Big wins for Highland League sides as start of the season edges closer

Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics and Deveronvale all chalked up big friendly wins as the Breedon Highland League teams ramped up their preparations with a week to go until the start of the season.

Graeme Stewart’s Buckie eased to an 11-0 victory against junior side Stoneywood Parkvale with Lyall Keir netting a first-half hat-trick while Joe McCabe, Andy McAskill (2), Max Barry, Sam Pugh, Scott Adams (2) and Kyle MacLeod were also on target.

Ben Barron netted a hat-trick as Forres registered a 6-0 home win against Fraserbugh United.

Mark McLauchlan and a double from a Cans trialist completed the scoring at Mosset Park.

Deveronvale also won 6-0 against Maud with Jaydan Bradford, Kyle MacKillop-Hall (2), Matty Petermann and Cameron Angus all netting in the first half before a 64th minute goal from Rogan Read made it six.

Forres Mechanics FC 6 v 0 Fraserburgh United FC Mark McLauchlan, Ben Barron x 3 and Trialist x 2 with the ‘Cans goals ⚽️ 🥅 pic.twitter.com/B62hbR9CdF — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) July 22, 2023

Sam Martin scored the only goal after 75 minutes as Scottish League Two side East Fife defeated Fraserburgh 1-0 at Bayview Stadium.

Brora Rangers drew 0-0 with Caley Thistle under-18s at Canal Park, while Neil Gauld scored for Turriff United in their 1-1 draw at East of Scotland League side Tynecastle FC.

Midfielder Callum Grant, 17, came off the bench in the second half after joining Turra on loan from Montrose until January.

Orkney claimed the Ken Green Cup with a 3-0 victory against Wick Academy at the Pickaquoy Centre, while Strathspey Thistle won 5-1 at New Elgin.

Cracking day today for a trip over the water – Good luck today to Gary and the squad heading to Kirkwall for the Ken Green Cup – kick off 12:30 at the Pickaquoy Centre pic.twitter.com/GVSbNMnVVP — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) July 22, 2023

Nairn County came from behind to defeat North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness 5-2 thanks to goals from Angus Dey, Ben Kelly, Aaron Nicolson, Scott Davidson and Conor Gethins.

Banks o’ Dee drew 2-2 with Hermes with Mark Gilmour (penalty) and Lachie MacLeod on the scoresheet for the Spain Park men.

🟡 FULL TIME ⚫️ A solid performance against a strong Loch Ness side. Onto the league next week! ⚫️ 2-5 🔵 pic.twitter.com/N6BAs9MZnI — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) July 22, 2023

Huntly were 3-0 winners against Colony Park in Inverurie, while Inverurie Locos were beaten 2-0 by Rothie Rovers at nearby Harlaw Park.

Keith ran out 1-0 victors against Bridge of Don Thistle at Kynoch Park, while Lossiemouth were beaten 1-0 by Newmachar United.