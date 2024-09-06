STARTING XI: Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully reveals his toughest opponent and favourite away ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully reveals his toughest opponent and favourite away ground

Scully looks back on his career which has taken him from the Highland League to the SPFL.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully is the focus of this week’s Starting XI Q&A.

The Cove midfielder has seen and done it all with his club, winning numerous trophies in the Highland League before establishing himself as a key member of Paul Hartley’s side in the SPFL.

Scully, whose side travel to East Kilbride in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday, reflects on a career which has taken from the Highland League to Hampden.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

Connor Scully capped his debut for Cove Rangers with a 30-yard equaliser in 2012. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was a home game against Forres Mechanics in March 2012, the season Forres won the Highland League, and I’ll never forget it.

I had a leftover Domino’s pizza in the morning of the day of the game as I didn’t think I was starting. I scored the equaliser from 30 yards in a 1-1 draw.

I should have pizza before every game.

What is your career highlight so far?

It has to be Berwick Rangers away in the promotion play-off in 2019. I don’t think anything will ever top that.

We won the first leg of the final 4-0 and the bus journey alone after the second leg where we won 3-0 was something to remember.

We all felt the pain of missing out on promotion the year before so to win the league again then beat East Kilbride in the semi-final and Berwick in the final with an aggregate of 12-1 was incredible.

Who is the best player you played with?

Harry Milne is up there but the most influential guy I’ve played with is probably Eric Watson. He was a great guy to have in your team and must be an absolute nightmare to play against.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry left a lasting impression on Connor Scully. Image: SNS

Alex Lowry of Rangers. I came up against him when he was playing for Rangers B in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy in 2021.

We won the game 5-1 but I always remember how well he played. We played well but I remember thinking ‘you’re pretty good’ after the game was finished.

He was very sharp and very quick and for a lad of 17 at the time. He really stood out.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

It’s got to be Mr Will Gillingham. He is the nicest guy ever but he’s a bit of a hippy. He’s a great guy but I wouldn’t wear three quarters of the clothes he wears.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I’d like to think they would say I’m funny. I’m hard working but a bit of a nightmare at times as I like to shout a lot on the pitch.

Maybe some of it is warranted and some of it is not.

What is the best advice you have been given?

My dad used to tell me when I was younger to always make sure my first touch of the ball was a good one.

If I made sure my first touch of the ball after kicking off the game was good then it would set the tone.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

There’s a couple. Playing at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup in 2021 was special.

It wasn’t 50,000 but playing against the likes of Jermain Defoe was memorable.

Hampden is up there too and it’s amazing to sit in the away dressing room and think you are in the same place as the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona have been.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

 

 

It has to be my overhead kick against Dundee in 2022. I scored twice in that game and they were both good goals but I don’t think I’ll ever score a goal as good as that again.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go with Rory McAllister. He’d make me laugh for 90% of the time we were there, we’d get nothing done and we’d probably both die happy.

How do you relax away from football?

I like to spend time with my kids and my girlfriend. There’s a lot of play time at the minute as they are still younger but that’s what I enjoy doing the most.

Conversation