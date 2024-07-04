Plans for Ellon allotments next to Brewdog HQ approved amid growing demand

People in Ellon who fancy growing their own fruit and veg could soon be in luck, with plans for dozens of allotments now approved.

Ellon Community Allotments will run the site at Balmacassie.

The plots will be just yards away from craft beer giant BrewDog’s HQ, so could be perfect for anyone who builds up a thirst while tending to their plots.

It will have 55 spaces of various sizes, the larger of which will have sheds for owners to store tools or other gardening essentials.

Car and bicycle parking spaces will also be added for those travelling to the site.

However, new paths will be created to ensure plot owners can safely walk to the allotments if they wish.

Why does Ellon need allotments?

The group behind the project explained that there is a demand for allotments in Ellon.

There are only nine plots in the town, found on Gordon Terrace, and there are currently 20 people on its waiting list.

But it’s believed more folk in the area would quite like an allotment to call their own.

A recent survey carried out by the local authority revealed that 58 residents expressed an interest in taking on a plot.

In their supporting statement, the group said: “There is strong support for allotments from the Scottish Government and Aberdeenshire Council in recognition of the mental and physical benefits they bring.

“There is a clear demand for new allotments in Ellon.”

Ellon allotments a ‘welcome addition’ to town

The allotment proposal went before the Formartine area committee this week.

Town councillor Louise McAllister said she was “delighted” to see the project and noted it had been “a long time in the making”.

Fellow Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson stated that the group had been on a “difficult journey” to get to this point.

But she believed it would be a “welcome addition to the community”.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

