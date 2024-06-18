Matthew Wright reveals his reasons for joining Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Matthew Wright reveals his reasons for joining Nairn County

The striker has joined the Wee County after leaving Ross County.

By Callum Law
New Nairn County striker Matthew Wright pictured at Station Park. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.
New Nairn County striker Matthew Wright pictured at Station Park. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

Matthew Wright says the ambition of Nairn County attracted him to make the move to Station Park.

The former Ross County striker has joined the Breedon Highland League side after leaving the Staggies last month.

Wright, who is from Stornoway, is optimistic about the future at Nairn under new manager Ross Tokely.

Last term the Wee County finished eighth in the league and won the North of Scotland Cup – and Wright believes they can build on that when the new campaign gets under way.

The 21-year-old said: “Nairn just feels like the right club to be at right now, I spoke to the manager and instantly, by the way he was talking about the club and his plans for me, it made me want to come here.

“We were constantly speaking for a number of weeks and everything just sort of fell into place.

“The ambition of the club and the manager was something that was a big factor, and seeing the setup at Nairn, it’s a very high standard.

Matthew Wright, right, with Nairn manager Ross Tokely. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

“I feel with the squad we have and boys we have brought in that we can definitely improve on the team’s finish last season and push up the table.

“We’re capable of beating anyone, and if we can add more goals and stay defensively solid, then we will be in a good place.

“After winning the cup as well, I’m sure that will be another target.”

Highland League experience

Wright is familiar with the Highland League having had a loan spell at Brora Rangers during the 2021-22 season before a stint with Brechin City earlier this year.

He has also spent time at Elgin City, Montrose and Falkirk in the SPFL and is keen to get regular game-time at Nairn.

Wright added: “I’ve got my own expectations in myself, but I came to Nairn to get back enjoying my football and playing regularly.

“I want to drive Nairn forward as a club, and with the squad we have, I believe we can all do that together.

“I’ve had my first training session with the boys and it was a very high standard.

Matthew Wright pictured during his time with Brechin.

“Everyone seems very fit and it’s just about putting the pieces together and getting ready for the start of the new season now.

“I’ve played in this league now for for a few clubs and definitely understand how it works and what teams will be like.

“It’s a very competitive league and I feel it will be very tight again this season.

“A lot of teams will have strengthened, including ourselves, so we will be striving for improvements.”

Staggies memories

During his time with Ross County Wright made eight first-team appearances and scored once – a late equaliser against Rangers in January 2022.

He looks back fondly on his time with the Premiership outfit.

Wright said: “My time at Ross County I’ll always look back on as a special journey, coming over from Stornoway as a young boy with my dad – him driving me all over Scotland to get to training and games, and giving me the support and opportunity to try to make it as a professional footballer.

 

“Thankfully through my own hard work and dedication, as well as my family’s, we made that possible, and to say that I’ve played as a professional in the Scottish League and scored goals for every club I’ve been at is a special feeling.

“I’m thankful to all the coaches, teammates, staff over the years who made my time there one to remember.”

