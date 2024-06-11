Richard Hastings happy as Rothes’ summer business progresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Richard Hastings happy as Rothes’ summer business progresses

The Speysiders' boss has made three close season signings.

By Callum Law
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046915 - Callum Law - 07.02.24 Photos show new Rothes manager Richard Hastings. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046915 - Callum Law - 07.02.24 Photos show new Rothes manager Richard Hastings. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Manager Richard Hastings doesn’t believe Rothes are in the midst of a rebuild as he continues with his summer business.

The Speysiders have recruited Ross Logan, Ruairi Duncan and Scott Mutch as they prepare for next season.

However, they have lost Fraser Robertson to Buckie Thistle and Liam Shewan to Strathspey Thistle, while Alan Pollock and Gary Kerr were both released and have signed for Nairn County.

Bruce Milne is also believed to be retiring again, having pulled on the boots in the closing months of last season as Rothes faced an injury crisis.

Boss Hastings is pleased with the business he’s been able to do in the close season.

He said: “I don’t like to use the word rebuild. Any club will lose players at the end of the season and will try to bring players in.

“I wouldn’t label it a rebuild – we’ve been trying to bring in the right type of players.

Ross Logan, pictured during his time with Strathspey, is one of Rothes’ summer signings.

“Having watched the team and then come in, I felt we needed a bit more pace in the team.

“You need the right characters and boys that are hungry for an opportunity and will give 100% when called upon.

“That’s why you don’t just sign boys for the sake of adding to the numbers.

“They need to have the right attitude and character and be able to contribute on the pitch.

“We’re happy with the ones we’ve brought in and we’re not finished yet.”

Boss doesn’t want any more exits

It is believed there has also been interest in other Rothes players, but Hastings isn’t planning for any further departures.

He added: “I’m trying to keep the spine of the squad that we have – it’s a solid spine that we’ve got with some really important players.

“There’s not a willingness to offload any more players because the players we’ve got are important to us.

“If we can add around that we’ll be in good shape.”

More from Highland League

15 April 2024. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Strathspey Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Jack Murray after scoring CREDIT - Jasperimage
Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047836 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh FC v Strathspey Thistle Last game of the season title showdown. Pictured is Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent, right, scoring to make it 2-0 Saturday 20th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ryan Sargent reveals why he's joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career
Ben Barron, centre, in action for Nairn County against Inverurie Locos. Picture submitted by Nairn County on February 2 2024 - credit Kenny Macleod Photography when using it please.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season
Brora Rangers' new management team. From left, assistant manager David Hind, first team coach Michael MacKenzie, first team performance coach Jordan MacDonald and manager Steven Mackay. Image: Brora Rangers.
Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers confirm new management team as defender departs Deveronvale
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - Callan Gray of Turriff and R - Marc Scott of Brechin
Turriff United's Callan Gray hopes to make a difference with charity match in memory…
Picture by JASON HEDGES Breedon Hightland League Cup 08-12-18 Buckie Thistle (Green & White) v Brora Rangers (Black & Yellow) Picture: Buckie's no2 Shaun Wood goal scorer in action.
Shaun Wood looks back on his Buckie Thistle career after being forced to retire
New Lossiemouth signing Saul Phimister, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. June 7 2024. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC - please credit with use.
Ian Campbell's praise for Lossiemouth's latest signing Saul Phimister
23 Decemeber 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Deveronvale FC and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Deveronvale - Innes McKay clears CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth…
Kemnay Academy Astroturf. Huntly FC in training. New signing Andy Hunter. CR0033310 27/01/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Andy Hunter reveals why he's joined Banks o' Dee
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC - please credit with use.
Meet Strathspey Thistle's new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller

Conversation