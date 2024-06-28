Highland League Nairn County and Huntly thrilled to face St Johnstone test

Nairn County and Huntly are delighted to have the opportunity to start their pre-season campaign against Premiership opposition.

Premiership side St Johnstone travel north to face the Wee County at Station Park tonight (8pm kick-off) before tacking the Black and Golds at Christie Park tomorrow (2pm kick-off).

Saints’ manager Craig Levein and assistant Andy Kirk were previously in the Breedon Highland League with Brechin City before moving to Perth last November.

Nairn boss Ross Tokely and Huntly gaffer Colin Charlesworth are chuffed that Levein and Kirk have decided to face some of their former foes in friendlies.

Tokely, who will be taking charge of Nairn for the first time, said: “It’s a challenge for the boys, especially in the first pre-season game.

“But when the opportunity came about we were delighted to get it.

“It will be good to get some of the new signings involved. As manager I’m looking to put across some of my ideas and we’ve been working on that in training.

“So it will be interesting to see how we get on in a game with those things.

“Andy and Craig know how good the Highland League is and maybe it will be a wee test for them ahead of their season getting going.

“We know our guys might be working more off the ball than on it, but we’re looking to make sure St Johnstone know they’re in a game.”

Black and Golds buzzing

Charlesworth added: “Whenever you get a team from the highest level in Scotland coming to play you it brings a buzz to the club.

“It’s something a bit different as well and it’s good to be playing St Johnstone, Craig Levein has been really accommodating in terms of setting it up.

“Match fitness and match sharpness are the most important thing we’re looking for at this stage.

“We expect to be chasing the ball quite a lot and it will be energy sapping.

“We also want to see what we can do when we do get the ball against top players and if we can show some of the things we’ve been working on.

“Bedding in the new signings Adam Morris, Jamie Michie and Sam Robertson is another aspect.

“All those little things add up to be important in preparing for the season.”

Elgin face Inverurie

Elsewhere, tonight Inverurie Locos play their first pre-season game against Elgin City at the Gleaner Arena (7.45pm kick-off).

The Black and Whites started their build-up to the new campaign on Tuesday with a 4-2 win against Keith.