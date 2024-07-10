Paul Lawrie on his upcoming Carnoustie return 25 years after his life-changing Open win

Few know better than Paul Lawrie that it’s not how you start but rather how you finish which defines careers.

This month heralds 25 years since the Aberdonian performed one of the greatest comebacks in golfing history as he came from 10 shots back to win the Open at Carnoustie.

The 10-shot margin remains the record third-round deficit ever faced by a major championship winner.

In one afternoon Lawrie went global as he was transformed from a European Tour golfer with two tournament wins to his name to reaching the pinnacle of golf by becoming Open champion.

Depending on how you view the remarkable events of July 18, 1999, you regard it as one man’s triumph or another’s folly.

After all, for Lawrie to emerge as the hero someone had to play the role of fall guy and that fate fell to Jean van de Velde.

Lawrie said: “The course was set-up very tough and it was not easy at all.

“Four under par around there was the joint best score of the week if my memory serves me right.

“I think Craig Parry shot that on another day.

“All you can do in the final round when you are that far back is get off to a good start, try to keep it going and post something in the clubhouse which makes those ahead of you think.

“We did that and then it was a waiting game to see what was happening behind me.

“You are trying to win the biggest tournament in the world and it is the week where amazing things happen because of what it means to win that tournament.

“It’s easier said than done but you have got to try to put that out of your mind and do your job down the stretch.

“Unfortunately for Jean he didn’t manage to do that.”

‘I was proud to get the job done’

Frenchman van de Velde held a three-shot lead coming down the treacherous 18th. A double bogey would have been enough to see him crowned champion.

But a triple bogey opened the door for Lawrie to beat van de Velde and American Justin Leonard to glory.

Lawrie said: “The way I’ve always seen it is that finishing off tournaments is the hardest thing we do.

“I proved that in Ireland (on the Legends Tour last month) when I was two ahead in the final round, didn’t play that great, made a double bogey at the 10th and ended up finishing third.

“Getting yourself into contention to win and then finishing it off is not easy.

“Obviously Jean had a six to win and made seven before losing the play-off which was a stranger occurrence than me being two ahead and not winning.

“But you’ve got to do the right thing at the right time.

“Myself, (coach) Adam Hunter, (sport psychologist) Richard Cox and Paddy (Byrne) the caddie all pulled together and did the right thing at the right time.

“We all did an unbelievable job and I was in a fantastic frame of mind when the play-off teed off.

“I did the right thing, hit the right shots and behaved in a way I was proud of to get the job done.

“I probably shouldn’t have had that opportunity but I did and made the most of it. That’s what you have to do.”

Lawrie was oblivious to the drama unfolding at the last

Van de Velde’s final hole was the stuff of nightmares as he pushed his tee shot right onto the 17th hole.

Believing his lead was only two shots he gambled, going for the green with a 2-iron and found deep rough after bouncing off a grandstand.

Shot number three found the burn in front of the green. After taking a drop, his fifth shot found one of the greenside bunkers.

Having pitched out safely he duly holed his seventh shot from six feet, resulting in a play-off between himself, Lawrie and Leonard.

Lawrie, who had been oblivious to the drama unfolding at one point, grasped his chance as he won the four-hole shootout across the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes to win the Claret Jug.

Lawrie recalled: “It was at least an hour after I finished before the play-off started.

“I teed off in 13th position even though I was 10 shots behind.

“There was a big group of us tied and I was one of the first groups out.

“We went to get a bite to eat and that’s when we saw Jean had dropped a couple of shots.

“At that point we hit some balls and saw him tee off on the monitor in the shed at the 18th.

“We saw his ball was dry so we headed back in thinking he was going to win it from there.

“Unbeknown to us that’s when he hit his second into the grandstand then his third into the water and it all kicked off.”

‘18 is one of the hardest holes you’ll ever play’

The door opened for Lawrie and the 55 year-old did not let his unexpected chance pass him by – even if the four-hole challenge was a daunting one.

He said: “You’re talking about 25 years ago so there wasn’t quite the technology we’ve got now.

“The holes are the same length as they were back then but it’s still one of the hardest closing stretches in golf.

The 15th is a really tough hole, 16 is a 3-wood par 3, 17 is a 2-iron and 4-iron, and 18 is one of the hardest holes you’ll ever play.

“In the play-off I hit some lovely shots and managed to win by a couple of shots and the rest is history.”

Carnoustie return beckons

For Lawrie, Carnoustie will feature heavily this month.

As well as being a notable anniversary of his greatest triumph, Lawrie will also walk down memory lane as the same venue has been chosen to host the Senior Open.

As a place which provokes so many special memories it is no surprise he is relishing a return visit on July 25.

He said: “It’s always nice to go back there and I always have a nice feeling driving in there.

“It was one of my favourite courses even before I won the Open and it has always been a special place for me.

“It’s top notch, the staff are great and I always have a nice welcome back. It’s one of those great golf courses in Scotland.”

PGA Seniors Championship will be home from home for former Open champion

The Senior Open represents the first of a double-header of Scottish events for Lawrie.

Following Carnoustie all eyes will turn to Trump International Links in Balmedie and the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Colin Montgomerie.

He said: “They are two events I’m really looking forward to and it’s going to be nice to play another major at Carnoustie.

“I’ll be at home for both of those which is ideal.

“I’ve never stayed in my own bed for two tournaments in a row so this will be a very nice first.”

Lawrie, who finished 16th in the tournament in 2023, is excited to be playing at a course he knows well.

He said: “When I see some of the players confirmed it looks pretty strong.

“They’ve got a great week in the schedule.

“No-one has got a better week than them as it is the week after the British Senior Open.

“If we can’t have a good field for this event we never will but having seen the guys who have confirmed already I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve got a corporate membership at Trump so I play there quite a bit.

“I hit balls there and play nine holes there quite a lot.

“It’s very similar to Carnoustie in that the course is great, the staff are incredible and everyone is welcoming.

“I enjoy getting out playing there most mornings then head back to the Golf Centre in the afternoons when I’m at home.

“It’s a great course and a terrific test.”