Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies after being injured on ship docked at Aberdeen South Harbour

The man was working onboard a vessel at Dunnottar Quay when the incident happened.

By Ellie Milne
Police at Aberdeen South Harbour
Police at the scene of the incident at Aberdeen South Harbour on Saturday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage.

A man has died after being injured while working on a ship docked in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at Dunnottar Quay at Aberdeen South Harbour on Saturday.

Emergency services received reports of a person being “seriously” injured while working on a vessel at about 3.40pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Aberdeen Coastguard sent three land-based rescue teams to the harbour, alongside two lifeboats.

The fire service also sent four appliances and specialist resources to assist at the scene.

The incident took place at Dunnottar Quay in Aberdeen. Image: Jasperimage

Inquiries are ongoing

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, July 22, police were called to Dunottar Quay, Aberdeen South Harbour, in Aberdeen after a report that a man had been seriously injured whilst working on a ship docked at the site.

“Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.”

Port of Aberdeen said it is currently investigating the situation and is unable to comment further at this stage.

A Health and Safety Executive spokeswoman said it had been made aware of the incident and is making initial inquiries into the circumstances.

