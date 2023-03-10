Matthew Cooper eager to replicate Elgin City’s benchmark performance against leaders Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Matthew Cooper eager to replicate Elgin City’s benchmark performance against leaders Dumbarton

By Andy Skinner
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie

Matthew Cooper insists Elgin City must draw on their victory over League Two leaders Dumbarton in their efforts to get back to winning ways.

In a frustrating sequence of results, Elgin became the first team to inflict a home defeat on the Sons this term, before falling to a 1-0 defeat to bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs last weekend.

With a trip to Annan Athletic next up on Saturday, City skipper Cooper insists the 2-1 triumph against the league pacesetters has set his side’s benchmark for the remaining 10 games of the season.

Cooper said: “Saturday was a tough one to take, and even reflecting back over it afterwards was gutting.

“I don’t actually think we played too badly. A draw was probably a fair result, but to lose with the last strike of the ball was a kick in the teeth.

“We have got to build on the performance. I actually thought we were quite solid at the back, and limited them to very little.

“In the game before that down at Dumbarton, I thought we were defensively really good as well.

“There is certainly stuff we can take down to Annan.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we went down to the league leaders and put in a performance.

“We know we can do that. It was frustrating we couldn’t go and follow it up at home the week after, but that’s what we’ve got to replicate.”

Cooper seeking to build momentum

Gavin Price’s men are seventh in the table, with four points separating them from Saturday’s opponents Annan, who occupy the final League Two play-off spot at present.

It makes for a vital encounter at Galabank, with Cooper eager to spark a run of form.

He added: “We have seen how tight it is from the bottom right up to third.

Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

“Dumbarton have got a wee gap now, but there are going to be a lot of teams battling for those play-off spots.

“We always knew that at the start of the season – it’s there for anyone.

“It’s going to be good run-in. It will be the same as it’s been all season, with everyone taking points off each other.

“We know how important momentum is. When you look at the table now, if you add six or nine points on anyone it will stick them right into a good position.

“Everyone is going to take points off each other. There are no easy games because everyone is fighting for their lives.

“It’s about getting that consistency, which we have struggled to do.

“In previous seasons, when it gets down to this last 10 games it’s when we really need to step up.

“We have done that before, so we need to do it again.”

Annan a formidable opponent

Elgin have fared well against Annan this season, taking seven from a possible nine points against Peter Murphy’s side.

Cooper anticipates a difficult challenge, with the 28-year-old adding: “Annan are a really good side. It’s a tough place to go.

Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin CIty.

“I missed the game, but the boys have got a good result down there already this season.

“We’ve got to go and replicate that on Saturday.

“They are coming off a defeat as well, so we are both in the same boat, in trying to bounce back. We know what to expect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Elgin City striker Kane Hester cleared after 'betting scam' trial
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
'Professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Rollercoaster results frustrate Elgin City boss Gavin Price ahead of Annan Athletic trip
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Collum had no reason to believe Elgin star got deliberately booked in alleged…
Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS.
Banks O' Dee sign Chris Antoniazzi permanently from Elgin City following brief loan spell
Elgin's new signing Andrew Tod in the thick of the action. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose: Home form woes continue at Borough Briggs
Elgin celebrate a goal by Kane Hester. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City first team coach Charlie Charlesworth hopes Borough Briggs men are hitting form…
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup in January. Image: SNS
Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Elgin City sign Andrew Tod on loan from Dunfermline Athletic

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Editor's Picks

Most Commented