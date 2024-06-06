Andy Hunter reveals why he’s joined Banks o’ Dee

Andy Hunter is targeting silverware with new club Banks o’ Dee.

The striker has joined the Aberdeen outfit on a two-year contract after two-and-a-half years with fellow Breedon Highland League outfit Huntly.

Dee have been serial winners in recent times, firstly in the juniors, and following their step up to the Highland League in 2022 they have won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Hunter, who won the Aberdeenshire Shield twice during an eight-and-a-half-year stint with Inverurie Locos, is keen to help his new club to more glory next term.

The 30-year-old said: “Banks o’ Dee is a club that was there or thereabouts in terms of competing for the league this year.

“If you look at the journey they’ve been on they skyrocketed up in the juniors winning leagues and cups.

“Then they’ve come into the Highland League and they’ve won a trophy each season.

“I was keen to be in that environment. They’ve had a winning mentality with success in the juniors that they’ve taken into the Aberdeenshire competitions and into the Highland League.

“Looking at last season every team probably feels they could have done a little bit better.

“But Banks o’ Dee lost the fewest number of games in the league which shows they weren’t far away.

“I don’t want to end my career with just a couple of cup wins, I want to give myself the best opportunity to try to win more and I think joining Banks o’ Dee does that.”

No bad words about Black and Golds

Reflecting on his spell at Huntly, Hunter admits it was a difficult decision to leave Christie Park.

He netted 47 goals for the Black and Golds, including 24 in the 2023-24 season, after signing in December 2021 having been frozen out at Inverurie.

Hunter added: “I loved my time at Huntly, I don’t have a single bad thing to say about the club.

“Everyone there was brilliant with me, but I was just looking for a fresh challenge.

“It was a hard decision to leave. Huntly wanted to keep me and I had to say no to people I like and respect which was difficult.

“Huntly were really good for me and got me back playing.

“The season before I joined there was Covid so there were only a few games, before Covid I had some bad injuries and then coming back after Covid I didn’t really play at Inverurie and was on the transfer list.

“Huntly gave me the opportunity to play games again and were very good for me, I hope I was good for them.”