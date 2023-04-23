Penalty disagreement as Wick and Lossiemouth draw; farewells as Turriff beat Clach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Penalty disagreement as Wick and Lossiemouth draw; farewells as Turriff beat Clach

A brace of penalties earned the Coasters a draw at Harmsworth Park, but the managers had differing views about the award of the second.

By Reporter
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth

Both managers disagreed about the penalty which earned Lossiemouth a 2-2 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

The Coasters twice trailed but a brace of spot-kicks from Niall Kennedy secured a point and means they finish 14th, with the Scorries ending the campaign two places lower.

Lossie’s second penalty awarded by referee David Alexander with quarter an hour left caused the controversy with Ross Morrison going down under Wick player-manager Gary Manson’s challenge.

Lossie interim manager Ian Campbell said: “I felt both were clear-cut penalties.

“I felt we deserved to win the game, but at the end of the day we needed two penalties to get us back in it.

“So we can’t really complain about the draw and it’s enough for us to finish 14th.

“We’ve scored more goals than last season and finished a place higher.”

Interim Lossiemouth manager Ian Campbell

Academy boss Manson added: “The second penalty was never a penalty and I was raging about it.

“I definitely got my toe on the ball so it was really frustrating. We’ve conceded two penalties, if it was goals from 25 yards or great moves you’d hold your hands up.

“Not to come away with three points is frustrating but it’s maybe symptomatic of how the last four months have gone.”

Gordon MacNab fired Wick into an early lead after working his way in from the left and picking out the top corner.

A couple of minutes into the second period Morrison was taken down by Owen Rendall and Kennedy restored parity from 12 yards.

Another excellent MacNab finish into the roof of the net edged Academy ahead again on 71 minutes, but Kennedy’s second spot-kick meant it finished level.

  • Turriff United 4-1 Clachnacuddin

Turriff United beat Clachnacuddin 4-1 at the Haughs to leapfrog the Lilywhites and finish 12th in the Breedon Highland League table.

Turra boss Dean Donaldson was pleased to end a run of four straight defeats, but sad as the game was United coach Bruce Raffell’s last with the club.

Donaldson said: “I thought from start to finish we were excellent, after being poor over the last few weeks.

“Our target was to finish between ninth and 12th so we’ve hit our target.

“I’m gutted to lose Bruce, he’s been brilliant for us in the last two years.

“His work and family commitments mean he doesn’t feel he can continue, but we’ll miss him.”

Fergus Alberts’ finish from the right side of the box put Turra ahead and Max Foster made it two midway through the first half when Clach goalkeeper Dawid Sienkowski dropped the ball.

Foster was on target again with a header early in the second period and Jack McKenzie tapped home a Reece McKeown cross for Turra’s fourth.

Clach got one back when James Anderson finished the rebound after Connor Bunce hit a post.

Although visiting boss Jordan MacDonald was disappointed with the performance he was quick to pay tribute to midfielder Blair Lawrie who played his final game for Clach having first arrived at Grant Street Park in 2005.

Blair Lawrie played his last game for Clachnacuddin against Turriff

MacDonald said: “It was really poor from us, but there’s been a lot of positives this season.

“Blair’s given incredible service to this club. Since we’ve come in he’s been absolutely fantastic and we’ll miss him.

“Blair’s a great player and a great person and he deserves all the plaudits because he’s a Clach legend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Formartine win derby with Inverurie to finish fourth; Fraserburgh beat Strathspey
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Banks o' Dee come from behind to edge Keith in five-goal thriller
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart determined to bounce back from last day disappointment
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Tributes paid to Highland journalist Bill McAllister
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Brechin City strike late to beat Buckie Thistle and win the Highland League
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Key moments in thrilling Highland League title race
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…

Most Read

1
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Fort William finish with a flourish to edge into third place in North Caledonian…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson was unhappy with the second penalty conceded against Lossiemouth
Jamie Crowe enters the history books with Run Balmoral hat-trick

Editor's Picks

Most Commented