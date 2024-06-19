Ross Callachan leaves Ross County to join Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Callachan leaves Ross County to join Motherwell

Midfielder Callachan had been offered a short-term deal to remain at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan has opted to leave Ross County to join Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Callachan was offered a short-term deal by the Staggies on his return from long-term injury, but he has instead decided to join Well on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Midfielder Callachan has not played since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Celtic in April 2023.

Ross Callachan. Image: SNS

That resulted in a rehabilitation process which lasted over a year, and although the 30-year-old returned to County’s bench for their final two league fixtures he did not feature again for the Dingwall men.

Callachan became Malky Mackay’s first signing as County boss when he joined from Hamilton Accies in 2021, and went on to make 66 appearances, netting five goals.

His departure leaves winger Josh Sims as the only out of contract Staggies player whose future has still to be resolved, after full backs George Harmon and Michee Efete signed new deals earlier this week.

Midfielder says move to Motherwell marks ‘next step’ in career

After completing the move to Fir Park, Callachan said: “I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch.

“Last year was a tough season for myself personally, but my recovery has gone to plan and the opportunity to play for Motherwell was something I simply couldn’t turn down. This feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Ross Callachan. Image: SNS

Motherwell manager, former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, said: “I’m delighted to have Ross at the club.

“He’s been unfortunate over the past year with certain injuries that forced an extended spell on the sidelines, but Ross has recovered well and is ready to kick on this season.

“Ross is an experienced professional especially throughout Scottish football, and we believe he can really add quality to our midfield.”

