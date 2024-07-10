Brora Rangers ready for Stornoway after win over Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers ready for Stornoway after win over Caley Thistle

Manager Steven Mackay is excited by the possibilities for next season after a 4-1 midweek victory against ICT.

By Paul Chalk
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage

Steven Mackay is sure his Brora Rangers team will benefit from a weekend in Stornoway as they sharpen up further ahead of the new season.

The Dudgeon Park gaffer, who returned to the hot-seat from Nairn County, saw his team edged out 2-1 by Premiership side Ross County before putting a young Caley Thistle team to the sword with a 4-1 midweek win.

Get-away will benefit Brora’s squad

The latest game for Brora is Saturday’s warm-up game against a Lewis and Harris select at Stornoway’s Goathill Park.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the weekend as it’s a trip we did a few years ago.

“It’s good for the boys to go away to a different environment, it gives them a time to bond a bit more. I’m sure it will be a competitive game.

“We’re away on Saturday morning and back on Sunday. It’s one to look forward to.”

Max Ewan, right, celebrates his goal for Brora against Inverness. Image: Jasperimage

Work ethic adds to Brora’s talent

On Tuesday, a Tony Dingwall double allied with goals from Max Ewan and Jordan MacRae swept a youthful ICT side away.

Summer signing, ex-Caley Jags and Elgin City striker Shane Sutherland, is working his way back from a long-term knee injuries which have kept him out for two years.

Having the experienced frontman as an option whets the appetite for Mackay, who hails their attacking potential.

He said: “We’re an exciting team going forward then when you throw Shane Sutherland into the mix when he’s fit then it’s a mouthwatering prospect.

“I’m thrilled with the response the boys have given us since we came in. We can all see they are talented players.

“We have just asked them to add a great work ethic and discipline in terms of our shape. They’ll give anyone in the Highland League a game – that’s for sure.

“We looked very dangerous on Tuesday, but our work-rate was phenomenal. You could see even in the last five minutes the boys were sprinting back into their positions.”

Former Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland will be a big player for Brora Rangers. Image: SNS

Brora were ‘positive and aggressive’

Reflecting on their midweek victory against ICT, the Cattachs boss praised his team for their front-foot approach.

He added: “Caley Thistle had a lot of the ball, which was knew would happen.

“We asked the players when they did get it to be positive and aggressive in the final third, and they did that.

“Some of the goals we scored were really impressive, so these were a good couple of games to open up pre-season.

“Hopefully we can continue that and ensure we’re ready come July 27 (when Brora kick off in the league at home to Turriff United).”

As well as Sutherland, Brora have recruited former Inverness keeper Cammy Mackay and ex-Rothes centre-half Michael Finnis.

Mackay says he’s “still looking to get some business done” in the form of one or two more signings before the new campaign.

