Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour completed Saturday Highland League hat-trick after lunchtime arrival home from Marbella

By Callum Law
August 24, 2022, 11:45 am
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, centre, has enjoyed stepping up to the Highland League.
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, centre, has enjoyed stepping up to the Highland League.

Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour netted a surprise hat-trick at the weekend – but he hasn’t been shocked by the quality in the Breedon Highland League.

Dee take on Turriff United at the Haughs tonight following Saturday’s 8-0 victory against Keith.

Midfielder Gilmour bagged a treble after not even expecting to start.

The 23-year-old explained: “I was surprised to start and I was delighted to get three goals.

“I was away in Marbella for a week with my girlfriend – I only got back to my house at 12.30pm on Saturday.

“It was a case of something to eat and then straight to Spain Park, so it was a whirlwind day.”

Banks o’ Dee have taken eight points from their first five Highland League fixtures and Gilmour says they’re enjoying the competitiveness of the division after gaining promotion from the Junior ranks.

He added: “It’s more competitive games week-in, week-out. I think all the boys are enjoying it, because we want to test ourselves.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.

“Turriff have had some good results this season and we expect another highly competitive game against them.”

Meanwhile, United boss Dean Donaldson hopes their ruthless streak continues in front of goal.

Turra have netted 14 goals in their last two games with strikers Aaron Reid and Ewan Clark both prominent.

Donaldson said: “We were creating chances and I knew the goals would come.

“As well as the two strikers that have been scoring goals, we’ve got other guys that can chip in with goals.

“But Banks o’ Dee have got quality and can score goals, so we need to be wary of that as well.”

Hale looks for confidence boost

Huntly are still searching for their first league win of the season.

The Black and Golds face Formartine United at Christie Park and boss Allan Hale says one result could be the catalyst for an improvement in their fortunes.

He said: “I think one result is what we need to restore some confidence and get us going.

“We’ve got to keep believing in the work we’re doing and, if we have that and some resilience, the wins will come.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in the group – there have been good elements within each performance. But there have been other elements that haven’t quite been clicking.”

Huntly manager Allan Hale is preparing his side to face Formartine United.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson is set to be without Daniel Park, Jonny Crawford, Graeme Rodger, Jonny Smith, Stuart Smith and Aaron Norris.

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Sam Bashua is Deveronvale’s only absentee for Inverurie Locos’ visit to Princess Royal Park, while Banffers boss Craig Stewart secured South African midfielder Rogan Read, 21, on Tuesday.

The Railwaymen are without Sam Burnett and Craig Gill.

Keith are set to welcome back Kieran Yeats, Kieran Mooney and Luke Emmett for their Kynoch Park clash with Rothes. Nick Gray, Scott Gray, Liam Duncan and Tom Andrews are still missing.

For the Speysiders, Aidan Wilson, Allen Mackenzie, Alan Pollock, Fraser Robertson, Shane Harkness, Gregg Main, Gary Kerr and Wayne Mackintosh are all out.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United

