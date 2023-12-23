Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan signing of Aidan Cruickshank ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan signing of Aidan Cruickshank ahead of facing Inverurie Locos

The attacker has joined the Can-Cans on a short-term loan from Elgin City.

By Callum Law
Aidan Cruickshank, right, pictured in action for Nairn County last season, has joined Forres Mechanics on loan from Elgin City
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has bolstered his squad ahead of today’s clash with Inverurie Locos by signing Aidan Cruickshank on loan.

The 18-year-old attacker joins the Can-Cans on a short-term deal from League Two side Elgin City.

Cruickshank has made nine appearances for the Borough Briggs outfit this season and had loan spells in the Breedon Highland League last term with Strathspey Thistle and Nairn County.

Forres boss MacDonald is pleased to have added an exciting prospect to the Mosset Park ranks.

He said: “Aidan’s a very talented player, he’s a young boy with great potential and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.

“He’s someone in the Highland League and at Elgin that I’ve watched quite a lot of.

“He’s always been on our radar and now we’re getting the opportunity to work with Aidan and hopefully it suits him, suits us and suits Elgin.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald is pleased to have signed Aidan Cruickshank

“Aidan’s keen to play and he’s looking forward to the opportunity so hopefully he makes the most of it.

“We’re grateful to Allan Hale and Elgin City for their assistance and allowing the deal to happen.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Gregor MacDonald has returned to Brora Rangers after spending a month on loan at Forres, while Andrew Skinner and Taylor Thain will also miss this afternoon’s encounter at Harlaw Park.

Opponents Inverurie could move level on points with the 11th-placed Can-Cans, but are without Mark Souter, Callum Duncan, Zack Ellis and Josh Buchan.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League the encounter between Brora and champions and league leaders Brechin City at Dudgeon Park was postponed last night due to a waterlogged pitch.

Huntly will give fitness tests to Andy Hunter and Angus Grant ahead of Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Christie Park, while James Connelly may return.

The Grantown Jags are looking to end a run of five straight defeats.

Luke Emmett and Magnus Watson are out of Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park clash with Rothes, although Mark Gilmour and Michael Philipson could return.

The Speysiders are without Alan Pollock, Allen Mackenzie, Liam McDade, Kyle Whyte, Bruce Milne, Duncan Proudfoot, Matthew McConachie and Callum Cruickshank.

Michael Finnis and Charlie Macdonald are doubts, while Ewan Neil has been loaned to Strathspey Thistle.

