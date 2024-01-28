Cove Rangers ‘caught by sucker punch’ in defeat by Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers ‘caught by sucker punch’ in defeat by Queen of the South

The Doonhamers departed Balmoral Stadium with a 2-0 victory.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
A goal in each half helped Queen of the South to a 2-0 victory against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

It was a third defeat on the spin for Cove, whose captain captain Mitch Megginson failed to appear for the second half after picking up an eye injury.

The Doonhammers went in front in the 13th minute with a bizarre opener after Lewis Gibson won a free kick on the left.

Lee Connelly’s fierce delivery was headed onto the post by Aaron Darge, the ball falling to Connor Scully whose clearance came off the face of Jack Brydon into the net.

The first half was something of a stop-start affair with delays due to injuries to Megginson, as well as Queen’s skipper Paul McKay and goalkeeper Harry Stone with Megginson and Stone both replaced at the break.

Cove thought they had equalised when substitute Kyle Connell’s free kick crashed off the right hand post of sub keeper Gordon Botterill and was tapped in by Cameron Stewart, only to be disallowed for offside.

Cove were creating the better chances at this point but in the 65th minute committed too many men forward at a corner, from which the Dumfries side broke on the counter and Aaron Darge found himself facing a trio of visiting attackers.

Gibson played in Kyle Doherty who placed the ball beyond the onrushing Nick Suman and into the net.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said. “It was disappointing.

“I didn’t think there was a lot in the first half, to be honest.

“It was a strange opening goal after we’d given away a poor free kick and then we didn’t defend the second phase well.

“It hits off one of their players and goes in when we try to clear it but I didn’t think there was much in the opening half and we probably shaded it.

“We started the second half really well. We were on the front foot and our intensity was better.

“I said at half time that we had to up the pace, the work and the quality and then we got caught by a sucker punch from our corner.

“Our balance and our discipline was poor and we lose a goal.

“It’s very difficult after that and we didn’t really show enough, if I’m honest.

“That’s twice Queens have come here and caught us with a sucker punch.

“The disallowed goal was well onside, I’ve looked at it and I don’t know how the assistant didn’t see it, Cammy’s clearly onside from watching it back.

“It was at a time when we were on the front foot and doing all the attacking.”

Hartley is keeping his fingers crossed that Tuesday’s twice postponed Scottish Cup tie at Brora Rangers goes ahead.

He added: “We’re hoping the game gets played. It’s a big one for the club to get through to the next round.

“It’ll be a hard game, we know that, and we’re just waiting to see if it’s on and we’d like to know the decision so we can prepare for it and then we have another tough afternoon at Stirling Albion on Saturday.”

