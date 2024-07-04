Plans for Ellon allotments next to Brewdog HQ approved amid growing demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for Ellon allotments next to Brewdog HQ approved amid growing demand

The community site will be found across the road from the Balmacassie Community Woodland, and just yards away from the craft beer giant's premises.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The site of Ellon's new allotments at Balmacassie
The site of Ellon's new allotments at Balmacassie. Image: Emma Goodman/DC Thomson

People in Ellon who fancy growing their own fruit and veg could soon be in luck, with plans for dozens of allotments now approved.

Ellon Community Allotments will run the site at Balmacassie.

The plots will be just yards away from craft beer giant BrewDog’s HQ, so could be perfect for anyone who builds up a thirst while tending to their plots.

It will have 55 spaces of various sizes, the larger of which will have sheds for owners to store tools or other gardening essentials.

The red outline shows the location of the new Ellon development. Image: Ellon Community Allotments

Car and bicycle parking spaces will also be added for those travelling to the site.

However, new paths will be created to ensure plot owners can safely walk to the allotments if they wish.

Why does Ellon need allotments?

The group behind the project explained that there is a demand for allotments in Ellon.

There are only nine plots in the town, found on Gordon Terrace, and there are currently 20 people on its waiting list.

But it’s believed more folk in the area would quite like an allotment to call their own.

The new Ellon allotments will be found across the road from the Balmacassie Community Woodland. Image: Google Street View

A recent survey carried out by the local authority revealed that 58 residents expressed an interest in taking on a plot.

In their supporting statement, the group said: “There is strong support for allotments from the Scottish Government and Aberdeenshire Council in recognition of the mental and physical benefits they bring.

“There is a clear demand for new allotments in Ellon.”

Ellon allotments a ‘welcome addition’ to town

The allotment proposal went before the Formartine area committee this week.

Town councillor Louise McAllister said she was “delighted” to see the project and noted it had been “a long time in the making”.

Ellon councillor Louise McAllister praised the “excellent opportunity” for the town. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Ellon site could soon look similar to the Slopefield Allotments in Aberdeen (pictured above). Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Fellow Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson stated that the group had been on a “difficult journey” to get to this point.

But she believed it would be a “welcome addition to the community”.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

