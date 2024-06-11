Richard Hastings happy as Rothes’ summer business progresses

Manager Richard Hastings doesn’t believe Rothes are in the midst of a rebuild as he continues with his summer business.

The Speysiders have recruited Ross Logan, Ruairi Duncan and Scott Mutch as they prepare for next season.

However, they have lost Fraser Robertson to Buckie Thistle and Liam Shewan to Strathspey Thistle, while Alan Pollock and Gary Kerr were both released and have signed for Nairn County.

Bruce Milne is also believed to be retiring again, having pulled on the boots in the closing months of last season as Rothes faced an injury crisis.

Boss Hastings is pleased with the business he’s been able to do in the close season.

He said: “I don’t like to use the word rebuild. Any club will lose players at the end of the season and will try to bring players in.

“I wouldn’t label it a rebuild – we’ve been trying to bring in the right type of players.

“Having watched the team and then come in, I felt we needed a bit more pace in the team.

“You need the right characters and boys that are hungry for an opportunity and will give 100% when called upon.

“That’s why you don’t just sign boys for the sake of adding to the numbers.

“They need to have the right attitude and character and be able to contribute on the pitch.

“We’re happy with the ones we’ve brought in and we’re not finished yet.”

Boss doesn’t want any more exits

It is believed there has also been interest in other Rothes players, but Hastings isn’t planning for any further departures.

He added: “I’m trying to keep the spine of the squad that we have – it’s a solid spine that we’ve got with some really important players.

“There’s not a willingness to offload any more players because the players we’ve got are important to us.

“If we can add around that we’ll be in good shape.”