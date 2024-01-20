George Wickens pleased to finally link up with Ross County boss Derek Adams

George Wickens has revealed Ross County manager Derek Adams first made efforts to sign him for Morecambe two years ago.

Goalkeeper Wickens has joined the Staggies on loan from English Premier League club Fulham until the end of the season.

Wickens’ most recent action came for Fulham’s under-21s side, having previously played 40 matches on loan with National League side Wealdstone in the 2021-22 season.

It was during that stint in which Adams, then Morecambe boss, attempted to bring Wickens to the English League Two outfit.

Although that move broke down, Adams’ desire to keep track of Wickens’ career was a crucial factor in the 22-year-old opting to join up with him in Dingwall this time around.

Wickens said: “I had spoken to the manager a couple of years ago, but a move never materialised then because of reasons at Fulham.

“I had a really good chat with him back then, and I had another similar chat to him a couple of weeks ago about Ross County and how things work here.

“That was a big pull, and there is so much exposure in this league.

“There are some big games coming up, so the next step is for me to come here and show what I can do.

“When I had that conversation with him more recently, he had obviously kept tabs on me ever since.

“That sort of faith for me was nice, you always want to come into somewhere you feel valued and that knows you well.

“From having that conversation a couple of years ago to that being ignited again, for me, was very helpful and a big pull for me to sign here.”

Fulham a strong grounding for goalkeeper’s loan spell

Wickens has come through Fulham’s academy, and went on to sign his first scholarship deal in 2018.

Having not made a first team appearance since Wealdstone’s final day 3-1 victory over Aldershot in May 2022, Wickens feels ready to test himself at senior level again.

The former England under-18 international added: “For me, the 21s level is good for a certain period of time – probably when you’re a bit younger.

“I did play there against some big teams and academies, but I have always said I did not want to stay at that level for too long.

“It’s not as competitive as men’s football, but there are certainly positives to gain in that league.

“It’s definitely, in my opinion, better to go and play men’s football where you can learn so much more and get so much more exposure.

“I had a taste of it a couple of years ago with Wealdstone in England, and that was really good for me.

“To be honest, I wanted to go and push on again then, but Fulham wanted me to stay. In the end there were plenty of valuable lessons to be learned from being third choice at a club like Fulham.

“I have never really wanted to train without having something to play for on a Saturday, so having that here was a massive pull for me and I’m really excited to get going.”

Laidlaw challenge one which Wickens relishes

Wickens will provide competition for Ross Laidlaw, who has started all 19 of the Staggies’ Premiership fixtures so far this term.

The Englishman, who is in contention to feature in the Staggies’ squad for the first time in today’s Scottish Cup visit of Partick Thistle, is relishing the challenge ahead.

Wickens added: “The manager made me aware of the goalkeeping situation, and he asked me to come in and provide extra competition.

“I think that brings out the best in everyone, and I’m not afraid of having competition.

“I’m sure Ross will see it in a positive way too, and it will help him, so it’s a positive for all of the goalkeepers here.”