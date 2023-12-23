Highland League: Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin draw in only game to beat the weather

Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin drew 0-0 at Princess Royal Park in the only Breedon Highland League game to beat the weather.

Both sides gave their all in difficult conditions, but despite their best efforts neither could find the breakthrough and secure the early Christmas present of three points.

The point means the Banffers move above Keith up to 15th in the table, while the Lilywhites remain 17th after their sixth draw of the league campaign.

Team news

Deveronvale were forced into a late change ahead of kick-off with Matthew Petermann sustaining an injury in the warm-up and being replaced by Ryan Park.

The Banffers also named Kyle Dalling on the bench with the defender having joined on loan from Huntly for the rest of the season.

Clachnacuddin had Inverness Caledonian Thistle youngster Corey Paterson in goal with all their other custodians unavailable.

Although Princess Royal Park missed the bulk of the snow, driving rain meant conditions were soft underfoot, and it was the visitors who adapted to them better in the early stages.

Troy Cooper had a shot from the edge of the box saved by Sean McIntosh. In the 11th minute Shaun Sutherland did well on the right for the Lilywhites and crossed for Connor Bunce, who fired wide from 12 yards.

Deveronvale grew into the contest, Jack Mitchell and Park got into good positions but failed to take full advantage.

Midway through the first period the hosts carved out a good opening. Harry Noble’s cross from the left broke for Mitchell at the back post and his effort from close range was blocked on the line by Millar Gamble.

Jamie MacLellan’s follow-up strike was deflected behind for a corner, from which Mitchell had a volley blocked.

Before the first half was over Bunce went through on goal and scored, but the Clach striker was flagged offside.

At the other end Aaron Hamilton headed wide from Noble’s free-kick.

Quest for the breakthrough

In the early stages of the second half MacLellan fired off target from 20 yards and Olek Dlugosz looped a header wide from Noble’s cross.

The wind and rain strengthened in the second period and it was becoming increasingly difficult for either side to create chances, although the effort of both sets of players couldn’t be faulted.

With 13 minutes left Clach were inches away from taking the lead when Zach MacPhee’s inswinging corner from the right swirled in the wind and crashed off the left post.

Vale managed to clear, but Cooper sent the ball back into the danger area and Gamble side-footed wide.

The home side had the last attempt at goal five minutes from time. Mitchell’s cross from the right found Noble, but his strike from 15 yards was straight at Paterson.

Call-offs

Elsewhere, all the other Highland League fixtures – Banks o’ Dee v Rothes, Brora Rangers v Brechin City, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Huntly v Strathspey Thistle, Inverurie Locos v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Turriff United – were postponed.