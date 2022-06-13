Wick manager Gary Manson assessing six potential signings in pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick manager Gary Manson assessing six potential signings in pre-season

By Callum Law
June 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:00 pm
Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Wick manager Gary Manson is aiming to strengthen his squad this summer

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is running the rule over six players from the North Caledonian League during pre-season.

The Harmsworth Park boss is keen to strengthen his squad this summer after finding himself short of options at various points during last season.

Striker Liam Bremner and right-back or centre-back Sean Munro of Golspie Sutherland, centre-back Aidan Reid and central midfielder James Mackintosh from Halkirk United and Thurso winger Cameron Montgomery and team-mate Luke Manson, who can play in midfield or defence, have joined the Scorries for pre-season.

Manson is pleased to be able to assess the players and hopes they will be able to step up into the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “We’ve lost Steven Anderson and Andrew Hardwick and last season was a freak season with injuries, suspensions and Covid.

“But quite a lot of the time we were quite light and we’re looking to have more numbers this season.

“I’m hoping the players we’ve invited along will all step up and show they’re capable of playing in the Highland League.

James Mackintosh, pictured in red and black in action for Halkirk United, is joining Wick Academy for pre-season

“None of them have signed yet but we’re going to see how they get on in pre-season with a view to potentially signing them.

“It’s handy that the North Caledonian season doesn’t start until well into August and our season is up and running before then.

“That means we can see them in pre-season training and in friendlies and potentially even in our first couple of league games to get a really good understanding of them.

“And it doesn’t impact on the North Caledonian clubs too much either.

“We’ll see how it goes, but we realised we needed to bulk up the squad and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“Alan Farquhar is also back from injury so he’s like a new player for us as well.”

Anderson departure

Strengthening his striking options has become more pressing for Manson after Steven Anderson left the club last week to spend more time with his family.

Bremner, who netted 33 times for Golspie last term and was named the North Caledonian League’s player of the year, could fill that void.

However, Manson is still disappointed to lose Anderson. The 29-year-old netted 78 goals in 182 appearances over two spells at Harmsworth Park and was part of Wick side that won the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

He added: “Steven’s a seasoned Highland League striker and a very good one at that.

“It would be a blow to any team losing you’re main number nine who was your top goalscorer.

“It’s a big blow to us, but Steven has a young son and he wants to spend more time with him so we understand his reasons.

“It is difficult to replace Steven, he was the main focal point of our attack when he was available.

“He’s got a unque style compared to the rest of our forward players, he’s very different to a David Allan, Richard Macadie, Mark Macadie or Gordon MacNab.

“He backs into defenders really well and protects the ball really well which provides a good platform for everyone else.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]