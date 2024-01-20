George Wickens pleased to finally link up with Ross County boss Derek Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

George Wickens pleased to finally link up with Ross County boss Derek Adams

Adams spoke to Fulham goalkeeper Wickens about a possible deal at his previous club Morecambe.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

George Wickens has revealed Ross County manager Derek Adams first made efforts to sign him for Morecambe two years ago.

Goalkeeper Wickens has joined the Staggies on loan from English Premier League club Fulham until the end of the season.

Wickens’ most recent action came for Fulham’s under-21s side, having previously played 40 matches on loan with National League side Wealdstone in the 2021-22 season.

It was during that stint in which Adams, then Morecambe boss, attempted to bring Wickens to the English League Two outfit.

Although that move broke down, Adams’ desire to keep track of Wickens’ career was a crucial factor in the 22-year-old opting to join up with him in Dingwall this time around.

Wickens said: “I had spoken to the manager a couple of years ago, but a move never materialised then because of reasons at Fulham.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“I had a really good chat with him back then, and I had another similar chat to him a couple of weeks ago about Ross County and how things work here.

“That was a big pull, and there is so much exposure in this league.

“There are some big games coming up, so the next step is for me to come here and show what I can do.

“When I had that conversation with him more recently, he had obviously kept tabs on me ever since.

“That sort of faith for me was nice, you always want to come into somewhere you feel valued and that knows you well.

“From having that conversation a couple of years ago to that being ignited again, for me, was very helpful and a big pull for me to sign here.”

Fulham a strong grounding for goalkeeper’s loan spell

Wickens has come through Fulham’s academy, and went on to sign his first scholarship deal in 2018.

Having not made a first team appearance since Wealdstone’s final day 3-1 victory over Aldershot in May 2022, Wickens feels ready to test himself at senior level again.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The former England under-18 international added: “For me, the 21s level is good for a certain period of time – probably when you’re a bit younger.

“I did play there against some big teams and academies, but I have always said I did not want to stay at that level for too long.

“It’s not as competitive as men’s football, but there are certainly positives to gain in that league.

“It’s definitely, in my opinion, better to go and play men’s football where you can learn so much more and get so much more exposure.

“I had a taste of it a couple of years ago with Wealdstone in England, and that was really good for me.

“To be honest, I wanted to go and push on again then, but Fulham wanted me to stay. In the end there were plenty of valuable lessons to be learned from being third choice at a club like Fulham.

George Wickens, Image: Shutterstock.

“I have never really wanted to train without having something to play for on a Saturday, so having that here was a massive pull for me and I’m really excited to get going.”

Laidlaw challenge one which Wickens relishes

Wickens will provide competition for Ross Laidlaw, who has started all 19 of the Staggies’ Premiership fixtures so far this term.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

The Englishman, who is in contention to feature in the Staggies’ squad for the first time in today’s Scottish Cup visit of Partick Thistle, is relishing the challenge ahead.

Wickens added: “The manager made me aware of the goalkeeping situation, and he asked me to come in and provide extra competition.

“I think that brings out the best in everyone, and I’m not afraid of having competition.

“I’m sure Ross will see it in a positive way too, and it will help him, so it’s a positive for all of the goalkeepers here.”

More from Ross County

Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle
Louis van Gaal. Image: PA
What Louis van Gaal said about new Ross County signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson following Manchester…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams keen to bring Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham to Ross County
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Derek Adams eager to thwart Partick Thistle revenge mission against Ross County
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Manchester United. Image: PA
Ross County complete loan deal for former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County yet to receive any offers for Yan Dhanda this month
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Derek Adams planning to use full loan quota - as Ross County boss closes…
Eli King, left, of Cardiff City, competes for the ball with Birmingham City' Ivan Sunjic. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County swoop to sign Eli King on loan from Cardiff City
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
'Everyone would agree there is a bit of truth in what he said': Ross…
Charles Bannerman.
Remembering how Caley Thistle and Ross County were voted into Scottish league 30 years…

Conversation