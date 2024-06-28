Highland League Nairn County and Huntly thrilled to face St Johnstone test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Nairn County and Huntly thrilled to face St Johnstone test

The Premiership outfit are coming north for a friendly double-header today and tomorrow.

By Callum Law
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely, left, and Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth.


Nairn County and Huntly are delighted to have the opportunity to start their pre-season campaign against Premiership opposition.

Premiership side St Johnstone travel north to face the Wee County at Station Park tonight (8pm kick-off) before tacking the Black and Golds at Christie Park tomorrow (2pm kick-off).

Saints’ manager Craig Levein and assistant Andy Kirk were previously in the Breedon Highland League with Brechin City before moving to Perth last November.

Nairn boss Ross Tokely and Huntly gaffer Colin Charlesworth are chuffed that Levein and Kirk have decided to face some of their former foes in friendlies.

Tokely, who will be taking charge of Nairn for the first time, said: “It’s a challenge for the boys, especially in the first pre-season game.

“But when the opportunity came about we were delighted to get it.

“It will be good to get some of the new signings involved. As manager I’m looking to put across some of my ideas and we’ve been working on that in training.

“So it will be interesting to see how we get on in a game with those things.

“Andy and Craig know how good the Highland League is and maybe it will be a wee test for them ahead of their season getting going.

“We know our guys might be working more off the ball than on it, but we’re looking to make sure St Johnstone know they’re in a game.”

Black and Golds buzzing

Charlesworth added: “Whenever you get a team from the highest level in Scotland coming to play you it brings a buzz to the club.

“It’s something a bit different as well and it’s good to be playing St Johnstone, Craig Levein has been really accommodating in terms of setting it up.

“Match fitness and match sharpness are the most important thing we’re looking for at this stage.

“We expect to be chasing the ball quite a lot and it will be energy sapping.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein.

“We also want to see what we can do when we do get the ball against top players and if we can show some of the things we’ve been working on.

“Bedding in the new signings Adam Morris, Jamie Michie and Sam Robertson is another aspect.

“All those little things add up to be important in preparing for the season.”

Elgin face Inverurie

Elsewhere, tonight Inverurie Locos play their first pre-season game against Elgin City at the Gleaner Arena (7.45pm kick-off).

The Black and Whites started their build-up to the new campaign on Tuesday with a 4-2 win against Keith.

