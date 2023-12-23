Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan signing of Aidan Cruickshank ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has bolstered his squad ahead of today’s clash with Inverurie Locos by signing Aidan Cruickshank on loan.

The 18-year-old attacker joins the Can-Cans on a short-term deal from League Two side Elgin City.

Cruickshank has made nine appearances for the Borough Briggs outfit this season and had loan spells in the Breedon Highland League last term with Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County.

Forres boss MacDonald is pleased to have added an exciting prospect to the Mosset Park ranks.

He said: “Aidan’s a very talented player, he’s a young boy with great potential and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“He’s someone in the Highland League and at Elgin that I’ve watched quite a lot of.

“He’s always been on our radar and now we’re getting the opportunity to work with Aidan and hopefully it suits him, suits us and suits Elgin.

“Aidan’s keen to play and he’s looking forward to the opportunity so hopefully he makes the most of it.

“We’re grateful to Allan Hale and Elgin City for their assistance and allowing the deal to happen.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Gregor MacDonald has returned to Brora Rangers after spending a month on loan at Forres, while Andrew Skinner and Taylor Thain will also miss this afternoon’s encounter at Harlaw Park.

Opponents Inverurie could move level on points with the 11th-placed Can-Cans, but are without Mark Souter, Callum Duncan, Zack Ellis and Josh Buchan.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League the encounter between Brora and champions and league leaders Brechin City at Dudgeon Park was postponed last night due to a waterlogged pitch.

Huntly will give fitness tests to Andy Hunter and Angus Grant ahead of Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Christie Park, while James Connelly may return.

The Grantown Jags are looking to end a run of five straight defeats.

Luke Emmett and Magnus Watson are out of Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park clash with Rothes, although Mark Gilmour and Michael Philipson could return.

The Speysiders are without Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie, Liam McDade, Kyle Whyte, Bruce Milne, Duncan Proudfoot, Matthew McConachie and Callum Cruickshank.

Michael Finnis and Charlie Macdonald are doubts, while Ewan Neil has been loaned to Strathspey Thistle.