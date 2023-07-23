Big wins for Highland League sides as start of the season edges closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Big wins for Highland League sides as start of the season edges closer

Only a week to go until the 2023-24 Breedon Highland League campaign kicks off.

By Danny Law
Buckie Thistle forward Scott Adams.
Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics and Deveronvale all chalked up big friendly wins as the Breedon Highland League teams ramped up their preparations with a week to go until the start of the season.

Graeme Stewart’s Buckie eased to an 11-0 victory against junior side Stoneywood Parkvale with Lyall Keir netting a first-half hat-trick while Joe McCabe, Andy McAskill (2), Max Barry, Sam Pugh, Scott Adams (2) and Kyle MacLeod were also on target.

Ben Barron netted a hat-trick as Forres registered a 6-0 home win against Fraserbugh United.

Mark McLauchlan and a double from a Cans trialist completed the scoring at Mosset Park.

Deveronvale also won 6-0 against Maud with Jaydan Bradford, Kyle MacKillop-Hall (2), Matty Petermann and Cameron Angus all netting in the first half before a 64th minute goal from Rogan Read made it six.

Sam Martin scored the only goal after 75 minutes as Scottish League Two side East Fife defeated Fraserburgh 1-0 at Bayview Stadium.

Brora Rangers drew 0-0 with Caley Thistle under-18s at Canal Park, while Neil Gauld scored for Turriff United in their 1-1 draw at East of Scotland League side Tynecastle FC.

Midfielder Callum Grant, 17, came off the bench in the second half after joining Turra on loan from Montrose until January.

Orkney claimed the Ken Green Cup with a 3-0 victory against Wick Academy at the Pickaquoy Centre, while Strathspey Thistle won 5-1 at New Elgin.

Nairn County came from behind to defeat North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness 5-2 thanks to goals from Angus Dey, Ben Kelly, Aaron Nicolson, Scott Davidson and Conor Gethins.

Banks o’ Dee drew 2-2 with Hermes with Mark Gilmour (penalty) and Lachie MacLeod on the scoresheet for the Spain Park men.

Huntly were 3-0 winners against Colony Park in Inverurie, while Inverurie Locos were beaten 2-0 by Rothie Rovers at nearby Harlaw Park.

Keith ran out 1-0 victors against Bridge of Don Thistle at Kynoch Park, while Lossiemouth were beaten 1-0 by Newmachar United.

