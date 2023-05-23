Life-long Gourdon villager takes stand against ‘alien’ new homes that will ‘obliterate’ coastal views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life-long Gourdon villager takes stand against ‘alien’ new homes that will ‘obliterate’ coastal views

Fotheringham Homes say the 49 houses will meet the "need and demand" of purchasers in the area.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The new Gourdon homes will have enviable views of the sea. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
The new Gourdon homes will have enviable views of the sea. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Almost 50 new homes will be built in Gourdon despite a life-long villager’s one-man battle against the plans.

Fotheringham Homes will create the sprawl on land off Brae Road, between the business park and cemetery.

Developers say the stunning sea views will be a bonus when trying to sell the “much-needed” properties.

49 new homes have been approved at Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What will the Gourdon development look like?

The new Gourdon housing development will include 34 detached, eight semi-detached, and seven terraced homes.

Twelve of the new builds will be affordable and delivered in partnership with Osprey Housing.

Five of the affordable units will be fully wheelchair accessible and will have wet rooms installed.

A site plan of new Gourdon housing development. Image: Thain Harrington Edward Chartered Architects

Homes will range from one to four-bedrooms in size, with the majority being bungalows.

As part of the recently approved masterplan, space will be allocated next to the development for a future extension of the cemetery.

Worry new Gourdon homes would ‘obliterate’ sea view

However the proposal didn’t sit well with one life-long Gourdon resident.

William Heath wrote to the local authority opposing to the plan, which he claimed would “totally obliterate” the village’s open sea view.

He said building on the site would have a “hugely detrimental effect” on the appearance of the quiet community.

There were concerns that the new homes would ‘obliterate’ the sea view. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And Mr Heath also argued that the design of the new homes was “totally alien” and would not fit in with surrounding houses.

But three fellow residents gave the proposal their full support.

Kathy Lynch said the new homes would be “good for the village as a whole” and would help to support businesses in the community and places further afield such as Inverbervie.

While Jonathan Gardner stated Gourdon would “only be improved by the addition of more homes”.

Councillors gave Gourdon development full support

The proposal recently went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

Councillor George Carr said there was “no reason” to refuse the plan and noted that affordable homes were “a need” in the area.

A recently approved masterplan for the area has set aside space for an extension of Gourdon cemetery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s a sensitive area that takes in scenic views.

“Anything that is developed there has to be done sensitively and I think that has been achieved.”

Committee members went on to unanimously approve the application.

You can watch the discussion below:

[[title]]

[[text]]

