Highland League: Every game previewed as Banks o’ Dee tackle Formartine United

Paul Lawson takes it as a compliment if Banks o’ Dee are being touted as Breedon Highland League title favourites and hopes to show why they are being talked up.

The Aberdeen outfit kick off the new season against Formartine United at North Lodge Park today.

After finishing fourth last term Dee have made some eye-catching summer signings in defenders Mark Reynolds and Nathan Cooney, midfielder Iain Vigurs and striker Andy Hunter.

As a result many observers fancy Dee’s chances of becoming champions, but co-manager Lawson thinks there are plenty of sides who will have a say in the title race.

He said: “If people think we’re favourites you take that as a compliment, it’s nice to be mentioned.

“But I think anyone who has been involved in the league will tell you it’s extremely difficult to win it.

“I think every season I was at Formartine we were tipped to be in the mix.

“I take it as a compliment if people look at our squad and think it’s strong, but there are a lot of teams who will have a huge say.

“Buckie are the reigning champions, Brechin are there as well, Fraserburgh finished above us last season, Formartine were right beside us, there’s Brora and other teams as well.

“I think it’s very hard to say who would be favourites, but we can’t do anything about people speaking about us.

“All we can do is take care of our business. We want to be up there challenging – we make no bones about that – that’s our aim and hopefully we can be up there.

“There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to move the club forward and we definitely want to challenge, we don’t shy away from that.”

Anderson expects opening day challenge

Formartine were fifth last term – behind this afternoon’s opponents on goal difference.

United boss Stuart Anderson, who is without Aaron Norris, Matthew McLean, Marc Lawrence, Rhys Thomas and Kieran Adams, was quick to endorse Dee’s title credentials.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee were a very good side last season and they’ve added to that with their signings.

“They’ve brought in a lot of experience and quality so we’re expecting a very difficult game.

“I think with what they did last season and who they’ve signed they’ve probably got to be the favourites for the league.

“We don’t know how things will go before the start of the season, but Banks o’ Dee have brought in good players to add to an already strong pool.

“But we’re looking forward to the game, on the first day of the season you want to try to start with a positive display.

“If we could get a result then it would be a good start to the season.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Keith have signed defender Grant Moroney on a season-long loan from Formartine and the 19-year-old could make his debut against Brechin City at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons are missing Ryan Robertson, Murray Addison, Joey Wilson and Craig Gill. The Hedgemen are at full strength for Patrick Cregg’s first league game in charge.

Brora Rangers face Turriff United at Dudgeon Park and will have Angus Macdonald in their squad as a trialist. Boss Steven Mackay is assessing the striker from Lewis who impressed when playing against the Cattachs in a recent friendly.

Alex Cooper, Shane Sutherland Ross Hardie are unavailable for Brora with Murray Cormack out for United.

Deveronvale, who have signed Montrose goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson on a permanent deal, face Inverurie Locos at Princess Royal Park. Ben Allan is out for the Banffers with the Railwaymen at full strength.

Lossiemouth are without Ryan Farquhar, Baylee Campbell and Ross Paterson for their Grant Park meeting with Clachnacuddin. Lilywhites boss Conor Gethins has no absentees.

Kieran MacGregor, Mark Macadie and Matthew Aitkenhead miss Wick Academy’s game against Fraserburgh at Harmsworth Park. Lewis Davidson and Ross Aitken are out for the Broch.

Huntly welcome Strathspey Thistle to Christie Park and are missing Michael Clark and Ross Still. The Jags will be without Dylan Lawrence, Zach Macphee and Alan Kerr, while James Fraser and Conor MacPhee are doubts.

Forres and Rothes set for derby

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has signed a contract extension and added to his backroom staff ahead of the new season getting under way.

The Can-Cans begin the 2024-25 Breedon Highland League campaign against Rothes at Mosset Park this afternoon.

Boss MacDonald, who was appointed by Forres in January 2022, has penned a new deal until the summer of 2027.

He has also added former Inverness Caledonian Thistle coach Don Johnstone to his staff along with Inverness-based sports therapist Andy Murray.

MacDonald said: “On the coaching side we needed someone else to come in and assist and it’s good Don has joined.

“Don has been at training for the last few weeks and it’s all been pretty seamless.

“Andy coming in is another boost, Craig Dustan has been great for us on the medical side and Andy coming in will help us further.

“Andy, working alongside Craig, will hopefully help the boys and help with the prevention of injuries and rehab from injuries. I think it’s quite a big step for the club to bring Andy in.

“I’m pleased to sign a new contract because it provides stability. We feel we need to have a plan for the next few years and to try to work to that.

“The club feels a lot more united, everyone has been pulling together in the last few months and I’ve seen a lot of positive signs for the future.

“There have been challenges on and off the park, but with everyone pulling together I hope we can move the club forward.

“We want to get the club back into the top half of the table again and try to challenge for a cup.”

Speysiders open for business

Meanwhile, Rothes manager Richard Hastings is still keen to add to his squad, but his immediate focus is on trying to start the new season on a winning note.

The Speysiders have signed Ross Logan, Ruairi Duncan, Scott Mutch and Gregor MacDonald this summer.

Hastings added: “Our door is still open, I think there will still be movement yet.

“We’re happy with what we’ve brought in so far, but we’re still keen to look at adding more players.

“We want to get off to a good start both in terms of result and performance.

“A good start breeds confidence and belief in the team and if you get results early on then the confidence should grow and hopefully you keep getting good performances off the back of that.”