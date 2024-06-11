Ryan Sargent reveals why he’s joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ryan Sargent reveals why he’s joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career

The attacker has joined the League Two side from the Broch.

By Callum Law
Ryan Sargent, right, has signed for Elgin City.
Ryan Sargent, right, has signed for Elgin City.

Ryan Sargent believes he is ready for the step up to the SPFL after joining Elgin City.

The attacker has joined the League Two outfit from Fraserburgh on a three-year contract.

After making his Broch debut in April 2017, Sargent netted 48 goals in 151 appearances for the Bellslea outfit, with 21 of those strikes coming in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 23-year-old was part of the Fraserburgh squad that won the Breedon Highland League in 2022. He also played in two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumphs (2021 and 2022) and one Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield victory (2023).

Sargent, who hails from Rosehearty, enjoyed his time at his local club but is keen to progress up the levels.

He said: “I feel I’ve been getting better every season and continued improving in the Highland League and that I’m ready for the step up.

“Getting the chance to step up and play in the SPFL was what appealed to me.

Ryan Sargent, right, in action for Fraserburgh.

“The Highland League is a good league, but I was keen to try to step up and test myself against teams at a higher level and players at that level.

“With the stage I’m at in my career I feel it’s the right time for me and the right move to make.

“The only reason for me to leave Fraserburgh was to play at a higher level.

“If I was going to be staying in the Highland League I’d still be at Fraserburgh because they challenge for trophies every year.”

Play-off ambitions

Sargent doesn’t expect it to be easy to establish himself at Elgin, but is relishing the challenge.

The Black and Whites finished seventh in League Two this year as Allan Hale led them to safety following his appointment in December.

Next term Sargent hopes they can challenging at the top end of the table.

He added: “I’m expecting it to be tougher moving into League Two and I’ll need to be 100% every game.

Elgin manager Allan Hale, left.

“I’ll need to establish myself and hopefully I can do that in the opening few games of the season.

“I’m looking to score goals in League Two and try to establish myself at Scottish League level.

“As a team hopefully we can push for promotion and see if we can move up a league.

“We’d like to try to aim for the play-offs and see where we can go from there.”

Broch memories

When he looks back on his time with Fraserburgh, Sargent is thankful for the opportunities he was given.

He said: “I really enjoyed my time with Fraserburgh and started there when I was 16.

“I’ve developed a winning mentality over the years because I’ve been part of a squad that’s helped the Broch win trophies.

“When I first arrived at Fraserburgh the senior boys were great with me and over time I managed to get into the team and prove myself in the Highland League.

“Mark Cowie and James Duthie (manager and assistant manager) saw me in the development programme and gave me the chance to step up to the Fraserburgh first-team.

“I’ll always be grateful to them for giving me the platform to play for the club.

“I’m grateful to all the folk at Fraserburgh for the help they gave me.”

Lossie add ex-Elgin coaches

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have recruited former Elgin coaches as part of Eddie Wolecki Black’s management team.

Steve Porter joins the Coasters having spent 20 years coaching in City’s youth set-up, while Stevie Dunn – a former Lossie player and manager – returns to Grant Park having been Elgin’s goalkeeping coach.

Ally Whyte, who served as a youth coach and physio with Elgin has also joined Lossiemouth as physio.

