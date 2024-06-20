Local hero Graeme Watt on his appointment as Deveronvale coach

Graeme Watt says he wouldn’t have returned to football for any club other than Deveronvale after being appointed to Garry Wood’s management team.

The new Banffers’ boss has named Grant Noble as assistant manager, Watt as first-team coach and Scott Bridgewater as first-team coach.

Watt is a legend at Princess Royal Park after spending the entirety of his 16-year playing career there until his retirement in 2019.

He returned to Vale on a temporary basis in March, alongside Noble, when they were asked to take charge of the team following Craig Stewart’s resignation.

Good team assembled

The pair are now part of Wood’s staff along with former Montrose and Cove Rangers youth coach Bridgewater, who owns the North East Football Academy coaching school.

Watt is optimistic about the future for Deveronvale under the new management team.

He said: “Deveronvale is my club and I want to see the best for the club. Grant and I were both there when we were 15 or 16 and I never played for anyone else.

“I still live in the area and if I wasn’t involved I’d be going and watching them when I could.

“It’s a community club and I wouldn’t have come back into football for anyone else but the Vale.

“There are positives changes being made at the club and I hope I can help, which is why I’m in this position.

“When Garry got the job and we had a conversation, I said to him that I couldn’t give 100% commitment because of my work as a fisherman which means I’m away from home at times.

“But I said I was willing to help however I could when I’m at home and Garry was happy with that.

“It’s good that Grant and Scott are on board. Grant’s a bit of a fans’ favourite so I think everyone was buzzing when that was announced.

“With Scott coming in with his knowledge and experience as well I think we’ve got quite a good team to work with Garry the manager.”

Football return wasn’t on the cards

After hanging up his boots five years ago, Watt admits he didn’t expect to get back involved in football.

But since agreeing to assist Noble at the end of last season he has thoroughly enjoyed coaching.

Watt added: “I never really thought I would be back in the Highland League.

“But I’m good pals with Grant and when he was asked to go back to Deveronvale I said ‘if you need a hand with anything I’ll easily help you out.’

“That was just off the cuff really, but Grant took it seriously and said ‘do you want to come to training?’

“That was it and when I was back involved I really enjoyed it.

“Being on the other side of the team talk is different, but coaching consumes you in a positive way because you’re always thinking about things like tactics and training sessions.”

Spark signs on

Meanwhile, Brechin City captain Euan Spark has signed a new two-year contract.

The defender’s deal with the Hedgemen was up this summer, but the 27-year-old has put pen to paper on an extension.

Spark returned to his hometown team two years ago from Elgin City and helped them win the Breedon Highland League in 2023.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Euan on board. His experience and professionalism is very important and he’ll be a huge part of the group this season both on and off the park.”