioned.

“Unless Hearts were able to pay money, and the club thought it was acceptable, I wouldn’t want to lose him between now and the end of the season.

“If a club comes in with the money that our club accepts, you can’t do anything about that.

“It looks like it’s highly unlikely because Hearts have said they have got no money to spend.”

Adams, who has made six additions so far this month, confirmed he is still in the market to add to his squad before Thursday’s deadline.

He added: “We will look to do one more. I would like to do two but it might not happen, but we will look to do one either on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Livingston manager David Martindale confirmed he has held discussions regarding a possible deal for Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson.

Martindale said: “I have spoken to a few, and maybe it’s something we would try and pursue.

“Really, the focus on the game so I have not been that active. But he is someone we have spoken to.”