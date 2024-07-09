Watch: The draw for the 2024-25 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Holders Inverurie Locos will start their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup defence with an away tie against Formartine United.

The draw for the 2024-25 competition took place on Tuesday afternoon at Marischal Square, the home of the tournament sponsors.

In the first round, which will be played on August 21, Inverurie – who won the Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time in April – were paired with Formartine at North Lodge Park.

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee will host Keith at Spain Park in an all-Breedon Highland League affair and Junior side Hermes are at home to Turriff United.

Deveronvale were drawn at home to Aberdeen in the other first round tie,

However, that is likely to be played at a neutral venue due to the Banffers being without floodlights at Princess Royal Park, while the Dons are also giving up home advantage throughout the competition.

Buckie Thistle, Dyce, Fraserburgh and Huntly received byes to the quarter-final.

In the last-eight, the Jags will tackle the Broch, who have lifted the famous old trophy five times in the last decade, at Victoria Park.

Huntly will welcome Hermes or Turriff to Christie Park, the winner of Formartine v Inverurie is at home to the winner of Dee v Keith and Dyce will be at home to Deveronvale or Aberdeen.

In the semi-finals, Dyce, Deveronvale or Aberdeen will be at home to Formartine, Inverurie, Banks o’ Dee or Keith and Huntly, Hermes or Turriff will host Buckie or Fraserburgh.

A date and venue for the final has yet to be confirmed.

The full draw

First round (ties to be played on August 21): Banks o’ Dee v Keith, Hermes v Turriff United, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Deveronvale v Aberdeen.

Quarter-finals (ties to be played on September 11): Huntly v Hermes/Turriff United, Formartine United/Inverurie Locos v Banks o’ Dee/Keith, Dyce v Deveronvale/Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh.

Semi-finals (ties to be played on October 9): Dyce/Deveronvale/Aberdeen v Formartine United/Inverurie Locos/Banks o’ Dee/Keith, Huntly/Hermes/Turriff United v Buckie Thistle/Fraserburgh.