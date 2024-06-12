Deveronvale boss Garry Wood on his summer business after making two more signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deveronvale boss Garry Wood on his summer business after making two more signings

The Banffers have recruited Sam Mair and Logan Tough.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale manager Garry Wood has been busy in the transfer market.
Deveronvale manager Garry Wood has been busy in the transfer market.

Deveronvale boss Garry Wood is keen to do more business after adding Sam Mair and Logan Tough to his squad.

Attacker Mair joins the Banffers from Junior side Islavale in a deal which sees Charlie Hay moving the other way on loan.

Centre-back Tough has been recruited from Junior outfit Sunnybank. He is the second signing Vale have made from the Bankies after they landed striker Adam Reid last month.

Commenting on the signing of Mair, manager Wood said: “I’ve had a lot of good reports about Sam and I’ve spoken to a lot of people about him and the feedback has been very good.

“This is a good opportunity to step up to the Highland League with us and we’ve managed to agree a deal with Islavale which sees Charlie go the other way on loan.

Sam Mair is one of Deveronvale’s new signings. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC.

“I think that’s a good move for Charlie as well to get regular game time in the Premier League.

“It’s a good deal for all parties and I think it shows ambition from Sam wanting to join us.

“With the people we’re bringing in we’re trying to bring in players who have got something to prove, that leads to a squad that’s driven.”

Defensive reinforcements

Wood was keen to strengthen defensively with Innes McKay and Aaron Hamilton leaving Princess Royal Park and has done so by signing Tough and Kyle Dalling.

He added: “Logan is another one that was highly recommended, he’s had a couple of good seasons at Sunnybank and has shown ambition wanting to step up to the next level.

“I’ve watched Sunnybank quite a lot recently and Logan and Adam stood out to me so I’m delighted to get them both onboard.

“Hopefully they can kick on with us having made the step up.

“With Aaron Hamilton and Innes McKay moving on it was important to try to add in that area.

“We looked at Kyle Dalling because we knew the Innes situation may go that way.

“So I was keen to try to cover all bases on that front, but we are still looking to strengthen and hopefully we can do more business.”

Local link up

Deveronvale have also announced a new partnership with Junior neighbours Deveronside.

It will the two clubs remain separate entities, but they will aim to work together to enhance the opportunities for players in the area.

Wood believes it’s a positive step and said: “I think it’s good for the area to have the Highland League team and the Junior team working together.

“It’s creating a pathway for all the young players in the area.

“There’s been a lot of hard work that’s gone on between the two clubs and there’s been a positive reaction to it.

“We feel it will be a good thing and hopefully the clubs can work together to make it a successful partnership.”

