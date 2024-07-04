Long-serving Buckie Thistle defender Shaun Wood gears up for final farewell in testimonial match against Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Long-serving Buckie Thistle defender Shaun Wood gears up for final farewell in testimonial match against Elgin City

The 32-year-old is hanging up his boots after 12 years at Victoria Park.

Shaun Wood in action for Buckie Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges.
By Danny Law

Shaun Wood is looking forward to his final appearance at Victoria Park for his testimonial match when Buckie Thistle take on Elgin City on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is hanging up his boots after breaking his ankle in 2022 which led to the onset of arthritis in the joint.

The defender has been a Buckie player since joining the club from Buckie Rovers in 2012 and, after a difficult couple of years, will bring the curtain down on his career this weekend.

He said: “It should hopefully be a good day and I’m looking forward to it.

“I thought about finishing earlier last season as I had started working offshore.

“It is hard to commit to Buckie if you are working offshore and not going to be available every week.

“You need 100% commitment to play for Buckie and I wasn’t going to be able to do that.

“I then found out I had arthritis in my ankle which was the final straw.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good turnout on Saturday. It is a local derby so it will hopefully bring in a few fans.

“It is only a week until the League Cup group games start so both teams will be trying to get sorted for going into that competition.”

Buckie Thistle’s Shaun Wood and Inverness’ Cameron Harper during an SPFL Trust Trophy match. Image: SNS.

Scottish Cup ties to savour

Wood’s final competitive appearance was in last season’s memorable Scottish Cup tie at Broxburn Athletic when the Jags triumphed on penalties. The Jags equalised deep in injury time to send the game to extra time and then deep in extra time to send the match to spot-kicks.

The dramatic victory was made all the sweeter when Buckie drew a trip to Celtic Park in the next round of the competition.

Wood, who was on the bench in the 5-0 defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ side in January, said: “Going to Celtic Park with Buckie last season is the one that stands out the most.

“We have had some good games over the years, such as winning the league in 2016-17 and winning the Aberdeenshire Cup the same season.

“We’ve had some good Scottish Cup games, especially winning on penalties at Broxburn to set up the match against Celtic.

“That was my last appearance for Buckie. I came on in extra time and played the last half hour. It was good to end on a high.

“I remember against Edinburgh City (in 2015) we were 1-0 down with 10 men and came back and won 2-1. That was a good day out.

“We also beat Annan away in the Scottish Cup (in 2012). I’ve got lots of good memories from over the years.”

Quickfire questions

BEST GAME: Beating Strathspey Thistle 9-0 to win the league in 2017. That was the most enjoyable.

DEBUT: That was against Rothes at home and we won.

FUNNIEST TEAMMATE: There have been a few. Kyle MacLeod and Darryl McHardy, who came in last season, are both very funny. It’s always a good laugh in the changing room.

HARDEST OPPONENT: I didn’t like playing against Andrew Greig who is at Nairn County now. I used to always find it tough against him. Scott Barbour at Fraserburgh was another one who was always very difficult whenever you came up against him.

FAVOURITE AWAY GROUND: I always liked playing at Nairn. They have a really good setup at Station Park and a good pitch so I always enjoyed going there for a game.

 

