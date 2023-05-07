Elgin goalkeeper Stevie Dunn makes history in his final game for the club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie Dunn’s final appearance of his career lasted all of a minute but it was an historic one as the Elgin City goalkeeper became the oldest player to play in a senior game of football in Scotland on Saturday.

Goalkeeper coach Dunn came off the bench in injury-time in the Black and Whites’ 3-0 defeat Bonnyrigg Rose on the final day of the League Two season.

The appearance by Dunn, who celebrated his 52nd birthday last month, beats the record held by former Dundee goalkeeper Bobby Geddes who played for the Dark Blues in 2010 at the age of 49.

Dunn, who confirmed after the game his brief cameo was his last appearance and he has retired, has been an unused substitute earlier in the campaign but was not called into action.

Dunn, who starred for Elgin in the Highland League, has been involved with the club for 34 years and been part of the backroom group for the last eight years.

Sun for Elgin! It’s our GK Stevie Dunn on for Hoban! Oldest player ever in the SPFL to make an appearance! Come on Stevie! ⚫️😂 pic.twitter.com/fRNDHqoiD7 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 6, 2023