Highland League countdown: New Buckie Thistle boss looks to replicate previous success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League countdown: New Buckie Thistle boss looks to replicate previous success

Lewis MacKinnon has succeeded Graeme Stewart at Victoria Park this summer.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.

New Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon wants to build on the good work of his predecessor in his first season in charge.

The Jags are Breedon Highland League champions, but it has been a summer of change at Victoria Park.

Graeme Stewart resigned as manager in May after nine years in the job with Buckie quickly appointing MacKinnon, who had been Stewart’s assistant, as gaffer.

Within the Thistle squad key players from last term’s title triumph Jack Murray, Max Barry and Scott Adams have moved on.

Looking at the season ahead MacKinnon is aiming to replicate on Stewart’s success and deliver further glory for the Moray club.

He said: “It’s good that the club has shown the faith in me to continue from where Graeme left off.

“It’s an honour for me to manage Buckie, it’s a big club in the Highland League with a great fanbase.

Lewis MacKinnon is proud to be Buckie boss.

“The previous managers include Graeme, Gregg Carrol and Duncan Shearer, these guys were all successful so to follow in their footsteps is an honour.

“Our hope and our target is to try to retain our title. We’d like to get more points and try to win cup competitions as well.

“We make no bones about what our targets are: to retain the title, get more points and try to win a cup as well.

“But we know it will be tough, teams right across the league have been strengthening and trying to retain a title is always harder than winning it the first time.

“We need to make sure we still have that hunger and make sure we don’t rest on our laurels.”

Jags can push on again

Something that gives MacKinnon optimism Buckie can win trophies again this season is his summer recruitment.

Centre-back Innes McKay and midfielder Fraser Robertson have been signed from Deveronvale and Rothes respectively and look to be replacements for Murray and Barry who have stepped up to the SPFL with Elgin City and Peterhead, while ex-Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has also been recruited.

MacKinnon believes his refreshed squad can improve on what they did last term and added: “It will be a different Buckie side because we don’t have Jack or Max.

“Jack and Max were the two best players in the league last season in my opinion.

“We’ve lost them, but we’ve taken in Innes, Fraser and Mark who I think will be brilliant for us.

“They bring different attributes to Jack and Max, but they also bring similar attributes.

“We’ll see how it pans out, but there will be some slight changes.

Innes McKay is one of Buckie’s new recruits.

“Graeme has gone and I’m the manager now, we had the same philosophy but there will be slight tweaks.

“I’m happy with our transfer business and the faces we’ve brought in. I know we need a strong squad and I think we’ve got it.

“It might sound crazy, but I think even though we’ve lost Jack and Max we can push on again.

“I think we can win more than one trophy, I think we can get more points in the league and challenge to go up.

“I’m confident we can do that this season if we implement the ideas we’ve been working on.”

Captain’s return a big boost for Buckie

Meanwhile, MacKinnon says having club captain Kevin Fraser available again will be akin to a new signing for Buckie.

The Jags skipper has returned to training in pre-season after being out since August 2022 with a groin injury.

As a result the 33-year-old has missed two cup finals, last year’s final day title-decider against Brechin City, the championship victory this year and January’s Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

MacKinnon said: “Kevin’s been back training in pre-season which has been brilliant.

“If I get Kevin back even at 70% of what he was before I’ll be over the moon.

Buckie captain Kevin Fraser.

“He’s a brilliant person to have around the place and his ability is phenomenal.

“Having Kevin back is like a new signing for us.

“Kevin has missed a lot of big games: title deciders, cup finals and the Scottish Cup tie against Celtic.

“He’s desperate to get back and he’s naturally fit so I think he’s still got a lot of years ahead of him.

“He’s intelligent and knows the game so he can continue to adapt and will be an important player for us this season.”

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Highland League countdown: Fraserburgh's Mark Cowie on becoming the division's longest-serving manager
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Highland League Cup draw to be held today
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Highland League: Every club profiled ahead of the 2024-25 season
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly season 2024-25 preview with Ryan Cryle and Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon on Stuart Knight being transfer-listed
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Lossiemouth boss Eddie Wolecki Black on his new signing and top-six hope for the…
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Deveronvale boss Garry Wood still chasing more signings
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
How to watch the best action from the Highland League this season
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Lewis MacKinnon proud of Buckie Thistle after Dundee United loss
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon.
Brian Winton on Banks o' Dee's new stand and securing a bronze club licence