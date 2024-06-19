Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald talks up new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank

Steven MacDonald believes Forres Mechanics will provide new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank with a platform to show their potential.

The Can-Cans have swooped to recruit goalkeeper Patterson and midfielder Cruickshank, who are both 18, on three-year contracts.

Both players are making a return to Mosset Park following previous loan stints.

Patterson has left Inverness Caledonian Thistle having spent time with Forres during each of the last two seasons. He also had a short loan spell at Clachnacuddin last term.

He has impressed Can-Cans manager MacDonald, who said: “Corey did really well for us on loan at the end of the season and he is an excellent young goalkeeper.

“I know he’s disappointed to have been released by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“But I do think that’s possibly to do with circumstances there as much as anything else.

“He’s got a lot of potential for 18 years old. I’m delighted he’s joining us.

“He was disappointed to leave Inverness, but hopefully he can get back on the right track with us.

“I think he can prove them wrong and get back to that level – and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.

“He did really well at the back end of the season for us and you can see the potential he’s got.

“The games he had with us did him the world of good I think. Playing games brought him on.

“I know how highly Ryan Esson (Caley Thistle goalkeeping coach) rates Corey and how much he enjoyed working with him, and I can see why.

“I think it’s important for him now to play games and gain experience.”

Cruickshank a talented addition

Forres have signed Cruickshank from Elgin City.

He has previous experience of the Breedon Highland League and of Forres. During the 2022-23 campaign, the teenager had stints at Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County. Last term, he was farmed out to the Can-Cans and then Lossiemouth.

MacDonald added: “Aidan’s a very talented player and he’s only 18.

“He’s had a few loans in the Highland League and the benefit of signing Aidan is we know he’s going to be with us and that he’ll play and we can properly get to work with him.

“There’s no question he’s a very talented player.

“There are things Aidan needs to work on, but that’s the case with every 18-year-old.

“For us it’s about making sure Aidan enjoys his football. He’s had a few loans and I want him to feel at home at Forres.

“The ability is there and we’ll try to work with Aidan to improve him and get the best out of him.

“He’s a really good lad and he was very keen to come to us as well, which is also important.

“It’s good when a young player like Aidan really wants to be part of it, so that was very encouraging.”