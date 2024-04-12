Stefan Laird relishing Elgin City’s final shot at League Two champions Stenhousemuir

Elgin City assistant boss Stefan Laird expects Stenhousemuir to aim to show why they’re the League Two champions when the sides meet on Saturday.

The Warriors made history by winning their first-ever title last weekend when they drew 0-0 with Dick Campbell’s East Fife.

Gary Naysmith’s side have lost just three fixtures all season, but crossed the finish line after their fifth successive draw – four of which have been goalless.

In fact, Stenny have won just once in their last nine matches, losing just once and drawing seven within that period.

Sixth-placed Elgin, meanwhile, shared four goals at home to Spartans and they sit six points ahead of bottom spot with five fixtures remaining.

Clyde’s last-gasp 1-0 victory over Stranraer last Saturday saw those teams trade places at the foot of the table.

Bully Wee, looking odds-on for 10th place for much of the season, have been lifted by Ian McCall since he replaced Brian McLean in November.

After facing Stenny at Ochilview, Elgin tackle Peterhead (home), Dumbarton (away) and Clyde to round off a tricky campaign.

Just as McCall helped bolster Clyde, the same can be said for Laird and manager Allan Hale, who came in from Highland League Huntly to replace Barry Smith.

Stenny may play with more freedom

Number two Laird isn’t reading too much into champions Stenny becoming draw specialists of late – pointing out the results which have taken them 13 points clear of nearest rivals Peterhead.

He said: “It will be extremely difficult. Stenhousemuir are the champions for a reason. They have been the best team in the league all season.

“They went on a fantastic (12-game) winning run and set themselves such an unbelievably high bar earlier this season.

“They have picked up quite a few draws, which has coincided with quite a few of the top teams doing so.

“Gary has done a fantastic job and we will congratulate them on Saturday.

“After we do so, we will set about trying to get three points.

“If we are at our best, we believe we stand a chance of getting something.

“Saturday could go one of two ways – the emotion of last week could work for or against them.

“They could play with even more freedom, which would make it even more difficult, but we restricted them to few chances down there last time, but we have improved immensely since then.

“I can’t see Gary allowing them to go on holiday just yet. It’s not in their character.”

Elgin ‘capable’ of testing champions

Elgin have fared well against Stenhousemuir, holding them twice in Moray, with a 2-0 defeat at Ochilview two days before Christmas.

Laird is confident the visitors can rise to the challenge once more, with their safety push very much topping the agenda.

He said: “The last game against them at Borough Briggs was a great game. We were fantastic in the first half and they were excellent in the second half.

“Stenhousemuir will know we’re more than capable.

“One thing that is almost guaranteed for those going to the game is that it will be two teams who will attack – that’s what both sides do regardless of the scenario.

“We’re looking forward to it, but we know we’re certainly not out of the battle at the bottom. We must scrap for every single point over these last four games.

“The boys are currently sixth and had you given us that scenario when we took the job, we’d certainly have accepted that. We want to finish as high up the league as possible and that mini-challenge for the guys starts on Saturday.”

Five teams have safety in mind

Clyde’s revival has been a big talking point at the lower end of the table.

Laird says Elgin, too, deserve credit for pulling Stranraer, Bonnyrigg Rose and Forfar Athletic into choppy waters.

He added: “When we came in, it was Elgin and Clyde as the bottom two.

“Everyone told us it was between Elgin and Clyde (to avoid bottom place), but both clubs have done so well to make a two-horse race a five-horse race.

“We can’t ask any more from our players. We play Clyde in our last game and both teams will hope it has nothing riding on it.

“Our message to our players is to try and finish in that sixth position.

“We know how tough it will be as we play the first, second and third teams, so we will need to do it the hard way.

“Our players have passed the tests so far and hopefully that continues.”

Injuries place Matthew Cooper, Ross Draper, Dayshonne Golding, Rory MacEwan, Lyall Booth, Michael Dangana at least into the doubtful category for the weekend.