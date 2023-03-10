Matthew Cooper eager to replicate Elgin City’s benchmark performance against leaders Dumbarton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matthew Cooper insists Elgin City must draw on their victory over League Two leaders Dumbarton in their efforts to get back to winning ways.

In a frustrating sequence of results, Elgin became the first team to inflict a home defeat on the Sons this term, before falling to a 1-0 defeat to bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs last weekend.

With a trip to Annan Athletic next up on Saturday, City skipper Cooper insists the 2-1 triumph against the league pacesetters has set his side’s benchmark for the remaining 10 games of the season.

Cooper said: “Saturday was a tough one to take, and even reflecting back over it afterwards was gutting.

“I don’t actually think we played too badly. A draw was probably a fair result, but to lose with the last strike of the ball was a kick in the teeth.

“We have got to build on the performance. I actually thought we were quite solid at the back, and limited them to very little.

“In the game before that down at Dumbarton, I thought we were defensively really good as well.

“There is certainly stuff we can take down to Annan.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we went down to the league leaders and put in a performance.

“We know we can do that. It was frustrating we couldn’t go and follow it up at home the week after, but that’s what we’ve got to replicate.”

Cooper seeking to build momentum

Gavin Price’s men are seventh in the table, with four points separating them from Saturday’s opponents Annan, who occupy the final League Two play-off spot at present.

It makes for a vital encounter at Galabank, with Cooper eager to spark a run of form.

He added: “We have seen how tight it is from the bottom right up to third.

“Dumbarton have got a wee gap now, but there are going to be a lot of teams battling for those play-off spots.

“We always knew that at the start of the season – it’s there for anyone.

“It’s going to be good run-in. It will be the same as it’s been all season, with everyone taking points off each other.

“We know how important momentum is. When you look at the table now, if you add six or nine points on anyone it will stick them right into a good position.

“Everyone is going to take points off each other. There are no easy games because everyone is fighting for their lives.

“It’s about getting that consistency, which we have struggled to do.

“In previous seasons, when it gets down to this last 10 games it’s when we really need to step up.

“We have done that before, so we need to do it again.”

Annan a formidable opponent

Elgin have fared well against Annan this season, taking seven from a possible nine points against Peter Murphy’s side.

Cooper anticipates a difficult challenge, with the 28-year-old adding: “Annan are a really good side. It’s a tough place to go.

“I missed the game, but the boys have got a good result down there already this season.

“We’ve got to go and replicate that on Saturday.

“They are coming off a defeat as well, so we are both in the same boat, in trying to bounce back. We know what to expect.”