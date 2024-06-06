Andy Hunter reveals why he’s joined Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Hunter reveals why he’s joined Banks o’ Dee

The striker makes the switch to Spain Park from Huntly.

By Callum Law
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.

Andy Hunter is targeting silverware with new club Banks o’ Dee.

The striker has joined the Aberdeen outfit on a two-year contract after two-and-a-half years with fellow Breedon Highland League outfit Huntly.

Dee have been serial winners in recent times, firstly in the juniors, and following their step up to the Highland League in 2022 they have won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Hunter, who won the Aberdeenshire Shield twice during an eight-and-a-half-year stint with Inverurie Locos, is keen to help his new club to more glory next term.

The 30-year-old said: “Banks o’ Dee is a club that was there or thereabouts in terms of competing for the league this year.

“If you look at the journey they’ve been on they skyrocketed up in the juniors winning leagues and cups.

“Then they’ve come into the Highland League and they’ve won a trophy each season.

Andy Hunter, pictured, during his time at Huntly.

“I was keen to be in that environment. They’ve had a winning mentality with success in the juniors that they’ve taken into the Aberdeenshire competitions and into the Highland League.

“Looking at last season every team probably feels they could have done a little bit better.

“But Banks o’ Dee lost the fewest number of games in the league which shows they weren’t far away.

“I don’t want to end my career with just a couple of cup wins, I want to give myself the best opportunity to try to win more and I think joining Banks o’ Dee does that.”

No bad words about Black and Golds

Reflecting on his spell at Huntly, Hunter admits it was a difficult decision to leave Christie Park.

He netted 47 goals for the Black and Golds, including 24 in the 2023-24 season, after signing in December 2021 having been frozen out at Inverurie.

Hunter added: “I loved my time at Huntly, I don’t have a single bad thing to say about the club.

“Everyone there was brilliant with me, but I was just looking for a fresh challenge.

“It was a hard decision to leave. Huntly wanted to keep me and I had to say no to people I like and respect which was difficult.

“Huntly were really good for me and got me back playing.

“The season before I joined there was Covid so there were only a few games, before Covid I had some bad injuries and then coming back after Covid I didn’t really play at Inverurie and was on the transfer list.

“Huntly gave me the opportunity to play games again and were very good for me, I hope I was good for them.”

More from Highland League

Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth…
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Meet Strathspey Thistle's new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Patrick Cregg reveals why he's become manager of Highland League Brechin City
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
'It’s great for the town and the team' - Keith boss Craig Ewen on…
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
North-east referees celebrating promotions for next season
Andy Hunter has signed for Banks o' Dee.
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…