Watch: The draw for the 2024-25 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: The draw for the 2024-25 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

We reveal the draw for the latest instalment of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

By Callum Law

Holders Inverurie Locos will start their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup defence with an away tie against Formartine United.

The draw for the 2024-25 competition took place on Tuesday afternoon at Marischal Square, the home of the tournament sponsors.

In the first round, which will be played on August 21, Inverurie – who won the Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time in April – were paired with Formartine at North Lodge Park.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee will host Keith at Spain Park in an all-Breedon Highland League affair and Junior side Hermes are at home to Turriff United.

Deveronvale were drawn at home to Aberdeen in the other first round tie,

However, that is likely to be played at a neutral venue due to the Banffers being without floodlights at Princess Royal Park, while the Dons are also giving up home advantage throughout the competition.

Buckie Thistle, Dyce, Fraserburgh and Huntly received byes to the quarter-final.

In the last-eight, the Jags will tackle the Broch, who have lifted the famous old trophy five times in the last decade, at Victoria Park.

Huntly will welcome Hermes or Turriff to Christie Park, the winner of Formartine v Inverurie is at home to the winner of Dee v Keith and Dyce will be at home to Deveronvale or Aberdeen.

In the semi-finals, Dyce, Deveronvale or Aberdeen will be at home to Formartine, Inverurie, Banks o’ Dee or Keith and Huntly, Hermes or Turriff will host Buckie or Fraserburgh.

A date and venue for the final has yet to be confirmed.

The full draw

First round (ties to be played on August 21): Banks o’ Dee v Keith, Hermes v Turriff United, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Deveronvale v Aberdeen.

Quarter-finals (ties to be played on September 11): Huntly v Hermes/Turriff United, Formartine United/Inverurie Locos v Banks o’ Dee/Keith, Dyce v Deveronvale/Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh.

Semi-finals (ties to be played on October 9): Dyce/Deveronvale/Aberdeen v Formartine United/Inverurie Locos/Banks o’ Dee/Keith, Huntly/Hermes/Turriff United v Buckie Thistle/Fraserburgh.

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Banks o' Dee land local derby against Aberdeen B
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
Gallery: The best pictures from Buckie v Elgin City and Peterhead v Fraserburgh testimonial…
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely outlines summer recruitment plans
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
North of Scotland Cup draw revealed
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
Long-serving Buckie Thistle defender Shaun Wood gears up for final farewell in testimonial match…
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
Nairn County skipper Fraser Dingwall signs new two-year deal
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Caley Thistle starlets can flourish, says Ross Tokely ahead of Nairn County friendly
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
Gregor MacDonald reveals his aim with new club Rothes
Inverurie Locos are the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders.
Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United

Conversation