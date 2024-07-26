Highland League: Every club profiled ahead of the 2024-25 season

Ahead of the 2024-25 Breedon Highland League season getting underway we have profiled all 18 clubs.

Our club-by-club guide provides information, trivia and analysis on every side in the division ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday.

We’ve also spoken to someone from every team for their thoughts on the campaign ahead.

Banks o’ Dee

Nickname: Dee

Ground: Spain Park

Chairman: Brian Winton

Managers: Josh Winton and Paul Lawson

Last season: 4th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 2022-23.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 2021-22.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2021-22, 2023-24.

Scottish Junior Cup – 1956-57.

North Region Superleague – 2007–08, 2008–09, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2021–22.

North East Premier Division – 1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71, 1972–73, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1986–87.

North East Division One – 1995–96, 1998–99.

Aberdeen and District Junior League – 1920–21, 1947–48, 1949–50, 1952–53, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1967–68.

Plus various other Junior cup competitions.

Key player

Kane Winton. The Dee captain’s ability to dominate in midfield provides a great platform for his team-mates to attack.

Rising star

Ramsay Davidson. Has already established himself at right-back but still has the potential to keep getting better.

Hopes for the season

The Aberdeen outfit can mount a sustained title challenge, having been only nine points off the summit last season. Dee are also likely to be dangerous in the cups.

Did you know?

A crowd of more than 30,000 watched Dee win the Scottish Junior Cup at Hampden in 1957.

Striker Lachie MacLeod

“We want to go better than we did last season and try to cement ourselves in the top three or four.

“Certainly I think we’d like to push for the league, we were in the mix last season but faded a bit towards the end.

“We want to be one of the main contenders again and I think we’ve recruited well.

“Guys like Andy Hunter, Mark Reynolds and Nathan Cooney have signed for us and they all had interest from other clubs.

“To get guys of that quality joining us is really good so hopefully we can challenge.

“I think the main for us was just adding that bit more depth and hopefully these guys can help take us to the next level.

“I’ve been here eight years and I’m yet to have a trophy-less season at Banks o’ Dee and I don’t want that to be the case any time soon.

“A lot of the boys that have been here a while are the same so hopefully we can keep that run going.”

Brechin City

Nickname: The Hedgemen

Ground: Glebe Park

Chairman: Kevin Mackie

Manager: Patrick Cregg

Last season: 2nd

Honours

Championship play-offs – 2016-17.

Division 2 – 1982-83, 1989-90, 2004-05.

Division 3 – 2001-02.

Division C – 1953-54.

Highland League – 2022-23.

Qualifying Cup – 1950-51.

Forfarshire Cup – 1909-10, 1952-53, 1958-59, 1996-97.

The Keith Tournament – 1982-83.

Key player

Marc Scott. During Brechin’s three seasons in the Highland League the winger has been a consistent threat for opposing defences.

Rising star

Dayle Robertson. The striker is a new face in the Highland League having been signed from East of Scotland League outfit Jeanfield Swifts. City will hope Robertson can fill the goal void left by Grady McGrath.

Hopes for the season

As a club Brechin want to get promoted back into the SPFL therefore to have a chance of doing that through the play-offs they must win the Highland League.

Did you know?

Michael O’Neill started his management career with Brechin in 2006 before going on to boss Shamrock Rovers, Stoke City and Northern Ireland.

Manager Patrick Cregg

“I look at the club’s history in the league finishing third, winning it and finishing second on goal difference.

“So for us the target has to be get as many points as possible over the course of the league season and see where that takes us.

“This is my first season in the Highland League, but I’ve got no concerns about not having had anything to do with the Highland League before.

“You do due diligence on every team in the league when you play them and you make sure you know as much about the players you’re coming up against as possible.

“But football is football and it’s the same actions at every level.

“It’s a game of moments and it’s about winning the important moments, that’s what football is.

“You can talk about styles of play, but football always comes down to duelling, running and competing.

“Those things are all essential and the things that happen in games at other levels will happen in games at our level as well.

“In terms of the players and their experience in this league the experience some of our boys have got is massive.

“They have gone and won it before, but they’ve also experienced losing it as well.”

Brora Rangers

Nickname: The Cattachs

Ground: Dudgeon Park

Chairman: Scott Mackay

Manager: Steven Mackay

Last season: 6th

Honours

Highland League – 2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20, 2020-21.

Highland League Cup – 2015-16, 2021-22, 2023-24.

North of Scotland Cup – 1980-81, 1990-91, 2013-14, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2022-23.

Inverness Cup – 1994-95.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1979-80.

Key player

Jordan MacRae. The focal point of Brora’s attack, in the last three seasons the striker has scored 86 times in all competitions. But MacRae’s hold-up and link-up play are just as impressive as goal scoring capabilities.

Rising star

Ross Hardie. The full-back’s opportunities were limited last season, but at 19 Hardie still has time on his side and can feature more this term.

Hopes for the season

There have been big changes at Dudgeon Park, many of the players that helped make the last decade the most successful in Brora’s history have moved on. But with Steven Mackay returning as manager and refreshing the squad, the Cattachs will be looking to challenge to win the league and cups.

Did you know?

Brora are the last team to go through a Highland League season without defeat, which they achieved in 2014-15 with 30 wins and four draws.

Winger Max Ewan

“The main focus this season for us has to be the league and to get back to really challenging.

“In my time at Brora we’ve done well in the cups and have won the North of Scotland Cup and the Highland League Cup, which is good.

“But at a club like Brora the level you’re expected to be at is challenging for the league.

“Personally I’d love to win the league because it would complete the set of medals for me.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going again this season because I broke the scaphoid bone in my left wrist against Cove in the Scottish Cup in January and I missed the remainder of last season.

“It was really frustrating because I felt like I was having the best of season my career.

“I had 13 goals and 12 assists before my injury and with the backlog of games we had when I got injured we still had loads of games to play.

“I could have added a lot more to those numbers if I’d had the chance so I can’t wait to get going again this season.”

Buckie Thistle

Nickname: The Jags

Ground: Victoria Park

Chairman: Garry Farquhar

Manager: Lewis MacKinnon

Last season: 1st

Honours

Highland League – 1919–20, 1926–27, 1927–28, 1933–34, 1936–37, 1953–54, 1956–57, 1957–58, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2016–17, 2023-24.

Highland League Cup – 1953–54, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1960–61, 1979–80, 1986–87, 2011–12.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1936–37, 1938–39, 1945–46, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1984–85, 1986–87, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2016–17.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1992–93, 2007–08.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1952–53, 1953–54, 1958–59, 2003–04.

Elgin District Cup – 1901–02, 1912–13, 1913–14.

Key player

Sam Pugh. Buckie’s Mr Consistent, the midfielder always performs to a high level and rarely misses a game. Pugh was instrumental in last season’s title triumph.

Rising star

Lyall Keir. The 20-year-old attacker made a big impression last term and there’s still more to come from him.

Hopes for the season

Retaining the championship will be at the top of Buckie’s wishlish. The cups competitions are also important to the Jags, they haven’t lifted one in eight years.

Did you know?

Buckie Thistle were name-checked in legendary horror writer Stephen King’s book If It Bleeds.

Defender Joe McCabe

“There have been quite a few changes at the club over the summer and a bit of upheaval with the manager and a few of the boys leaving.

“But for us the ultimate goal is to retain the title, which will be very difficult.

“Last season it was ourselves and Brechin going head to head and then Fraserburgh came with a late run.

“All three of us have lost players, I think it will be tight again and there are other teams that can challenge as well.

“We’ve lost Jack Murray, Max Barry and Scott Adams which was a major blow, but we’ve brought in Innes McKay, Fraser Robertson and Mark Ridgers.

“We also didn’t have Kevin Fraser for last season and he’s back. Darryl McHardy was also out for quite a while and he’s also back.

“In terms of talent I don’t think the squad is too far away from where we were last season.

“Lewis MacKinnon is the manager now and I’m happy he’s been given the opportunity, he’s earned it having been at Buckie for so long.”

Clachnacuddin

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Ground: Grant Street Park

Chairman: Chris Stewart

Manager: Conor Gethins

Last season: 17th

Honours

Highland League – 1894–95, 1896–97, 1897–98, 1900–01, 1902–03, 1903–04, 1904–05, 1905–06, 1907–08, 1911–12, 1920–21, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1923–24, 1938–39, 1947–48, 1974–75, 2003–04.

Highland League Cup – 1947–48, 1950–51, 1981–82, 2003–04, 2013–14.

North of Scotland Cup – 1894–95, 1895–96, 1897–98, 1899–1900, 1902–03, 1903–04, 1905–06, 1906–07, 1919–20, 1920–21, 1922–23, 1937–38, 1939–40, 1946–47, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1949–50, 1953–54, 1964–65, 1979–80, 1992–93, 2001–02.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1934–35, 1938–39, 1947–48, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1998–99.

Inverness Cup – 1897–98, 1900–01 1903–04, 1904–05, 1906–07, 1909–10, 1919–20, 1921–22, 1923–24, 1928–29, 1929–30, 1936–37, 1951–52, 1952–53.

Bells Cup (North) – 1977–78.

Key player

Gavin Morrison. The former Brora Rangers midfielder has joined Clach after moving back to Inverness following a few years in the central belt. Morrison is proven at Highland League level and his experience could be invaluable.

Rising star

Lewis Mackenzie. The winger’s pace proved difficult for opposing defences to handle last term and at 21 years old he’s still got lots more to offer.

Hopes for the season

After a busy summer in the transfer market the Lilywhites will be looking for a major improvement on last season’s 17th-placed finish.

Did you know?

Clach have won the Highland League on 18 occasions, the most of any side still competing in the division.

Manager Conor Gethins

“We can’t be in the same position as we were last year, we’ve added more experienced players like Gavin Morrison, Joe Malin, Josh Meekings, Scott Davidson and Allan MacPhee.

“If we’re in the same position as we were last season then I’ll have failed in my job.

“We need to be significantly higher than last season.

“We’ve got 20 players in our squad who could all start and the competition is really good.

“Things have changed a lot at Clach. The three directors running the club left before the end of last season and I had a lot of time for them because they gave me the job.

“But we’ve got a new board now and things are going in a different direction, hopefully it’s for the best and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Deveronvale

Nickname: The Vale

Ground: Princess Royal Park

Chairman: Aaron Lorimer

Manager: Garry Wood

Last season: 16th

Honours

Highland League – 2002–03, 2005–06.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1947–48, 1950–51, 1951–52, 1961–62, 1965–66, 2000–01, 2006–07, 2011–12.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1994–95, 2002–03.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1951-52, 2001-02.

Bells Cup (East) – 1977-78.

Key player

Demilade Yunus. At his best the ex-Keith and Inverurie Locos man has shown he can be a midfield powerhouse.

Rising star

Jamie MacLellan. The 19-year-old performed with credit last season, in what was his first campaign with Vale and there should be plenty more to come from him.

Hopes for the season

New manager Garry Wood has performed summer surgery on the Deveronvale squad and a place in mid-table would represent a decent return.

Did you know?

Legendary Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper Jim Leighton spent the 1977-78 season on loan at Deveronvale from the Dons.

Defender Harry Noble

“We’re hoping for a big improvement, the last two seasons have been pretty poor stuff from us finishing 16th and 17th.

“We’ve taken in quite a lot of new faces and hopefully they can help us get some more wins.

“The likes of Dem Yunus in the middle of park always wants the ball, Kyle Dalling in defence has been on loan to us before so we know what he can do and Adam Reid looks good in front of goal.

“Hopefully we can give him plenty of chances because he scored quite a few (36) in the Juniors last season.

“Goals were something we lacked last season, Jack Mitchell was top scorer on seven and there were a few of us on six. That’s not good enough so we need to score more this season.

“If the manager plays then he can still do a job up front, he’s probably scored as many goals against us as anyone in recent years, he always seemed to score when he played against us.

“When he plays this season I’m sure he can chip in with goals as well.

“Around the club a lot of things have changed. Overall behind the scenes at the club things have sharpened up and seem to be a bit more organised so hopefully that transfers onto the pitch.”

Formartine United

Nickname: United

Ground: North Lodge Park

Chairman: Atholl Cadger

Manager: Stuart Anderson

Last season: 5th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 2017-18.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 2013-14, 2017-18.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2018-19.

Key player

Julian Wade. The Dominica international striker is a prolific scorer and netted 25 goals in all competitions last season. On top of that his strength and pace make him a real nuisance for opposition defenders.

Rising star

Brody Alberts. The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the Pitmedden club and it will be interesting to see how much involvement he has in the first-team this season.

Hopes for the season

With strength in all areas United appear to be well-placed to mount a challenge for the Highland League title and the cup competitions.

Did you know?

Formartine hold the record for the most goals scored in a Highland League season with 137 in the 2015-16 campaign.

Defender Stuart Smith

“We just want to improve on last season. We finished fifth last season so if we could get into the top four that would be good.

“Hopefully we can get ourselves into that pack at the top end of the table and if you stay there you never know what can happen.

“The new signings that have come in have looked good and it feels like we’re stronger again.

“Tyler Mykyta has been here before and we know what he can do.

“Scott Adams and Callum Youngson have come in and done well in pre-season which has been good to see.

“We’ve got a good squad and hopefully we can make a good start to the season and carry it on.

“It would be good to win a trophy again, it’s been a wee while (2019) since we did, so it would be good to get something in the cabinet again.

“Personally, I don’t know how many years I’ve got left in football so winning another trophy is a big goal of mine.

“I’m 35 and I keep myself fit enough and I’m still going, but it doesn’t get any easier playing against young whippersnappers.

“But I’m still really enjoying playing for Formartine. It keeps me fit and active and playing on a Saturday is something I always look forward to.”

Forres Mechanics

Nickname: The Can-Cans

Ground: Mosset Park

Chairman David MacKintosh

Manager Steven MacDonald

Last season: 15th

Honours

Highland League – 1985-86, 2011-12.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1963-64.

Highland League Cup – 1946-47, 1954-55, 1984-85, 1998-99, 2000-01, 2001-02, 2009-10.

North of Scotland Cup – 1907-08, 1926-27, 1936-37, 1957-58, 1966-67, 1986-87, 2004-05, 2010-11.

Inverness Cup – 1985-86, 1989-90, 2005-06.

Key player

Kyle MacLeod. The experienced striker has proven himself in the Highland League with Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle. Having joined on a season-long loan from the Cattachs, Forres will be looking for MacLeod to provide added impetus in the final third.

Rising star

Calum Frame. The 18-year-old attacker showed plenty of promise last term, in what was his first Highland League campaign and Frame has the potential to be even more influential for the Can-Cans this time around.

Hopes for the season

It’s been a busy summer at Mosset Park with new faces coming in and a few departures as well. Forres were 15th last season and moving up into mid-table would represent decent progress for a youthful squad.

Did you know?

Mosset Park was moved 500 metres south-east in 1987 because of the bypass being constructed around the town of Forres.

Manager Steven MacDonald

“We just want to try to improve on last season and see if we can get up the table a bit.

“But everyone is the same in that regard so it’s not easy to achieve.

“We’ve brought in eight new players and there have been some changes in the squad.

“We’ve got a lot of young players in the squad with good potential and we’re hopeful of having a good season.

“The league is very competitive with everyone looking to improve, but some people will be disappointed because we won’t all be able to reach the targets we set.

“Hopefully we can be one of the teams who are happy come the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can surprise some people, it maybe feels like we’ve been written off by a few people already.

“The thing about football is you’ve got to prove yourself and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“We’ve got a squad which we feel has got a lot of potential, but it’s just about the young boys getting the time to deliver on that potential.”

Fraserburgh

Nickname: The Broch

Ground: Bellslea Park

Chairman: Michael Murray

Manager Mark Cowie

Last season: 3rd

Honours

Highland League – 1932-33, 1937-38, 2001-2002, 2021-22.

Highland League Cup – 1958-59, 2005-2006.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1957-58, 1995-96, 2006-2007.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1910-11, 1937-38, 1955-56, 1963-64, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1996-97, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1991-92, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1999-2000, 2011-2012, 2015-2016, 2019-20, 2022-23.

Bells Cup (East) – 1972-73, 1973-74, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79.

Key player

Scott Barbour. Fraserburgh’s record scorer remains their chief attacking threat. His energy, strength and work-rate can cause problems for any defence.

Rising star

Joshua Hawkins. He made 12 appearances for the Broch last season and will be pressing to become a regular at left-back or in midfield.

Hopes for the season

Winning trophies is always a target for Fraserburgh. Last season they came close in the league and cups without getting over the line and they will be keen to get their hands on silverware again this term.

Did you know?

Fraserburgh won the last Qualifying Cup (North) competition to be played with a 2-1 victory against Keith in November 2006.

Midfielder Greg Buchan

“We’ll look to get off to a good start and see how get on from there, hopefully we can win some silverware.

“Last season we didn’t manage to win anything. We came close finishing third in the league and losing on penalties in the Highland League Cup final.

“The standards that are set at Fraserburgh mean we’re looking to try to win something every year. We’re chomping at the bit to try to get some silverware back to Bellslea this season.

“The squad has changed a little bit. We’ve lost a couple of players, unfortunately Ryan Cowie had to stop due to injury and Ryan Sargent wanted to step up into the SPFL and went to Elgin.

“He’ll be a big miss, but I don’t think you could begrudge him that opportunity.

“On the flip side we’ve got some very good young players who have been involved in pre-season and maybe there are some shirts available and it’s up to them to try to secure a spot.

“Overall we’ve still got a strong squad and hopefully we can be in a position to push for success this season.”

Huntly

Nickname: The Black and Golds

Ground: Christie Park

Chairman: Gordon Carter

Manager: Colin Charlesworth

Last season: 7th

Honours

Highland League – 1929–30, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2004–05.

Highland League Cup – 1948–49, 1951–52, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1960–61, 1985–86, 1991–92, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1999–2000.

Scottish Qualifying Cup – 1992–93, 1994–95, 1996–97, 1999–2000.

SFA North Region Challenge Cup – 2007-08.

Bells Cup (East) – 1971-72, 1974-75.

Key player

Lewis Crosbie. After a good first season with the Black and Golds more will be expected of Crosbie in attack following the close season departures of Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster.

Rising star

Adam Morris. The Liverpudlian midfielder has returned to Christie Park after impressing during the 2022-23 season, at 20 Morris has a bright future.

Hopes for the season

Seventh spot last term represented a good season for the Strathbogie side. This time around they would like to try to push for a place in the top six, but replacing the goals and creativity of Hunter and Foster may prove challenging.

Did you know?

Huntly are the only side to have won the Highland League title in five consecutive seasons, having done so between 1994 and 1998.

Striker Angus Grant

“Our aim is to improve our points tally in the league.

“We’re looking at the cup competitions as a chance for us to do something as well, if you can win four or five games you can win a trophy.

“The way we played against the better teams in the league last season gives us the belief that getting to a final or winning a trophy isn’t beyond us.

“With the group we’ve got I feel we’re capable of beating anyone on our day.

“We’ve had a couple of players move on, but we’ve also recruited really well.

“With Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster moving on there maybe is a little bit more responsibility on my shoulders to score goals.

“But with the squad we’ve got I think goals will come from a lot of different avenues. We’ve got quite a few players who are capable of getting 10 plus goals.

“As a striker you’re expected to score goals, I’m relishing the challenge and I’m looking forward to trying to take my opportunity.”

Inverurie Locos

Nickname: Locos

Ground: Harlaw Park

Chairman: Mike Macaulay

Manager: Dean Donaldson

Last season: 10th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 2007–08, 2008–09.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 2023-24.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2003–04, 2013–14, 2016–17.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 2004–05, 2005–06.

SFA North Region Challenge Cup – 2008-09.

Key player

Paul Coutts. With his experience and quality on the ball the former Sheffield United, Derby County and Preston North End man has been influential since his arrival at Harlaw Park a year ago.

Rising star

Blair Smith. The 18-year-old midfielder has already made an impact in Inverurie’s first-team and will be pushing for a regular place this term.

Hopes for the season

After a bad start Locos finished last season well and ended it by lifting the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. This time around they will be looking for greater consistency in the league as well as trying to have more success in the cups.

Did you know?

Inverurie were formed in 1903 by workers from the Great North of Scotland Railway who had locomotive, carriage and wagon workshops in town.

Defender Greg Mitchell

“We’re realistic in terms of our expectations for this season, but we need to be doing better in the league.

“The second half of last season was a big improvement, but the first half of last season wasn’t good enough and that was why we ended up down the league.

“We’ve got to be looking to close the gap to the top teams and to be more competitive.

“At the end of last season we managed to win a trophy and got a wee taste for that so hopefully we can do well in the cups again.

“That success should make boys want it more this season, for me that’s certainly the case.

“As captain it was unbelievable to be able to lift a trophy, there’s no better feeling in football than winning something.

“It’s been five years since we won a Scottish Cup tie and that’s too long.

“Look at what Buckie did last season getting to the fourth round and playing Celtic at Celtic Park, that’s what dreams are made of.

“If you can get through a round or two in the Scottish Cup it’s a great boost for everyone at the club.”

Keith

Nickname: The Maroons

Ground: Kynoch Park

Chairman: Andy Troup

Manager: Craig Ewen

Last season: 13th

Honours

Highland League – 1961–62, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1984–85, 1999–2000, 2006–07.

Highland League Cup – 1964–65, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1975–76, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1988–89, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2012–13.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1935–36, 1957–58, 1959–60, 1966–67, 1973–74, 1977–78, 1979–80, 2008–09.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1997–98, 2001–02, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1960–61, 1962–63, 1984–85, 2002–03.

Key player

Craig Gill. A revelation for the Maroons last season after joining from Inverurie Locos and good things are expected again.

Rising star

Jordan Lynch. Signed on a permanent basis following a promising spell on loan from Formartine United the winger, who can also play at full-back, has great potential.

Hopes for the season

After finishing 13th last season trying to get nearer the top half of the table will be one of Keith’s aspirations. A good run in a cup is also something that’s eminently achievable.

Did you know?

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry began his senior career with his hometown club Keith in the Highland League.

Manager Craig Ewen

“I think the Highland League is the best league in Scotland and the most competitive league.

“It’s going to very competitive again, but we can only concentrate on ourselves.

“There were periods of last season where we did well and periods where we didn’t do so well.

“We lost quite a few games by the odd goal and we need to try to get points from those games.

“By the same token we had an excellent unbeaten run (10 games) which gave us a lot of positivity towards the end of the season.

“So can we go and repeat that kind of run to propel us up the league a bit?

“It will be a test for us to see if we can achieve it, but that’s certainly what we’ll be aiming for.

“It felt like we did improve a bit last season, but we’ll need to improve again to get closer to the top half.

“We haven’t played well in the Scottish Cup in the last three seasons, we’d love to put that right and try to have a run in that as well.”

Lossiemouth

Nickname: The Coasters

Ground: Grant Park

Chairman: Alan McIntosh

Manager: Eddie Wolecki Black

Last season: 14th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 1961-62, 1996-97.

North of Scotland Cup – 1994-95, 1995-96, 1996-97, 2000-01, 2002-03.

Scottish Supplementary Cup (North) – 1956-57.

Stuart Cup – 1946-47, 1948-49.

Key player

Ross Morrison. A livewire for Lossie in wide areas with his pace and trickery.

Rising star

Brodie Christie. The striker is new to the Highland League after netting 49 goals in two seasons for Junior club Islavale.

Hopes for the season

Lossie have finished 14th, 14th and 15th in the last three seasons, pushing further up into mid-table will be on their radar.

Did you know?

The club nickname ‘the Coasters’ was the result of a competition between the town’s primary schools.

Winger Ryan Stuart

“Hopefully we can kick on from last year and push ourselves up the table a bit further.

“We’re looking to make improvements whether it’s defending or scoring goals, we want to improve in all areas.

“If we could do that and move ourselves up the table then that would be a good improvement for the club.

“When I first came to Lossie (in 2018) there’s were a lot of young players in the squad.

“But as a group we’re quite experienced now and have played together in the Highland League for a few seasons.

“Hopefully that can help us kick on and make more of an impact in the league.

“We’ve brought in some new faces this summer like Brodie Christie and Saul Phimister from Islavale.

“I think Lossie always look at players that have done well in the Juniors.

“Brodie and Saul won their league with Islavale and from what we’ve seen they’re more than capable of stepping up so hopefully they add something extra to the team.

“We’ve also got a new manager in Eddie Wolecki Black and new coaches in Steve Porter and Stevie Dunn and it’s been good working with them.

“The manager’s got a slightly different way of playing and we’ve been getting used to that in pre-season.

“It’s been working well for us in pre-season and hopefully we can take that into the competitive games and kick on.

“As a squad we’ve been learning a few new things so it’s been interesting ahead of the season starting.”

Nairn County

Nickname: The Wee County

Ground: Station Park

Chairman: Mark Kelman

Manager: Ross Tokely

Last season: 8th

Honours

Highland League – 1975–76.

Highland League Cup – 1963–64, 2010–11.

North of Scotland Cup – 1956–57, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1965–66, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2012–13, 20230-24.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1968–69.

Key player

Andrew Greig. The former Highland League player of the year is back after more than a year out with a knee injury. If he can rediscover his best form the winger will add an extra dimension to Nairn’s attack.

Rising star

Ben Barron. The striker is already well established at Nairn and in the Highland League, but is still only 19 and can have another impressive season.

Hopes for the season

With the signings new manager Ross Tokely has made the Wee County will aim to challenge to finish in the top six. After lifting the North of Scotland Cup last term, more success in cups could also be on the agenda.

Did you know?

Nairn were the last side to win the Breedon Highland League in a championship play-off. They defeated Fraserburgh 2-1 after the two sides had ended the 1975-76 season level on points.

Defender Callum Maclean

“We haven’t really set out any specific targets, I suppose the main one is just to try to improve on last season.

“There have been some changes, we’ve got a new manager and we’ve made some really good signings.

“I think the league’s harder than ever and if you don’t try to progress you’ll go backwards.

“We were actually disappointed to finish eighth last season because we were quite close to the top six for a while but then we kind of slipped away.

“It maybe shows how far we’ve come that we weren’t happy finish eighth in the league, we want to kick on.

“Trying to improve on last season is a realistic target and if we can get into the top six that would be great.

“All the new boys (Alan Pollock, Gary Kerr, Ben Barron, Mathew Wright, Jonathan Bain and Ali Morrison) have fitted in well.

“I think we’ve done some great business this summer. It’s good for the competition in the squad, everyone knows they have to be at it all the time to keep their place in the team.”

Rothes

Nickname: The Speysiders

Ground: Mackessack Park

Chairman: Iain Paul

Manager: Richard Hastings

Last season: 11th

Honours

Highland League – 1958-59.

Highland League Cup – 2019-20.

North of Scotland Cup – 1958-59, 1978-79, 2021-22.

Campbell Charity Cup – 1949-50.

Key player

Greg Morrison. The striker has proven his quality at Highland League level and he can deliver the goals Rothes require.

Rising star

Ben Williamson. The defender, who can also play in midfield, is still only 21 and has been hampered by injuries during his two years at Mackessack Park, but with a clear run he could flourish this season.

Hopes for the season

The Speysiders’ squad has a different look to it with fine servants like Michael Finnis, Bruce Milne, Fraser Robertson, Alan Pollock and Gary Kerr no longer around. Having had to rebuild a top half finish would represent a decent return in Richard Hastings’ first full season in charge.

Did you know?

Rothes changed the colour of their strip from black and white to tangerine and black in 1970.

Midfielder Gregor MacDonald

“I think as a club Rothes want to be challenging again and they have that ambition.

“I think we can do well, if we put the work in then hopefully we’re capable of that on the pitch on a Saturday when it matters.

“Having players at the club who have won things before is quite important in my opinion. Greg Morrison, Sean McCarthy and a few others at the club have won stuff either at Rothes or elsewhere and I won trophies at Brora Rangers.

“I think it’s vital for any team that wants to do well having a winning mentality and being able to do it week-in, week-out.

“We know at Rothes it will take time for everything to come together, we’ve got young players and we’ve added new boys.

“But hopefully if we can gel and gain experience then things will gradually improve over time.

“The league is shaping up to be very tough again this season, the top teams seem to be getting stronger.

“But other clubs are keen to compete and want to try to match them so it’s all set up to be another hard season.

“Personally I know the league pretty well having been at Keith, Forres Mechanics and Brora so I know what you get from every team.”

Strathspey Thistle

Nickname: The Strathy Jags

Ground: Seafield Park

Chairman: Donly McLeod

Managers: Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp

Last season: 18th

Honours

Clive Williamson Trophy – 1997-98.

Robbie Nicol Memorial Trophy – 1998-99.

Morayshire Junior League – 2001-02.

Gordon Williamson Trophy – 2001-02.

North Region League Cup – 2002-03.

Key player

James McShane. Strathspey through and through, the skipper has valuable Highland League experience which could prove particularly useful in a Thistle squad that has been revamped this summer and contains plenty of players that are new to the division.

Rising star

Doguie Doeimassei Muller. The French attacker is one of a host of summer recruits and is eager to play his part in rejuvenating the Grantown Jags.

Hopes for the season

Avoiding finishing bottom and the possible relegation play-off that comes with that will be the aim of a new look Strathspey squad.

Did you know?

Strathspey captain James McShane is a grandson of the Seafield Park side’s chairman Donly McLeod.

Co-manager Bobby Beckwith

“Our ambition is to get off the bottom and out of the bottom three.

“We want to be competitive against the teams around us and start winning those games to get off the bottom of the league.

“There’s a lot going on at Strathspey Thistle, with the new people that have come in we’re trying to rebuild the club on and off the pitch.

“The board are trying to improve the facilities and there’s a lot of work going on in that area.

“On the pitch if we can start playing better football and get the club out of the bottom three that would be good and that’s what our aims are.

“Hopefully the fans can see what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to build the club up and if we work hard and pull together hopefully we’ll be OK.

“There’s a buzz around the town about the club and the projects that are going on at the moment.

“The dressing rooms are being renovated and there’s a new hospitality room going in.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening, on the pitch we need to find the performances to get us off the bottom.

“We’ve got good competition in the squad and that was important because towards the end of last season the club was down to 11 or 12 players for games.”

Turriff United

Nickname: Turra

Ground: The Haughs

Chairman: Gairn Ritchie

Manager: Warren Cummings

Last season: 9th

Honours

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15.

North Region First Division (East) – 2002–03.

North Regional Cup – 2006–07.

Key player

John Allan. The striker netted 16 goals last season, which alongside his energy and endeavour up front, makes him a vital asset to Turriff.

Rising star

Ewen Robertson. The 19-year-old can play in midfield or defence and will be looking to make his mark in the Highland League after stepping up from the Juniors.

Hopes for the season

Turriff will be keen to push for a place in the top half of the table again and are one of a number of clubs with aspirations to get closer to the top six.

Did you know?

In their first season competing in the Scottish Cup (2012-13), Turriff reached the fourth round and faced Morton following victories against Burntisland Shipyard, Civil Service Strollers and Buckie Thistle.

Midfielder Callan Gray

“The last few years we’ve been improving season on season and hopefully we can do that again this season.

“We felt we let ourselves down a bit in the league towards the end of last season. We finished lower than we wanted to so it’s up to us to try to get the points to finish higher.

“In the last few years we’ve also let ourselves down in the cups so that’s something we want to change.

“There are really good teams involved in every single cup so it’s tough to win any of them.

“But I think we’ve got good players in our squad and on our day if we play well we can get a result against anyone. Hopefully we can do that in a cup.

“I think we’re seeing the benefits now of the route the club went down a few years ago with giving young players a chance.

“Some of us have had three or fours years of experience under our belts and that’s starting to show.

“A big thing with our squad is that we’re all very close off the pitch and I think that really helps us.

“We love playing for Turriff, the club is run really well and the fans are really good. Everyone is on the same page and hopefully that helps us this season.”

Wick Academy

Nickname: The Scorries

Ground: Harmsworth Park

Chairman: Pat Miller

Manager: Gary Manson

Last season: 12th

Honours

North of Scotland Cup – 2015–16.

North Caledonian Football League – 1978–79, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1986–87.

North Caledonian Cup – 1979–80, 1980–81, 1985–86.

Key player

Ross Gunn. The midfielder showed his potential last season after joining his hometown team and he can be an influential figure once again.

Rising star

Matthew Robertson. The former Ross County youth prospect joined in January, but his involvement last season was curtailed by injury, however this term the defender could feature regularly.

Hopes for the season

After an overhaul the Scorries have quite a settled squad now. Improving on their 12th-placed finish and having a good run in a cup will be targets for the Caithness club.

Did you know?

This is player-manager Gary Manson’s 25th season with Wick after making his competitive debut on August 5 2000.

Player-manager Gary Manson

“We finished last season quite well so hopefully we can build on that.

“The new squad we put together last year have had a season to bed in and gain experience.

“So if we can build on what we did last season that would be good.

“If we can maintain our home form and improve our away form then we should be OK and should manage to push up a few places in the table.

“Only four teams came to Harmsworth Park and won in the league last season which is quite a good record.

“It won’t be easy to repeat that, but if we can alongside improving our away form then hopefully we can push towards the top half.

“Last year we took in almost a whole new team and this year we’ve lost one player and we’ve added a few.

“All the new boys from last year have a year of experience so they know what it takes to play in the Highland League.

“As a result we should be that bit more prepared and hopefully we can hit the ground running.

“The aim for every team in the bottom half of the table is to push into the top half.

“But it will be difficult because every club is trying to improve.”