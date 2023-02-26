Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side’s return to form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side’s return to form

By Reporter
February 26, 2023, 9:44 am
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.

Elgin boss Gavin Price was thrilled by the reaction of his players after they bounced back from a disappointing week to stun the league leaders on their own patch.

City travelled to The Rock having lost their previous two encounters against Stranraer and Albion Rovers, though produced an excellent display to record their first league win in seven encounters.

Price’s side were well worthy of their victory in a game in which they passed up numerous chances, and the Borough Briggs boss was delighted to see a return to the standards he sets on what was a challenging surface.

He said: “We got a massive reaction after a disappointing week.

“In the defeats to Stranraer and Albion Rovers we were miles off the standard that we hope to set.

“We did well in all aspects of the game – we defended well, worked really hard as a team, were brave on the ball and created numerous chances that could have made the win more comfortable.”

Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Kane Hestler prodded home the opener for City after 16 minutes, but despite creating numerous chances they were unable to extend their advantage.

That lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them when Ryan Blair’s stunning free kick on the stroke of half-time flew past Thomas McHale to draw the hosts level.

The decision to award the free kick angered Price who picked-up a yellow card for his protests.

However, despite suffering late disappointment in the first half, City came up with the perfect response five minutes after the restart.

Hester struck the inside of the post before Mitchell Taylor was chopped down allowing Tony Dingwall to step up and dispatch the resulting penalty.

And Elgin saw the game out with relative ease, creating the better of the scoring opportunities.

“I thought we should have been further ahead in the first half and then we end up taking that dunt – I was worried given the recent run of results it could have knocked us for six,” Price added.

“The reaction in the second half is what we are most pleased with – we kept going, creating chances and deserved to win the game.

“It wasn’t a free kick, if you are giving a free kick for those sort of decisions, you are going to have 150 a game – I was angry with the decision and it’s not the first time this season.”

Victory sees Elgin move up two places to fifth following – just two points off a play-off position.

However, the tight-knit nature of the league table means that the Black and Whites are still only six points ahead of ninth with a home fixture against bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose up next.

Price admits he’s somewhat unsure of whether he should be looking up or down, but is relishing another big game on Saturday.

“You don’t know which way to look – up, down, sideways,” Price laughed.

“We don’t get too far ahead of ourselves, next week is another cup final where we need to look to get three points.”

