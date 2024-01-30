Yan Dhanda ‘highly unlikely’ to depart Ross County before transfer deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda ‘highly unlikely’ to depart Ross County before transfer deadline

Midfielder Dhanda has reportedly agreed a pre-contract to join Hearts in the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda in action against Livingston. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Derek Adams is confident the Staggies will be able to retain midfielder Yan Dhanda beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Dhanda has reportedly agreed a pre-contract to join Premiership rivals Hearts in the summer, but captained the Staggies in their 2-2 draw at Livingston on Tuesday night.

The result keeps County six points above bottom-placed Livi, with the Dingwall side back in Premiership action at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Adams revealed Hearts contacted the Staggies to alert them they intended to speak to the player regarding a summer deal, but the County boss believes an immediate transfer appears unlikely given their preference to hold on to him for the remainder of the season unless their valuation is met.

Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Adams said: “It was a difficult game for him, because it was already out in the press what looks like has happened – I don’t know if it is true.

“That has obviously come about and we will see what happens.

“Hearts have only spoken to us to say they would like to speak to him. There has been no money mentioned.

“Unless Hearts were able to pay money, and the club thought it was acceptable, I wouldn’t want to lose him between now and the end of the season.

“If a club comes in with the money that our club accepts, you can’t do anything about that.

“It looks like it’s highly unlikely because Hearts have said they have got no money to spend.”

Adams, who has made six additions so far this month, confirmed he is still in the market to add to his squad before Thursday’s deadline.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

He added: “We will look to do one more. I would like to do two but it might not happen, but we will look to do one either on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Livingston manager David Martindale confirmed he has held discussions regarding a possible deal for Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson.

Martindale said: “I have spoken to a few, and maybe it’s something we would try and pursue.

Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson. Image: SNS

“Really, the focus on the game so I have not been that active. But he is someone we have spoken to.”

