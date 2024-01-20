Highland League round-up: Hopes some games will beat the weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League round-up: Hopes some games will beat the weather

This afternoon's Highland League card has been impacted by the wintry conditions.

By Callum Law
Today’s Breedon Highland League card has been hit hard by the weather – but it’s hoped some games will survive.

Deveronvale are optimistic their encounter against Formartine United at Princess Royal Park, which is a 1pm kick-off, could go ahead.

The Banffers are buoyed by last weekend’s 2-0 win against Forres Mechanics and welcome back defender Aaron Hamilton, however, midfielder Scott Thomson is unavailable.

Matthew McLean and Aaron Norris return for fourth-placed Formartine, who are missing Daniel Park, Kieran Adams and Ryan Spink.

Banks o’ Dee against Inverurie Locos at Spain Park also has a chance of taking place with efforts set to be made this morning to clear the pitch and an inspection scheduled for 11am.

Should the fixture take place Dee could hand a debut to 17-year-old defender Brendan Hamilton, who joined on-loan from Aberdeen this week.

Co-manager Paul Lawson said: “We’re delighted to get Brendan in, he adds great quality to our squad.

“We can offer him a platform to gain experience that will hopefully serve him well and also help us in the second half of the season.”

Victory for the hosts would move them within a point of leaders Brechin City.

The Railwaymen have Zack Ellis and Mark Souter back in contention and Thomas Reid is available after suspension.

Speysiders set to move forward in manager search

Mangerless Rothes v Strathspey Thistle at Mackessack Park was postponed due to snow.

However, the Press and Journal understands the Speysiders are making progress in their search for Ross Jack’s replacement as boss.

Applications remain open until Friday, but it is believed Rothes have identified candidates they wish to interview and are set to do so over the next week.

Elsewhere, the local derby between Keith and Huntly at Kynoch Park was also called off because of the snow.

Maroons chairman Andy Troup said: “This week has been a nightmare with the weather we’ve had and Keith seems to have got the brunt of it.

“We had hoped the thaw would come a bit quicker, but it didn’t and there was nothing we could do to get the game on.”

Snow also put paid to Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park, Nairn County v Lossiemouth at Station Park, Turriff United v Fraserburgh at the Haughs and Wick Academy v Brechin City at Harmsworth Park.

