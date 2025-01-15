What’s next for Ross County’s Andrew Macleod and George Robesten after Brora loan recall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

What’s next for Ross County’s Andrew Macleod and George Robesten after Brora loan recall?

Detailing the next steps for recalled loanees Macleod and Robesten, Ross County boss Don Cowie says he is also closely monitoring teenage defender Dylan Smith at Arbroath.

Ross County youngsters Andrew Macleod, left, and George Robesten.
Ross County youngsters Andrew Macleod, left, and George Robesten. Image: SNS.
By Andy Skinner

Ross County youngsters Andrew Macleod and George Robesten will be given the chance to stake a first-team claim after being recalled from loans at Brora Rangers.

The Staggies have exercised their option to bring midfielder Macleod and winger Robesten back from the Cattachs.

The pair, who are both 19, joined Highland League Brora on temporary deals in the early part of the season.

That followed fleeting appearances for the Staggies – with Macleod playing in all four of County’s Premier Sports Cup group fixtures, while Robesten also made his first two appearances from the bench in games against Dundee United and Spartans.

Although both players have now been recalled, they are ineligible to feature in this weekend’s Scottish Cup visit of Livingston – having featured for Brora earlier in the competition.

But Cowie is keen to keep their options open, refusing to rule out the possibility of them going back out on loan at SPFL level in the coming weeks, but also laying down the challenge for the pair to force their way into County first-team contention.

Andrew Macleod in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He said: “We’ve taken the release clause for them to come back.

“They can’t play in the Scottish Cup, but they come back into the squad and we will evaluate things as the month goes on.

“Do they stay and be part of the squad for the rest of the season, or do we look to get them into the SPFL for experience at first-team level?

“We need them right now – just in terms of numbers given the injuries we have.

George Robesten in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We’ve still got another couple of weeks or more until the window ends.

“They are the future of the football club, so we need to push them and see how we can get them involved in the first team.”

Smith’s progress with Arbroath being monitored

Cowie has yet to make a decision on the short-term future of defender Dylan Smith, who is on loan with League One side Arbroath.

Smith has held down a regular place since making the switch in September, making 12 appearances for the Red Lichties.

Dylan Smith in action for Arbroath against Caley Thistle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 18-year-old has also recently captained Scotland’s under-19s side.

Amid a defensive shortage, Cowie has considered the possibility of recalling Smith from his spell at Gayfield – although he is hopeful of bolstering his backline ahead of the weekend.

Cowie is reluctant to disrupt Smith’s progress with the third-tier pacesetters, adding: “Those conversations are taking place. We have spoken to Arbroath a couple of times.

“Dylan can’t play this weekend, anyway – he is cup-tied, which rules that scenario playing out.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

“Beyond that, it is definitely something we are considering.

“He is doing extremely well at Arbroath. They are challenging at the top of the table, sitting top of the league.

“If I think that is more beneficial, we would leave him at Arbroath.”

Staggies quartet have shown physical growth

Cowie insists he has constantly monitored Macleod, Robesten and Smith, along with Caley Thistle loanee Connall Ewan, during their temporary spells.

The Ross County boss has been particularly impressed by the physical development the teenage quartet have shown.

“They are challenging every day they are at this football club. We have eyes on them all the time and are seeing how well they are progressing.

“Unfortunately, Connall Ewan is injured right now, but we’re seeing how well they are looking physically.

“They are all big, powerful boys.

Connall Ewan on the ball for Caley Thistle during his loan from Ross County
Connall Ewan in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Peter Paul.

“It isn’t a case of them now being back and we’ll decide – we’re seeing what they are capable of on a daily basis.

“But I want them to be here to play for Ross County. I don’t want them to be here to be the 21st or 22nd man on a Saturday.

“These are the decisions we need to make for their future and to keep them progressing.”

Conversation