Rothes make double signing as Steven Mackay and Jake Thomson join the Speysiders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes make double signing as Steven Mackay and Jake Thomson join the Speysiders

By Callum Law
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Former Brora manager Steven Mackay has joined Rothes as a player
Former Brora manager Steven Mackay has joined Rothes as a player

Steven Mackay is back in football having signed for Rothes with the Speysiders also adding youngster Jake Thomson.

Both players have signed one-year contracts at Mackessack Park.

Mackay, 41, retired from playing in December 2020 while manager of Brora Rangers.

After quitting as Cattachs boss last August he became assistant manager at Elgin City before stepping down from that role last month.

Now the former Ross County, Elgin, Peterhead, Forres Mechanics, Nairn County and Brora attacker will make a playing comeback in the Breedon Highland League.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “Steven phoned asking if he could get training facilities during pre-season and I was delighted to oblige.

“He came in and trained and his fitness has never been in question, he wanted to get his sharpness up and give it another go.

“We’re delighted to have him and he’ll be a great addition for us, if he can score a fraction of the goals he did in the past that’ll be great.

“Steven has got a terrific record in the Highland League with Brora and his experience will be vital for us as well.

Rothes manager Ross Jack is thrilled to have signed Steven Mackay and Jake Thomson

“It would have been easy for Steven to just stop, but he still feels he’s got a lot to offer.

“I’m delighted we’ve got him, Steven knows what the Highland League is all about and he’ll be good for the younger boys and bring them along.

“I’m also hopeful he’ll contribute with a number of goals for us.

“Steven can play in a number of positions and can help us out in a number of areas, but getting into forward areas and making things happen is where I think he’s best.

“Steven’s been there, seen it and done it all. You can’t buy his experience and it’s a great credit to him that he’s still willing to train hard and put his body on the line.”

Thomson adds pace

Meanwhile, 20-year-old winger Thomson joins Rothes after being released by Elgin this summer.

He had a loan spell in the Highland League with Strathspey last term and Jack added: “Jake’s got blistering pace, he’ll be a good outlet under pressure and he can beat a man one v one as well.

Jake Thomson, left, pictured in action for Strathspey last season has also signed for Rothes

“We’ll be looking for him to get plenty of crosses in and provide opportunities for the strikers.

“Jake’s still a young lad who’s learning the game and I’m pleased to have him on board.

“He also played in the Highland League last season with Strathspey which will also be beneficial.”

Speyside departures

Although the addition of Mackay and Thomson is good news for Rothes, they have also suffered a couple of setback this summer.

Jack explained: “Ewan McLauchlan has moved to the Central Belt with his family.

“Ross Gunn has opted not to sign a new contract and is keeping his options open which is disappointing.

“Craig Cormack has taken on increased responsibility at work and can’t commit the time to football at the moment.

“He may come back to football in a few months once things settle down but it’s still a big blow to us.

“Wayne Mackintosh has had a cartilage operation, Gary Kerr is waiting on a cartilage operation and Bruce Milne is also struggling with his cartilage, but the specialist he saw is hopeful it will settle down.”

  • Meanwhile, the 2022 Rothes FC AGM will take place on Thursday July 28th at 7pm in The Social Club. All welcome to attend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]