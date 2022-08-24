Wick Academy shouldn’t be lacking motivation for Clachnacuddin rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick Academy shouldn’t be lacking motivation for Clachnacuddin rematch

By Callum Law
August 24, 2022, 11:45 am
Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.

Gary Manson says Wick Academy’s players shouldn’t need a team talk ahead of tonight’s Breedon Highland League clash with Clachnacuddin.

The sides meet at Harmsworth Park tonight just a week after the Lilywhites beat the Scorries 3-0 in the North of Scotland Cup at Grant Street Park.

Player-manager Manson expects a better showing from his charges.

He said: “The players should be looking to put things right – really they shouldn’t need me to say anything to them.

“They should be champing at the bit and raring to go, we want a reaction.

“We can’t be caught cold early on like we were last week, because we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.”

Light in numbers

Manson is missing the suspended Ryan Campbell, while Sean Campbell, Jack Halliday, Alan Farquhar, Richard Macadie, Davie Allan and Brandon Sinclair are out with injury.

Goalkeeper Graeme Williamson returns and Manson also hopes to have prospective new signings midfielders Roddy Innes and James Mackintosh involved.

However, three potential new faces have picked up injuries playing Caithness amateur football.

Defender Sean Munro (ribs) and midfielder Cameron Montgomery (hamstring) are expected to miss the next few weeks, while striker Liam Bremner has a broken leg.

Manson added: “James and Roddy should both be involved which is a boost to us.

“We’re light in numbers up front in terms of a number nine, so I’ll need to cast the net and see if I can come up with something.”

Something needs to change for Clach – ‘I could drop 10 of them’

Meanwhile, Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is also looking for an improvement from his side.

They were beaten 4-1 by Turriff United at Grant Street Park on Saturday and MacDonald could ring the changes.

He said: “I could drop 10 of them, bar Martin Mackinnon, after Saturday.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald was unhappy with their display at the weekend

“That was nowhere near what my team are about, that was not acceptable.

“We need to be at the races – so we will see. Wick are a good side at home and they’re hard to play against.

“It should be a good game between two good footballing sides – we know how tough it is going to be for us going up there. It is never an easy place for us to go.

“We will see what Clach team turns up. I know which one it is that I want to see.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players' fighting qualities after Banks o' Dee draw
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
'I didn't fancy us' - Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Buckie defeat Brora on penalties in SPFL Trust Trophy
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Brechin City edge Stirling Albion on penalties to reach third round
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Substitutes make their mark as points are shared between Turriff United and Banks o'…
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Lossiemouth clock up third straight win with 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle
0
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Charlie and Fiona Simpson tell us about being Mr…
0
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Turriff United's Andrew Watt tackles the Quickfire Questions
0

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson expects his players to be fired up when they face Clachnacuddin.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1