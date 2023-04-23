Penalty disagreement as Wick and Lossiemouth draw; farewells as Turriff beat Clach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both managers disagreed about the penalty which earned Lossiemouth a 2-2 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

The Coasters twice trailed but a brace of spot-kicks from Niall Kennedy secured a point and means they finish 14th, with the Scorries ending the campaign two places lower.

Lossie’s second penalty awarded by referee David Alexander with quarter an hour left caused the controversy with Ross Morrison going down under Wick player-manager Gary Manson’s challenge.

Lossie interim manager Ian Campbell said: “I felt both were clear-cut penalties.

“I felt we deserved to win the game, but at the end of the day we needed two penalties to get us back in it.

“So we can’t really complain about the draw and it’s enough for us to finish 14th.

“We’ve scored more goals than last season and finished a place higher.”

Academy boss Manson added: “The second penalty was never a penalty and I was raging about it.

“I definitely got my toe on the ball so it was really frustrating. We’ve conceded two penalties, if it was goals from 25 yards or great moves you’d hold your hands up.

“Not to come away with three points is frustrating but it’s maybe symptomatic of how the last four months have gone.”

Gordon MacNab fired Wick into an early lead after working his way in from the left and picking out the top corner.

A couple of minutes into the second period Morrison was taken down by Owen Rendall and Kennedy restored parity from 12 yards.

Another excellent MacNab finish into the roof of the net edged Academy ahead again on 71 minutes, but Kennedy’s second spot-kick meant it finished level.

Turriff United 4-1 Clachnacuddin

Turriff United beat Clachnacuddin 4-1 at the Haughs to leapfrog the Lilywhites and finish 12th in the Breedon Highland League table.

Turra boss Dean Donaldson was pleased to end a run of four straight defeats, but sad as the game was United coach Bruce Raffell’s last with the club.

Donaldson said: “I thought from start to finish we were excellent, after being poor over the last few weeks.

“Our target was to finish between ninth and 12th so we’ve hit our target.

“I’m gutted to lose Bruce, he’s been brilliant for us in the last two years.

“His work and family commitments mean he doesn’t feel he can continue, but we’ll miss him.”

Work and family commitments travelling some hefty distances for training etc have taken their toll but Raf promises to still come up for set piece duty! All the best Raf and thank you to you and your family for your commitment to the club over the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/hLhy9ynfK7 — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) April 15, 2023

Fergus Alberts’ finish from the right side of the box put Turra ahead and Max Foster made it two midway through the first half when Clach goalkeeper Dawid Sienkowski dropped the ball.

Foster was on target again with a header early in the second period and Jack McKenzie tapped home a Reece McKeown cross for Turra’s fourth.

Clach got one back when James Anderson finished the rebound after Connor Bunce hit a post.

Although visiting boss Jordan MacDonald was disappointed with the performance he was quick to pay tribute to midfielder Blair Lawrie who played his final game for Clach having first arrived at Grant Street Park in 2005.

MacDonald said: “It was really poor from us, but there’s been a lot of positives this season.

“Blair’s given incredible service to this club. Since we’ve come in he’s been absolutely fantastic and we’ll miss him.

“Blair’s a great player and a great person and he deserves all the plaudits because he’s a Clach legend.”