Highland League round-up: Hopes some games will beat the weather

Today’s Breedon Highland League card has been hit hard by the weather – but it’s hoped some games will survive.

Deveronvale are optimistic their encounter against Formartine United at Princess Royal Park, which is a 1pm kick-off, could go ahead.

The Banffers are buoyed by last weekend’s 2-0 win against Forres Mechanics and welcome back defender Aaron Hamilton, however, midfielder Scott Thomson is unavailable.

Matthew McLean and Aaron Norris return for fourth-placed Formartine, who are missing Daniel Park, Kieran Adams and Ryan Spink.

Banks o’ Dee against Inverurie Locos at Spain Park also has a chance of taking place with efforts set to be made this morning to clear the pitch and an inspection scheduled for 11am.

Should the fixture take place Dee could hand a debut to 17-year-old defender Brendan Hamilton, who joined on-loan from Aberdeen this week.

Co-manager Paul Lawson said: “We’re delighted to get Brendan in, he adds great quality to our squad.

Banks O Dee FC are delighted to announce the loan signing of defender, Brendan Hamilton, 17, from Aberdeen FC for the remainder of the 2023/24 Season. We would like to thank Aberdeen FC for their support with this Temporary Transfer. Welcome to the club Brendan. pic.twitter.com/02n7zEy8Vm — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) January 18, 2024

“We can offer him a platform to gain experience that will hopefully serve him well and also help us in the second half of the season.”

Victory for the hosts would move them within a point of leaders Brechin City.

The Railwaymen have Zack Ellis and Mark Souter back in contention and Thomas Reid is available after suspension.

Speysiders set to move forward in manager search

Mangerless Rothes v Strathspey Thistle at Mackessack Park was postponed due to snow.

However, the Press and Journal understands the Speysiders are making progress in their search for Ross Jack’s replacement as boss.

Applications remain open until Friday, but it is believed Rothes have identified candidates they wish to interview and are set to do so over the next week.

Elsewhere, the local derby between Keith and Huntly at Kynoch Park was also called off because of the snow.

Maroons chairman Andy Troup said: “This week has been a nightmare with the weather we’ve had and Keith seems to have got the brunt of it.

“We had hoped the thaw would come a bit quicker, but it didn’t and there was nothing we could do to get the game on.”

Snow also put paid to Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park, Nairn County v Lossiemouth at Station Park, Turriff United v Fraserburgh at the Haughs and Wick Academy v Brechin City at Harmsworth Park.