Elgin goalkeeper Stevie Dunn makes history in his final game for the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin goalkeeper Stevie Dunn makes history in his final game for the club

Coach becomes oldest player to play a senior game in Scotland at the age of 52.

By Paul Third
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie

Stevie Dunn’s final appearance of his career lasted all of a minute but it was an historic one as the Elgin City goalkeeper became the oldest player to play in a senior game of football in Scotland on Saturday.

Goalkeeper coach Dunn came off the bench in injury-time in the Black and Whites’ 3-0 defeat Bonnyrigg Rose on the final day of the League Two season.

The appearance by Dunn, who celebrated his 52nd birthday last month, beats the record held by former Dundee goalkeeper Bobby Geddes who played for the Dark Blues in 2010 at the age of 49.

Dunn, who confirmed after the game his brief cameo was his last appearance and he has retired, has been an unused substitute earlier in the campaign but was not called into action.

Dunn, who starred for Elgin in the Highland League, has been involved with the club for 34 years and been part of the backroom group for the last eight years.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
4
Aberdeen in form goal hero Duk during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen legend says Duk is a ‘far better player’ than Alfredo Morelos and worth…
5
Robert McPherson smoked crack cocaine before falling asleep in his car while it was parked in Flourmill Lane. Image: Google/Facebook.
Aberdeen man found slumped in driver’s seat after smoking crack cocaine for first time
6
6 May 2023. Glebe Park,Trinity Road,Brechin,DD( 6BJ. This is the play off football match between Brechin City and Spartans. PICTURE CONTENT:- Spartans Jordan Tapping and Brechin Botti Biabi CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League champions Brechin beaten on penalties by Spartans
7
Organisers of the Care home celebrating the coronation with a party for the residents. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Coronation celebrations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
8
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]