Ross Callachan leaves Ross County to join Motherwell

Ross Callachan has opted to leave Ross County to join Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Callachan was offered a short-term deal by the Staggies on his return from long-term injury, but he has instead decided to join Well on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Midfielder Callachan has not played since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Celtic in April 2023.

That resulted in a rehabilitation process which lasted over a year, and although the 30-year-old returned to County’s bench for their final two league fixtures he did not feature again for the Dingwall men.

Callachan became Malky Mackay’s first signing as County boss when he joined from Hamilton Accies in 2021, and went on to make 66 appearances, netting five goals.

His departure leaves winger Josh Sims as the only out of contract Staggies player whose future has still to be resolved, after full backs George Harmon and Michee Efete signed new deals earlier this week.

Midfielder says move to Motherwell marks ‘next step’ in career

After completing the move to Fir Park, Callachan said: “I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch.

“Last year was a tough season for myself personally, but my recovery has gone to plan and the opportunity to play for Motherwell was something I simply couldn’t turn down. This feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Motherwell manager, former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, said: “I’m delighted to have Ross at the club.

“He’s been unfortunate over the past year with certain injuries that forced an extended spell on the sidelines, but Ross has recovered well and is ready to kick on this season.

“Ross is an experienced professional especially throughout Scottish football, and we believe he can really add quality to our midfield.”