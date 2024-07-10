Brora Rangers ready for Stornoway after win over Caley Thistle

Steven Mackay is sure his Brora Rangers team will benefit from a weekend in Stornoway as they sharpen up further ahead of the new season.

The Dudgeon Park gaffer, who returned to the hot-seat from Nairn County, saw his team edged out 2-1 by Premiership side Ross County before putting a young Caley Thistle team to the sword with a 4-1 midweek win.

Get-away will benefit Brora’s squad

The latest game for Brora is Saturday’s warm-up game against a Lewis and Harris select at Stornoway’s Goathill Park.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the weekend as it’s a trip we did a few years ago.

“It’s good for the boys to go away to a different environment, it gives them a time to bond a bit more. I’m sure it will be a competitive game.

“We’re away on Saturday morning and back on Sunday. It’s one to look forward to.”

Work ethic adds to Brora’s talent

On Tuesday, a Tony Dingwall double allied with goals from Max Ewan and Jordan MacRae swept a youthful ICT side away.

Summer signing, ex-Caley Jags and Elgin City striker Shane Sutherland, is working his way back from a long-term knee injuries which have kept him out for two years.

Having the experienced frontman as an option whets the appetite for Mackay, who hails their attacking potential.

He said: “We’re an exciting team going forward then when you throw Shane Sutherland into the mix when he’s fit then it’s a mouthwatering prospect.

“I’m thrilled with the response the boys have given us since we came in. We can all see they are talented players.

“We have just asked them to add a great work ethic and discipline in terms of our shape. They’ll give anyone in the Highland League a game – that’s for sure.

“We looked very dangerous on Tuesday, but our work-rate was phenomenal. You could see even in the last five minutes the boys were sprinting back into their positions.”

Brora were ‘positive and aggressive’

Reflecting on their midweek victory against ICT, the Cattachs boss praised his team for their front-foot approach.

He added: “Caley Thistle had a lot of the ball, which was knew would happen.

“We asked the players when they did get it to be positive and aggressive in the final third, and they did that.

“Some of the goals we scored were really impressive, so these were a good couple of games to open up pre-season.

“Hopefully we can continue that and ensure we’re ready come July 27 (when Brora kick off in the league at home to Turriff United).”

As well as Sutherland, Brora have recruited former Inverness keeper Cammy Mackay and ex-Rothes centre-half Michael Finnis.

Mackay says he’s “still looking to get some business done” in the form of one or two more signings before the new campaign.