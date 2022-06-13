Wick manager Gary Manson assessing six potential signings in pre-season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is running the rule over six players from the North Caledonian League during pre-season.

The Harmsworth Park boss is keen to strengthen his squad this summer after finding himself short of options at various points during last season.

Striker Liam Bremner and right-back or centre-back Sean Munro of Golspie Sutherland, centre-back Aidan Reid and central midfielder James Mackintosh from Halkirk United and Thurso winger Cameron Montgomery and team-mate Luke Manson, who can play in midfield or defence, have joined the Scorries for pre-season.

Manson is pleased to be able to assess the players and hopes they will be able to step up into the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “We’ve lost Steven Anderson and Andrew Hardwick and last season was a freak season with injuries, suspensions and Covid.

“But quite a lot of the time we were quite light and we’re looking to have more numbers this season.

“I’m hoping the players we’ve invited along will all step up and show they’re capable of playing in the Highland League.

“None of them have signed yet but we’re going to see how they get on in pre-season with a view to potentially signing them.

“It’s handy that the North Caledonian season doesn’t start until well into August and our season is up and running before then.

“That means we can see them in pre-season training and in friendlies and potentially even in our first couple of league games to get a really good understanding of them.

“And it doesn’t impact on the North Caledonian clubs too much either.

“We’ll see how it goes, but we realised we needed to bulk up the squad and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“Alan Farquhar is also back from injury so he’s like a new player for us as well.”

Anderson departure

Strengthening his striking options has become more pressing for Manson after Steven Anderson left the club last week to spend more time with his family.

Bremner, who netted 33 times for Golspie last term and was named the North Caledonian League’s player of the year, could fill that void.

However, Manson is still disappointed to lose Anderson. The 29-year-old netted 78 goals in 182 appearances over two spells at Harmsworth Park and was part of Wick side that won the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

He added: “Steven’s a seasoned Highland League striker and a very good one at that.

“It would be a blow to any team losing you’re main number nine who was your top goalscorer.

“It’s a big blow to us, but Steven has a young son and he wants to spend more time with him so we understand his reasons.

“It is difficult to replace Steven, he was the main focal point of our attack when he was available.

“He’s got a unque style compared to the rest of our forward players, he’s very different to a David Allan, Richard Macadie, Mark Macadie or Gordon MacNab.

“He backs into defenders really well and protects the ball really well which provides a good platform for everyone else.”