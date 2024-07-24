How to watch the best action from the Highland League this season

If you’re a fan of the Breedon Highland League make sure you keep up with the best of the action in season 2024-25 by becoming a subscriber to Highland League Weekly from the Press and Journal.

As north clubs prepare for the big kick-off this weekend, we have been gearing up for a fourth season of Highland League Weekly.

What is Highland League Weekly?

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

The programme started in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength over the last three years.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that at various points throughout the season we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

How do I watch Highland League Weekly?

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a Press and Journal online subscriber.

A Press and Journal subscription costs £6.99 per month and not only gives you access to Highland League Weekly, but all our Highland League articles which appear on the website as well as all the other sports coverage produced by the Press and Journal.

We’re proud of our Highland League Weekly content, but without subscriptions it would be unsustainable, given the time and resources required to produce it.

Everyone involved in making the programme is grateful to those who have supported the project so far.

We love the Highland League and continued backing from the public will allow us to keep working with the league and its clubs to put a spotlight on a truly unique and special corner of the football universe.

To become a Press and Journal subscriber please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly?

If you a Press and Journal subscriber you can sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.