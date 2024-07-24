How to watch the best action from the Highland League this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

How to watch the best action from the Highland League this season

Highland League Weekly from the Press and Journal is back for a fourth season.

Buckie Thistle will be trying to retain the Breedon Highland League title and you'll be able to see if they do on Highland League Weekly.
By Callum Law

If you’re a fan of the Breedon Highland League make sure you keep up with the best of the action in season 2024-25 by becoming a subscriber to Highland League Weekly from the Press and Journal.

As north clubs prepare for the big kick-off this weekend, we have been gearing up for a fourth season of Highland League Weekly.

What is Highland League Weekly?

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

The programme started in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength over the last three years.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that at various points throughout the season we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

How do I watch Highland League Weekly?

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a Press and Journal online subscriber.

A Press and Journal subscription costs £6.99 per month and not only gives you access to Highland League Weekly, but all our Highland League articles which appear on the website as well as all the other sports coverage produced by the Press and Journal.

We’re proud of our Highland League Weekly content, but without subscriptions it would be unsustainable, given the time and resources required to produce it.

Everyone involved in making the programme is grateful to those who have supported the project so far.

We love the Highland League and continued backing from the public will allow us to keep working with the league and its clubs to put a spotlight on a truly unique and special corner of the football universe.

To become a Press and Journal subscriber please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly?

If you a Press and Journal subscriber you can sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.

