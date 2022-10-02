Jack Murray nets hat-trick as Buckie blitz Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Murray nets hat-trick as Buckie blitz Turriff

October 2, 2022
Jack Murray netted a hat-trick for Buckie Thistle against Turriff United
Jack Murray was Buckie Thistle’s unlikely hat-trick hero in their 7-1 win over Turriff United at Victoria Park.

The sides had been level at half-time but Murray notched a treble in the second period as the Jags won to go second in the Breedon Highland League.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “Jack wanted to keep the ball and I let him have it.

“I think he got all the players to sign it and I can understand why because it’s not often a defender scores a hat-trick.

“He’s probably better with his feet than his head which probably comes from playing in midfield for years when he was younger.

“It was a great performance and we played well. Turriff caused us problems on the break in the first half so we tweaked the formation for the second half and it seemed to work.”

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart

Andrew MacAskill headed Buckie in front from Mark McLauchlan’s cross.

But Turriff equalised shortly before the break, Ewan Clark scoring from the penalty spot after being felled by goalkeeper Balint Demus.

Within a minute of the restart McLauchlan’s strike from the edge of the area put Thistle back ahead.

Marcus Goodall raced through on goal to net the third before Murray scored with two headers and a volley from corners.

Scott Adams was also on target, finishing off a Sam Urquhart cutback.

Turra boss Dean Donaldson said: “First half I thought we were the better team. Our shape was really good.

“But in the second half we lost a goal within a minute and that set the tone unfortunately.

“We lost our shape after that, our goalkeeper and our backline lost their composure, we stopped playing and we made Buckie look good.”

  • Elsewhere, Nairn County v Wick Academy was postponed after the Scorries’ team bus broke down on their way to Station Park.

