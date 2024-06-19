Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald talks up new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald talks up new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank

The teenage duo have signed three-year deals with the Can-Cans.

By Callum Law
Corey Patterson, left, and Aidan Cruickshank, right, have signed for Forres Mechanics.
Steven MacDonald believes Forres Mechanics will provide new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank with a platform to show their potential.

The Can-Cans have swooped to recruit goalkeeper Patterson and midfielder Cruickshank, who are both 18, on three-year contracts.

Both players are making a return to Mosset Park following previous loan stints.

Patterson has left Inverness Caledonian Thistle having spent time with Forres during each of the last two seasons. He also had a short loan spell at Clachnacuddin last term.

He has impressed Can-Cans manager MacDonald, who said: “Corey did really well for us on loan at the end of the season and he is an excellent young goalkeeper.

“I know he’s disappointed to have been released by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“But I do think that’s possibly to do with circumstances there as much as anything else.

“He’s got a lot of potential for 18 years old. I’m delighted he’s joining us.

“He was disappointed to leave Inverness, but hopefully he can get back on the right track with us.

“I think he can prove them wrong and get back to that level – and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.

“He did really well at the back end of the season for us and you can see the potential he’s got.

“The games he had with us did him the world of good I think. Playing games brought him on.

“I know how highly Ryan Esson (Caley Thistle goalkeeping coach) rates Corey and how much he enjoyed working with him, and I can see why.

“I think it’s important for him now to play games and gain experience.”

Cruickshank a talented addition

Forres have signed Cruickshank from Elgin City.

He has previous experience of the Breedon Highland League and of Forres. During the 2022-23 campaign, the teenager had stints at Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County. Last term, he was farmed out to the Can-Cans and then Lossiemouth.

MacDonald added: “Aidan’s a very talented player and he’s only 18.

“He’s had a few loans in the Highland League and the benefit of signing Aidan is we know he’s going to be with us and that he’ll play and we can properly get to work with him.

“There’s no question he’s a very talented player.

“There are things Aidan needs to work on, but that’s the case with every 18-year-old.

“For us it’s about making sure Aidan enjoys his football. He’s had a few loans and I want him to feel at home at Forres.

“The ability is there and we’ll try to work with Aidan to improve him and get the best out of him.

“He’s a really good lad and he was very keen to come to us as well, which is also important.

“It’s good when a young player like Aidan really wants to be part of it, so that was very encouraging.”

