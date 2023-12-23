Highland League: Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin draw in only game to beat the weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin draw in only game to beat the weather

The Banffers and the Lilywhites couldn't be separated in tricky conditions.

By Callum Law
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage

Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin drew 0-0 at Princess Royal Park in the only Breedon Highland League game to beat the weather.

Both sides gave their all in difficult conditions, but despite their best efforts neither could find the breakthrough and secure the early Christmas present of three points.

The point means the Banffers move above Keith up to 15th in the table, while the Lilywhites remain 17th after their sixth draw of the league campaign.

Team news

Deveronvale were forced into a late change ahead of kick-off with Matthew Petermann sustaining an injury in the warm-up and being replaced by Ryan Park.

The Banffers also named Kyle Dalling on the bench with the defender having joined on loan from Huntly for the rest of the season.

Clachnacuddin had Inverness Caledonian Thistle youngster Corey Paterson in goal with all their other custodians unavailable.

Although Princess Royal Park missed the bulk of the snow, driving rain meant conditions were soft underfoot, and it was the visitors who adapted to them better in the early stages.

Clach’s Troy Cooper, left, wins a header against Deveronvale’s Michael Watson

Troy Cooper had a shot from the edge of the box saved by Sean McIntosh. In the 11th minute Shaun Sutherland did well on the right for the Lilywhites and crossed for Connor Bunce, who fired wide from 12 yards.

Deveronvale grew into the contest, Jack Mitchell and Park got into good positions but failed to take full advantage.

Midway through the first period the hosts carved out a good opening. Harry Noble’s cross from the left broke for Mitchell at the back post and his effort from close range was blocked on the line by Millar Gamble.

Deveronvale’s Innes McKay, right, clears under pressure from Connor Bunce of Clach

Jamie MacLellan’s follow-up strike was deflected behind for a corner, from which Mitchell had a volley blocked.

Before the first half was over Bunce went through on goal and scored, but the Clach striker was flagged offside.

At the other end Aaron Hamilton headed wide from Noble’s free-kick.

Quest for the breakthrough

In the early stages of the second half MacLellan fired off target from 20 yards and Olek Dlugosz looped a header wide from Noble’s cross.

The wind and rain strengthened in the second period and it was becoming increasingly difficult for either side to create chances, although the effort of both sets of players couldn’t be faulted.

Deveronvale’s Jamie Tinnock in action against Clach

With 13 minutes left Clach were inches away from taking the lead when Zach MacPhee’s inswinging corner from the right swirled in the wind and crashed off the left post.

Vale managed to clear, but Cooper sent the ball back into the danger area and Gamble side-footed wide.

The home side had the last attempt at goal five minutes from time. Mitchell’s cross from the right found Noble, but his strike from 15 yards was straight at Paterson.

Call-offs

Elsewhere, all the other Highland League fixtures – Banks o’ Dee v Rothes, Brora Rangers v Brechin City, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Huntly v Strathspey Thistle, Inverurie Locos v Forres Mechanics, Keith v Turriff United – were postponed.

More from Highland League

Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan signing of Aidan Cruickshank ahead of facing Inverurie Locos
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh look for points in key Highland League clash
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Highland League: Brora Rangers v Brechin City postponed
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
EXCLUSIVE: Rothes stalwart Bruce Milne retires
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Inverurie Locos' Demilade Yunus placed on transfer list
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Watch the final Highland League Weekly preview show of 2023 - free!
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Experienced Paul Coutts keen to play his part in Inverurie Locos improvements after extending…
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Sam Morrison hails exciting time for Buckie Thistle after penning new deal
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Craig Ewen highlights James Brownie's loyalty after Keith co-captain makes 200th appearance
Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin, left, is put under pressure by Deveronvale's Ben Allan, centre, and Jack Mitchell. Pictures by Jasperimage
Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson placed on Brechin City transfer list