Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City manager Gavin Price insists his players have it within them to ensure they are playing at a higher level next season after suffering his most painful defeat.

The Black and Whites had Championship title contenders Ayr United on the ropes last weekend in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after Kane Hester put them ahead.

The League Two visitors from Moray peppered the Ayr goal with big opportunities, but could not find a killer second goal.

The Somerset Park side got out of jail with a last-gasp equaliser from Fraser Bryden and, following a controversial a Ben Dempsey penalty in extra-time, Dipo Akinyemi added two more for a 4-1 outcome.

Ayr will face Falkirk in the quarter-finals next month and Elgin’s sole focus is winning promotion into League One via the play-offs.

Dumbarton and Stirling Albion are fighting it out for top spot, leaving 10 points between Annan, in third, and Bonnyrigg Rose at the bottom.

On Saturday, fifth-placed Elgin host a Stranraer side with one win and six defeats over their last seven matches.

A win for the Blues, however, would bring them to within just one point of City.

Staying up is immediate Elgin target

Price explained it’s a matter of safety first as his team target a fresh promotion push.

He said: “First and foremost, we have to ensure we get enough points to make sure we’re safe then build on from that to make the play-offs.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

“This is a big game on Saturday in terms of league positioning and to take us back to where we want to be. We have got to be confident after last Saturday.

“Stranraer will be tough, as it always is. Nothing changes – we have to concentrate on ourselves.

“If we can ensure we’re at our best, I’m confident we can get three points.”

Taking heart from pushing Ayr

The City manager admits losing out on a last-eight spot after such a strong display at Ayr, hurt more than any other result.

He said: “That was the sorest outcome. The play-off defeat against Edinburgh (in 2021), with the late goal, comes close, but given the manner of last week’s result and the manner of the performance, we deserved to win the game in 90 minutes.

“It wasn’t be to and Lady Luck wasn’t on our side. We need to just move on from it, but we’ve got to be buoyed by the manner of our performance and the effort the players put into it and use it as a springboard from which to build for the remainder of the season.

“We want more big games like that and to do that we need to reach the play-offs.”

Preparation gave City real chance

Price thanked his board for helping the squad have the best chance of success last week, but is urging his men to drive on up the table.

He added: “Fair play to the club, they did everything they could to help with our preparation, in terms of making the journey down better and providing the overnight stay.

“Preparation was key in terms of us trying to get a result. Unfortunately, we didn’t get what we deserved, but the players were fantastic and we’ve got to use that now in the league.

“We potentially have a big end to the season coming up, so we want to take that sort of form and determination into the league campaign.”

Elgin should be along the same lines for the weekend, with captain Matthew Cooper battling to be fit and available following a knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
Ayr's Dipo Akinyemi tangles with Elgin's Ross Draper in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Elgin City's Ross Draper slates John Beaton for penalty call in Scottish Cup loss…
Elgin's Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS
Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price wants fearless approach for Scottish Cup tie at Championship…
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City 1-1 Albion Rovers: Borough Briggs men share the spoils in difficult conditions
Owen Cairns, right, is chasing three points against Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs this weekend.
Owen Cairns says Elgin City are well-equipped to kick on in League Two promotion…
Tom Findlay is racking up valuable experience this season with Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie
Dundee midfielder Tom Findlay making impact on loan for Elgin City, says boss Gavin…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Stenhousemuir 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men beaten in close contest
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price eager to strike up form on Elgin City's return to league duty

Most Read

1
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
2
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following ‘serious’ crash near Tain
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
7
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
10
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592cu) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 01-02-2023 - 01 Feb 2023
More than half of Aberdeen team will be changed from Premiership opener v Celtic…

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented