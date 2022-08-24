Wick Academy shouldn’t be lacking motivation for Clachnacuddin rematch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Manson says Wick Academy’s players shouldn’t need a team talk ahead of tonight’s Breedon Highland League clash with Clachnacuddin.

The sides meet at Harmsworth Park tonight just a week after the Lilywhites beat the Scorries 3-0 in the North of Scotland Cup at Grant Street Park.

Player-manager Manson expects a better showing from his charges.

He said: “The players should be looking to put things right – really they shouldn’t need me to say anything to them.

“They should be champing at the bit and raring to go, we want a reaction.

“We can’t be caught cold early on like we were last week, because we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.”

Light in numbers

Manson is missing the suspended Ryan Campbell, while Sean Campbell, Jack Halliday, Alan Farquhar, Richard Macadie, Davie Allan and Brandon Sinclair are out with injury.

Goalkeeper Graeme Williamson returns and Manson also hopes to have prospective new signings midfielders Roddy Innes and James Mackintosh involved.

However, three potential new faces have picked up injuries playing Caithness amateur football.

Defender Sean Munro (ribs) and midfielder Cameron Montgomery (hamstring) are expected to miss the next few weeks, while striker Liam Bremner has a broken leg.

Manson added: “James and Roddy should both be involved which is a boost to us.

“We’re light in numbers up front in terms of a number nine, so I’ll need to cast the net and see if I can come up with something.”

Something needs to change for Clach – ‘I could drop 10 of them’

Meanwhile, Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is also looking for an improvement from his side.

They were beaten 4-1 by Turriff United at Grant Street Park on Saturday and MacDonald could ring the changes.

He said: “I could drop 10 of them, bar Martin Mackinnon, after Saturday.

“That was nowhere near what my team are about, that was not acceptable.

“We need to be at the races – so we will see. Wick are a good side at home and they’re hard to play against.

“It should be a good game between two good footballing sides – we know how tough it is going to be for us going up there. It is never an easy place for us to go.

“We will see what Clach team turns up. I know which one it is that I want to see.”