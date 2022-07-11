Rothes make double signing as Steven Mackay and Jake Thomson join the Speysiders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Mackay is back in football having signed for Rothes with the Speysiders also adding youngster Jake Thomson.

Both players have signed one-year contracts at Mackessack Park.

Mackay, 41, retired from playing in December 2020 while manager of Brora Rangers.

After quitting as Cattachs boss last August he became assistant manager at Elgin City before stepping down from that role last month.

Now the former Ross County, Elgin, Peterhead, Forres Mechanics, Nairn County and Brora attacker will make a playing comeback in the Breedon Highland League.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “Steven phoned asking if he could get training facilities during pre-season and I was delighted to oblige.

“He came in and trained and his fitness has never been in question, he wanted to get his sharpness up and give it another go.

“We’re delighted to have him and he’ll be a great addition for us, if he can score a fraction of the goals he did in the past that’ll be great.

“Steven has got a terrific record in the Highland League with Brora and his experience will be vital for us as well.

“It would have been easy for Steven to just stop, but he still feels he’s got a lot to offer.

“I’m delighted we’ve got him, Steven knows what the Highland League is all about and he’ll be good for the younger boys and bring them along.

“I’m also hopeful he’ll contribute with a number of goals for us.

“Steven can play in a number of positions and can help us out in a number of areas, but getting into forward areas and making things happen is where I think he’s best.

“Steven’s been there, seen it and done it all. You can’t buy his experience and it’s a great credit to him that he’s still willing to train hard and put his body on the line.”

Thomson adds pace

Meanwhile, 20-year-old winger Thomson joins Rothes after being released by Elgin this summer.

He had a loan spell in the Highland League with Strathspey last term and Jack added: “Jake’s got blistering pace, he’ll be a good outlet under pressure and he can beat a man one v one as well.

“We’ll be looking for him to get plenty of crosses in and provide opportunities for the strikers.

“Jake’s still a young lad who’s learning the game and I’m pleased to have him on board.

“He also played in the Highland League last season with Strathspey which will also be beneficial.”

Speyside departures

Although the addition of Mackay and Thomson is good news for Rothes, they have also suffered a couple of setback this summer.

Jack explained: “Ewan McLauchlan has moved to the Central Belt with his family.

“Ross Gunn has opted not to sign a new contract and is keeping his options open which is disappointing.

“Craig Cormack has taken on increased responsibility at work and can’t commit the time to football at the moment.

“He may come back to football in a few months once things settle down but it’s still a big blow to us.

“Wayne Mackintosh has had a cartilage operation, Gary Kerr is waiting on a cartilage operation and Bruce Milne is also struggling with his cartilage, but the specialist he saw is hopeful it will settle down.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 Rothes FC AGM will take place on Thursday July 28th at 7pm in The Social Club. All welcome to attend.