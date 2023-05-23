Highland League managers voice approval for switch to five subs

Breedon Highland League managers have voiced their approval after the division opted to switch from three substitutions to five for next season.

The proposal to increase the number of changes which can be made during a game was passed at the Highland League’s annual general meeting on Monday night.

Following the news, the Press and Journal spoke to five managers across the league for their thoughts on the move. The reaction was positive.

Steven Mackay

Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay has previously seen the benefit of being able to make five subs when he was assistant manager at League Two club Elgin City.

He said: “Personally I’m all for it – I experienced it last season with Elgin in League Two.

“I think it’s a positive step because it gives us more options and flexibility.

“Not long after I came in at Nairn, we played Keith away from home and I was getting ready to make a fourth sub before being reminded by my coaches David Hind and Brian MacLeod that we couldn’t do that.

“There are situations in games where you may have made three subs, but if you’re comfortable in a game it might be a good chance to give a young player some experience, and with extra subs you could do that.

“For ourselves and other clubs it will certainly provide the opportunity to get more young players involved when the time is right.”

Ross Jack

Rothes boss Ross Jack hopes the change will aid the benefit of young players across the Highland League.

He added: “I’m for it, although it will probably benefit the teams with bigger squads and bigger budgets more than others.

“We’ll see how that plays out.

“You could maybe have some kind of rule where you have to have a certain amount of under-18s or under-20s on the bench. It might improve the development of young players.

“That’s just something from my point of view, but if it enables more young players to be involved then it would be good.”

Gary Manson

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson reckons the extra subs will benefit teams throughout the Highland League.

He said: “We had in the Scottish Cup and it was a good thing and it’s something I’m massively in favour of having in the league and I think it benefits every team.

“Personally I don’t understand the view that it makes the top teams stronger. From the position we’re in just now, if you play one of the top teams and they have a lot of the ball and you spend a lot of time chasing the ball and defending, being able to bring on five fresh players would make a big difference.

“It’s something that will benefit everybody. For teams that aren’t in possession as much and having to chase the ball for long periods, it will be helpful to freshen things up.”

Allan Hale

Huntly manager Allan Hale believes the change shows the Highland League is progressive when it comes to trying to improve it’s product.

He said: “I think it’s the right thing and it shows our league is progressive and that we’re open to change if it’s for the good of the product, which I believe it is.

“This will allow you to give more players minutes and could improve the development of players because more of them will get game time.

“That’s definitely a benefit and, from a tactical point of view, it allows us to make more adjustments if we’ve got more subs to put on.

“Players have got a better chance of featuring and they’ll be more engaged as a result.”

Graeme Stewart

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is also of the view the adjustment will improve Highland League matches, saying: “I’d be quite happy to just stick with seven on the bench and use five from that – a fair amount of the time you probably won’t have nine players to put on the bench.

“It gives you more options in terms of using different players within your squad, changing formations and it will keep players happier by giving them more minutes.

“It probably makes the game a bit more exciting if you’ve got more players coming on who can change a game.

“It will also allow you to keep players fresh and manage injuries, so overall I’d say it was a good thing.”