Matthew Wright reveals his reasons for joining Nairn County

Matthew Wright says the ambition of Nairn County attracted him to make the move to Station Park.

The former Ross County striker has joined the Breedon Highland League side after leaving the Staggies last month.

Wright, who is from Stornoway, is optimistic about the future at Nairn under new manager Ross Tokely.

Last term the Wee County finished eighth in the league and won the North of Scotland Cup – and Wright believes they can build on that when the new campaign gets under way.

The 21-year-old said: “Nairn just feels like the right club to be at right now, I spoke to the manager and instantly, by the way he was talking about the club and his plans for me, it made me want to come here.

“We were constantly speaking for a number of weeks and everything just sort of fell into place.

“The ambition of the club and the manager was something that was a big factor, and seeing the setup at Nairn, it’s a very high standard.

“I feel with the squad we have and boys we have brought in that we can definitely improve on the team’s finish last season and push up the table.

“We’re capable of beating anyone, and if we can add more goals and stay defensively solid, then we will be in a good place.

“After winning the cup as well, I’m sure that will be another target.”

Highland League experience

Wright is familiar with the Highland League having had a loan spell at Brora Rangers during the 2021-22 season before a stint with Brechin City earlier this year.

He has also spent time at Elgin City, Montrose and Falkirk in the SPFL and is keen to get regular game-time at Nairn.

Wright added: “I’ve got my own expectations in myself, but I came to Nairn to get back enjoying my football and playing regularly.

“I want to drive Nairn forward as a club, and with the squad we have, I believe we can all do that together.

“I’ve had my first training session with the boys and it was a very high standard.

“Everyone seems very fit and it’s just about putting the pieces together and getting ready for the start of the new season now.

“I’ve played in this league now for for a few clubs and definitely understand how it works and what teams will be like.

“It’s a very competitive league and I feel it will be very tight again this season.

“A lot of teams will have strengthened, including ourselves, so we will be striving for improvements.”

Staggies memories

During his time with Ross County Wright made eight first-team appearances and scored once – a late equaliser against Rangers in January 2022.

He looks back fondly on his time with the Premiership outfit.

Wright said: “My time at Ross County I’ll always look back on as a special journey, coming over from Stornoway as a young boy with my dad – him driving me all over Scotland to get to training and games, and giving me the support and opportunity to try to make it as a professional footballer.

“Thankfully through my own hard work and dedication, as well as my family’s, we made that possible, and to say that I’ve played as a professional in the Scottish League and scored goals for every club I’ve been at is a special feeling.

“I’m thankful to all the coaches, teammates, staff over the years who made my time there one to remember.”