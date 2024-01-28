Cove Rangers ‘caught by sucker punch’ in defeat by Queen of the South

A goal in each half helped Queen of the South to a 2-0 victory against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

It was a third defeat on the spin for Cove, whose captain captain Mitch Megginson failed to appear for the second half after picking up an eye injury.

The Doonhammers went in front in the 13th minute with a bizarre opener after Lewis Gibson won a free kick on the left.

Lee Connelly’s fierce delivery was headed onto the post by Aaron Darge, the ball falling to Connor Scully whose clearance came off the face of Jack Brydon into the net.

The first half was something of a stop-start affair with delays due to injuries to Megginson, as well as Queen’s skipper Paul McKay and goalkeeper Harry Stone with Megginson and Stone both replaced at the break.

Cove thought they had equalised when substitute Kyle Connell’s free kick crashed off the right hand post of sub keeper Gordon Botterill and was tapped in by Cameron Stewart, only to be disallowed for offside.

Cove were creating the better chances at this point but in the 65th minute committed too many men forward at a corner, from which the Dumfries side broke on the counter and Aaron Darge found himself facing a trio of visiting attackers.

Gibson played in Kyle Doherty who placed the ball beyond the onrushing Nick Suman and into the net.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said. “It was disappointing.

“I didn’t think there was a lot in the first half, to be honest.

“It was a strange opening goal after we’d given away a poor free kick and then we didn’t defend the second phase well.

“It hits off one of their players and goes in when we try to clear it but I didn’t think there was much in the opening half and we probably shaded it.

“We started the second half really well. We were on the front foot and our intensity was better.

“I said at half time that we had to up the pace, the work and the quality and then we got caught by a sucker punch from our corner.

“Our balance and our discipline was poor and we lose a goal.

“It’s very difficult after that and we didn’t really show enough, if I’m honest.

“That’s twice Queens have come here and caught us with a sucker punch.

“The disallowed goal was well onside, I’ve looked at it and I don’t know how the assistant didn’t see it, Cammy’s clearly onside from watching it back.

“It was at a time when we were on the front foot and doing all the attacking.”

Hartley is keeping his fingers crossed that Tuesday’s twice postponed Scottish Cup tie at Brora Rangers goes ahead.

He added: “We’re hoping the game gets played. It’s a big one for the club to get through to the next round.

“It’ll be a hard game, we know that, and we’re just waiting to see if it’s on and we’d like to know the decision so we can prepare for it and then we have another tough afternoon at Stirling Albion on Saturday.”