Peterhead 1-3 Falkirk: Blue Toon co-boss turns attentions towards next season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead ended a torrid campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Falkirk at Balmoor but co-boss Jordon Brown is feeling optimistic about next season.

The result means the Blue Toon finished bottom of League One with only three wins and 16 points to show from their 36 games.

The Bairns, who finished second to champions Dunfermline, took the lead through on-loan Ross County attacker Matthew Wright after 26 minuntes.

Jack MacIver levelled for Peterhead just before the interval before Jordan Allan and Ola Lawal netted early in the second half for the visitors.

Co-manager Brown felt that despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives to take as his side prepare for League Two football next season.

He said: “It was a good performance for an hour and then the game becomes a wee bit false in the last 30 minutes with the amount of substitutions that were made.

“We just said to the boys that we can’t thank them enough for the last few weeks.

“The effort has been there, the passion, the workrate, everything’s been there but we have fallen short results-wise.

“We will be back bigger, better and stronger and ready to go come pre-season.”

Brown stressed that his side’s target is an immediate return to the third tier.

He said: “That’s the ambition but we’re under no illusions.

“It’s a long way away but everyone that’ll be here next season will have that burning passion to go and put things right after what’s gone wrong this campaign.

“That’s what we’ll try to do but we’ve said it a few times, the season’s finished but it’s definitely not finished for Ryan Strachan and me.

“We’ll be right at it and hopefully up our recruitment levels in the next couple of weeks.

“That’s the games done and we came out in the second half and we probably started it as well as we have done in the last seven games.

“It’s just those wee breaks, the final touches, the bits in both boxes that we need to be better at.”

Brown was pleased for MacIver to notch his first goal for the Blue Toon.

He said: “It was a great strike, he could have passed it but he took the shot on and it was an excellent goal.

“I’m just disappointed he didn’t take a shot on in the second half when he tried to pass it and it just got cut out.

“He’s done well, he’s obviously technically very good but he’s still a Formartine player for next year so we’ll see what happens there.”

MacIver was also glad to get on the scoresheet.

He said: “I was buzzing when I scored, I thought the boys were good in spells but it’s just fine margins and when you’re playing against a good team that’s what can happen.

“I’m loving it here and of course I’d be delighted to come back but we’ll just have to see what happens over the summer.”

Blue Toon sign Locos winger

Meanwhile, Peterhead have announced the signing of Inverurie Locos winger Robert Ward on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, a youth player with Dundee United, joined Locos from Turriff United in February 2021.

Blue Toon co-boss Ryan Strachan is looking forward to working with the player next season.

He said: “It’s been a challenging one to finally get over the line but we’re delighted with the final outcome,.

“Robbie is one of the best Highland League assets and at a great age in his development.

“We can hopefully provide him a platform to make a name for himself.”

📝👀 Robert Ward agrees terms to become a Blue Toon player next season ⬇️https://t.co/fyi1G55Tvp Look forward to having you Robert. #BlueToon 💙 pic.twitter.com/fYND3Wtqe3 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) May 6, 2023