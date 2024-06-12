Deveronvale boss Garry Wood on his summer business after making two more signings

Deveronvale boss Garry Wood is keen to do more business after adding Sam Mair and Logan Tough to his squad.

Attacker Mair joins the Banffers from Junior side Islavale in a deal which sees Charlie Hay moving the other way on loan.

Centre-back Tough has been recruited from Junior outfit Sunnybank. He is the second signing Vale have made from the Bankies after they landed striker Adam Reid last month.

Commenting on the signing of Mair, manager Wood said: “I’ve had a lot of good reports about Sam and I’ve spoken to a lot of people about him and the feedback has been very good.

“This is a good opportunity to step up to the Highland League with us and we’ve managed to agree a deal with Islavale which sees Charlie go the other way on loan.

“I think that’s a good move for Charlie as well to get regular game time in the Premier League.

“It’s a good deal for all parties and I think it shows ambition from Sam wanting to join us.

“With the people we’re bringing in we’re trying to bring in players who have got something to prove, that leads to a squad that’s driven.”

Defensive reinforcements

Wood was keen to strengthen defensively with Innes McKay and Aaron Hamilton leaving Princess Royal Park and has done so by signing Tough and Kyle Dalling.

He added: “Logan is another one that was highly recommended, he’s had a couple of good seasons at Sunnybank and has shown ambition wanting to step up to the next level.

“I’ve watched Sunnybank quite a lot recently and Logan and Adam stood out to me so I’m delighted to get them both onboard.

“Hopefully they can kick on with us having made the step up.

“With Aaron Hamilton and Innes McKay moving on it was important to try to add in that area.

“We looked at Kyle Dalling because we knew the Innes situation may go that way.

“So I was keen to try to cover all bases on that front, but we are still looking to strengthen and hopefully we can do more business.”

Local link up

Deveronvale have also announced a new partnership with Junior neighbours Deveronside.

It will the two clubs remain separate entities, but they will aim to work together to enhance the opportunities for players in the area.

Wood believes it’s a positive step and said: “I think it’s good for the area to have the Highland League team and the Junior team working together.

“It’s creating a pathway for all the young players in the area.

“There’s been a lot of hard work that’s gone on between the two clubs and there’s been a positive reaction to it.

“We feel it will be a good thing and hopefully the clubs can work together to make it a successful partnership.”