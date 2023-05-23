Life-long Gourdon villager takes stand against ‘alien’ new homes that will ‘obliterate’ coastal views

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 50 new homes will be built in Gourdon despite a life-long villager’s one-man battle against the plans.

Fotheringham Homes will create the sprawl on land off Brae Road, between the business park and cemetery.

Developers say the stunning sea views will be a bonus when trying to sell the “much-needed” properties.

What will the Gourdon development look like?

The new Gourdon housing development will include 34 detached, eight semi-detached, and seven terraced homes.

Twelve of the new builds will be affordable and delivered in partnership with Osprey Housing.

Five of the affordable units will be fully wheelchair accessible and will have wet rooms installed.

Homes will range from one to four-bedrooms in size, with the majority being bungalows.

As part of the recently approved masterplan, space will be allocated next to the development for a future extension of the cemetery.

Worry new Gourdon homes would ‘obliterate’ sea view

However the proposal didn’t sit well with one life-long Gourdon resident.

William Heath wrote to the local authority opposing to the plan, which he claimed would “totally obliterate” the village’s open sea view.

He said building on the site would have a “hugely detrimental effect” on the appearance of the quiet community.

And Mr Heath also argued that the design of the new homes was “totally alien” and would not fit in with surrounding houses.

But three fellow residents gave the proposal their full support.

Kathy Lynch said the new homes would be “good for the village as a whole” and would help to support businesses in the community and places further afield such as Inverbervie.

While Jonathan Gardner stated Gourdon would “only be improved by the addition of more homes”.

Councillors gave Gourdon development full support

The proposal recently went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

Councillor George Carr said there was “no reason” to refuse the plan and noted that affordable homes were “a need” in the area.

He said: “It’s a sensitive area that takes in scenic views.

“Anything that is developed there has to be done sensitively and I think that has been achieved.”

Committee members went on to unanimously approve the application.

You can watch the discussion below: